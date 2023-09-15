Bowl of food
Illustration Source: Getty

Before I became an editor at Madison Magazine, I managed community programs at Pasture & Plenty on Madison’s near westside for a year and a half. One of the many hats I wore in that position involved wrangling spreadsheets. In fact, it was a hat I wore almost every day as I planned the restaurant’s virtual events. We used these spreadsheets to make sure our ticket prices accurately reflected our production cost.

Each virtual event came with a kit, and among the easier things to itemize were the costs for individual ingredients. It took time to decipher the invoices from farms and suppliers, but it was relatively simple math. A few dozen eggs divided by two per kit — or the cost of a bag of bread flour, etc. — plus the cost to pay the event instructor. A similar method, minus the instructor cost, could be applied to breaking down the expense of a single dish at any restaurant.