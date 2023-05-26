Let’s be honest: No matter how good the displays of fresh fruits and vegetables look, many of us don’t go to the farmers' market to do our weekly grocery shopping.
If you’re anything like me, you gaze at bundles of rhubarb, green onion and parsnips piled chest high, or tables laden with tomato plants and succulents. As you approach the booths selling flower bouquets, you pause, reaching into your tote bag for…a wallet? Nope. A phone! You snap a photo and move on, feeling somehow nourished by this aimless amble around the Capitol Square.
Of course, you nibble on a bakery treat while you walk. Maybe you sip an iced coffee, too. Sound familiar? Read on to discover what your chosen Dane County Farmers' Market snack — the ideal accompaniment to a Saturday morning stroll — says about you.
Sugar River Bakery’s lemon cream scone
You told your friends to meet you at Wonderstate Coffee at 10 a.m. and you’re already there five minutes early. You brought extra cash just in case someone forgets, and you devised the ideal path through the farmers' market the night before. You've been described as “sophisticated.” You value the confectionary classics — like this zesty, crumbly scone dusted with sugar crystals, which you save, carefully, to savor at home.
Origin Breads’ blueberry, ginger and turmeric scone
You hold out (hungrily) as you peruse pastry options until you find a treat that will satisfy your stomach and your sense of adventure. You’re rewarded by this specialty scone: The blueberries are the perfect pop of sugar in each bite, which is full of rich and unexpected flavors. You’re spontaneous, social and pride yourself on your eclectic home décor and your taste in unknown and underground music.
A dessert sampler from Sugar River Bakery
So, what if it’s 9 in the morning? You got a Mexican hot chocolate cookie, the last two cherry rhubarb bars (they’ve got to be good, if they’re going so fast!), a sugar sprinkle cookie and a coconut joy bar for good measure. You know how to enjoy yourself. Maybe you’re not a planner or a thrill-seeker like your friends who chose scones, but you’re an inexhaustible source of fun, until the sugar crash hits. Plus, you’re willing to share your bounty — with the exception of the Mexican hot chocolate cookie, which proves too perfectly sweet and spicy to split.
Chocolate chip banana bread
As you round the corner of the Capitol Square, you see an unassuming tent with a simple sign advertising “MINI BREAD." Without hesitation, you select this timeless crowd-pleaser from the rack. You value substance over style. Impervious to peer pressure and FOMO, you’d rather spend an early Saturday morning at the farmers' market than a late Friday night at the bar.
Cress Spring Bakery’s pesto feta croissant
Your caramel iced coffee is sweet, so you search out something savory. As you expected, it pays to plan: the croissant’s salty, flaky goodness balances every sugary sip. Your outfits are always coordinated, and you never fail to forget a friend’s birthday. The notes app on your phone is full of neat, useful lists. Before leaving the house for the farmers' market, you remembered to apply sunscreen, check the weather and, of course, to send a reminder text to your forgetful (but beloved, nonetheless) friends.
This handmade sign sits at the end of The Country Bakers from Goose Gulch Farmstead's table.
Helen’s old-fashioned potato buttermilk donuts
On the edge of the Country Bakers’ blue gingham-covered table is a neat, hand-written sign: “I use real mashed potatoes. I hand cut and hand roll out the dough. Fried in cast-iron frying pans with pure lard for the best donuts ever!” If you’re drawn to this old-school delight (either plain or dusted with sugar), you value the simple things in life. The adage “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” rings true for you. Your friends value your aversion to drama and your practical, problem-solving nature.
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
