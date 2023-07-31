When I interviewed screenwriter Ken Miyamoto for my profile of him in the June issue of Madison Magazine, we were in a booth in the Laurel Tavern, it was February, there was snow on the ground, and it was business as usual 2,000 miles away in Hollywood.
Or at least as usual as business ever gets in a city where someone once said beneath all that phony tinsel you’ll find real tinsel.
Three months later, in May, Miyamoto sent me a note: “I'm not sure if you're aware of the current Writers Guild strike that is shaking up Hollywood.”
The Writers Guild of America, or WGA, went on strike in early May. Miyamoto thought we might address it in the column, but it was too far along in the magazine’s production process.
In mid-July, the Screen Actors Guild joined the writers on strike and much of Hollywood shut down. Then, this past weekend, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” opened simultaneously to huge box office numbers. Just off stage, people are wondering what the rise of Artificial Intelligence may mean to the industry.
It seemed like a good time to check back in with Miyamoto, a Wisconsin native and self-described blue-collar screenwriter who lives in Belleville with his wife and two sons.
We shared an email correspondence, and I was reminded of how much I admire Miyamoto’s work ethic and lack of pretension.
He writes assigned thrillers — eight produced so far — for the cable channel Lifetime, while also working to sell his original scripts.
The WGA strike has not greatly affected Miyamoto’s livelihood because he is not a WGA member, and the Lifetime thrillers — small, independent productions — are not bound by WGA agreements.
“But I support the strike 100%,” he says. “I’m not a Guild member yet but I hope to be in the near future. What they’re fighting for isn’t about rich screenwriters and rich actors making more money. It’s about those top 1% fighting for the rights and better pay share for us ‘little people’ on that Hollywood ladder.”
Miyamoto’s original scripts, written on speculation (meaning, without a contract ahead of time) — ambitious works that he hopes can take him to the next level — have been sidelined by the strike.
“Right before the strike,” he says, “my spec scripts were doing well. Three action scripts were sent to Paramount Plus by a director and his producing partners. … We were hoping to finally get a movie greenlit by a major right before the WGA went on strike. Nobody is looking at spec scripts right now. They’re waiting for the strike to end.”
Miyamoto says the key issue for the striking writers is residuals — money paid after a film or television episode’s first run. In the past, writers earned significant money from TV syndication and DVD releases. Streaming upset that apple cart.
“Streamers began to develop hit series and movies,” Miyamoto says, “with little-to-no residual sharing for screenwriters and actors.”
He continues: “The guild isn’t asking for much. We’re talking about a fraction of percentage points. Meanwhile, studios and networks are making millions off of these movies and shows.”
Miyamoto says the secondary issue is artificial intelligence, or AI.
“The guilds don’t want studios and networks using AI to do work they would normally have to pay screenwriters and actors for,” he says, pointing out that AI can be a useful tool for screenwriters.
“It can help you in the development phase with writing synopsizes, outlines and treatments,” Miyamoto says. “But a screenwriter should be paid to utilize that tool as a sort of pilot of the AI. You always need that human touch. I’ve worked with some of the most powerful AI systems geared for storytelling. It’s impressive. But without a human pilot, it’s soulless.”
The big studios’ pleas of poverty in the face of the streaming revolution took a hit with the extraordinary box office returns for the July 21-23 weekend. It was a boost for original stories, as well.
“My boys and I did ‘Barbenheimer,’” Miyamoto says. “Seeing both ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ back-to-back. Five hours of amazing cinematic storytelling. Those two films being such huge successes will hopefully make studios even more aware that they don’t need sequels to make amazing money. Hey, I love sequels. I love franchises. But there’s nothing better than an original film breaking out and breaking box office records. It gives me hope as a screenwriter.”
Ernest Hemingway said freelance writing is like playing sandlot second base — the ball can take some bad hops — and Miyamoto credits his wife, Amy, who is a project manager in the agricultural biotech field, for supporting “this crazy and unpredictable career of mine.”
One ancillary activity might be teaching screenwriting at the college level, where his hard-earned, real-world experience would be invaluable. Miyamoto has written extensively about the craft and served as president of the Wisconsin Screenwriters Forum from 2008-2012.
Meantime, he keeps writing the Lifetime thrillers. “My Professor’s Guide to Murder” debuted in July on Lifetime and is streaming on Hulu, Dish and DirecTV.
It was his first collaboration with actress-turned-director Haylie Duff, who also directed “The House Across the Road,” which Miyamoto says “should be popping up on Lifetime and Amazon Prime between now and the end of summer.”
He’s itching to write a new spec script, too. “It’s really trying to bottle lightning,” he says. “Equal parts writing a story you want to tell and writing something the industry is willing to buy.”
The strikes will need to end for that to happen.
“Compromise will be inevitable,” Miyamoto says. “Both sides are going to need to compromise.”
