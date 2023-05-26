DCFMbakery1

Origin Breads' stand at the Dane County Farmer's Market.

Let’s be honest: No matter how good the displays of fresh fruits and vegetables look, many of us don’t go to the farmers' market to do our weekly grocery shopping.

If you’re anything like me, you gaze at bundles of rhubarb, green onion and parsnips piled chest high, or tables laden with tomato plants and succulents. As you approach the booths selling flower bouquets, you pause, reaching into your tote bag for…a wallet? Nope. A phone! You snap a photo and move on, feeling somehow nourished by this aimless amble around the Capitol Square.

