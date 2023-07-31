Ken Miyamoto Hollywood strikes

Ken Miyamoto writes Lifetime thrillers from his Dane County home.

 Photo by Mitch Tanis

When I interviewed screenwriter Ken Miyamoto for my profile of him in the June issue of Madison Magazine, we were in a booth in the Laurel Tavern, it was February, there was snow on the ground, and it was business as usual 2,000 miles away in Hollywood.

Or at least as usual as business ever gets in a city where someone once said beneath all that phony tinsel you’ll find real tinsel.