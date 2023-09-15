Before I became an editor at Madison Magazine, I managed community programs at Pasture & Plenty on Madison’s near westside for a year and a half. One of the many hats I wore in that position involved wrangling spreadsheets. In fact, it was a hat I wore almost every day as I planned the restaurant’s virtual events. We used these spreadsheets to make sure our ticket prices accurately reflected our production cost.
Each virtual event came with a kit, and among the easier things to itemize were the costs for individual ingredients. It took time to decipher the invoices from farms and suppliers, but it was relatively simple math. A few dozen eggs divided by two per kit — or the cost of a bag of bread flour, etc. — plus the cost to pay the event instructor. A similar method, minus the instructor cost, could be applied to breaking down the expense of a single dish at any restaurant.
But the tricky part lies in calculating all of the additional line items that factor into the cost of a dish — items that people might not necessarily expect on their bill unless they’re immersed in the daily life of restaurant business.
The “hidden costs” include labor (which has hidden costs of its own, like payroll taxes and employer-funded benefits), overhead (everything from rent to city licensing fees to keeping the refrigerators running 24/7) and credit card processing. With a lot of luck, there’s a little bit of profit left over to pay off any debts — which a lot of our favorite restaurants had to shoulder to stay open through the pandemic — and to reinvest in the restaurant.
These costs are often intangible — it’s difficult to nail down how many hands worked on a dish and for how long, or how much electricity, water and other overhead costs went into it. It can become even more complicated to break down each ingredient into its smaller costs — transportation, labor, agricultural inputs, etc. — because the farmer needs to make money, too. This cost goes up when restaurant owners are committed to supporting the local economy by purchasing from nearby farmers and producers — something that Madison tends to applaud and demand, but maybe not fully embrace when it comes to the reality of menu prices.
There’s a perceived value on familiar dishes (like a burger and fries, or a plate of breakfast food) that many restaurant diners assume are easy and inexpensive to prepare. Often these perceptions are guided by fast-food chains setting a cost expectation by preparing food as quickly and cheaply as possible, which puts local restaurants in a difficult position. That perceived value doesn’t take into account the wealth that circulates back into the local economy, the sourcing of ingredients from local farmers and producers who also need to keep their businesses afloat and earn a living wage, or the immeasurable value a small business like a restaurant can bring to a community.
In the aftermath of a pandemic that continues to fray the fabric of the local restaurant industry, the chance of menu prices coming down again is slim. As diners, we could take this opportunity to reevaluate our paradigm of “cheaper” and “quicker” and prioritize spending money on the dishes that feed into a vibrant and unique local economy.
Emma Waldinger is associate editor at Madison Magazine.
