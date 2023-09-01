Last week, invited guests got a taste of Taste of Madison ahead of the annual, admission-free food and music festival taking place this weekend, Sept. 2-3, on Capitol Square.
This precursor event, called Taste of Taste, has taken place for the past 10-plus years, but it wasn't until 2021 that organizers "have made it into the 'event' that it is now," says Sara Klemme, president of Madison Festivals, the nonprofit that puts on Taste of Madison.
Taste of Taste, which has taken place at Breese Stevens Field for the past three years, featured live music and about 27 vendors this year who doled out samples to guests who rated them on a score card to determine the "Best of Taste of Madison" awards. Madison Festivals announced the winners today. We've included the results below, plus 10 Madison Magazine picks based on our attending editors' favorite samples from the event.
Appetizer
First place: Curd Girl's cheese curds
Second place: Mirch Masala's samosa
Madison Magazine's picks: Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine's empanadas, Mirch Masala's samosa and Kerol's Kitchen's spring roll
American food
First place: Bob's BBQ Emporium Texas-style brisket slider
Second place: Common Pasta's fully loaded mac 'n cheese
Madison Magazine's pick: Bob's BBQ Emporium Texas-style brisket slider
Asian food
First place: Mirch Masala's chicken tikka masala
Second place: Kerol’s Kitchen's curried puff
Madison Magazine's pick: Kerol’s Kitchen's curried puff
Latin American/Mexican food
First Place: M&J Jamaican Kitch'n's jerk chicken served with rice and beans
Second place: El Sabor de Puebla's mole de pollo con arroz
Madison Magazine's pick: El Sabor de Puebla's vegan burrito
Mediterranean food
First place: Keur Fatou Catering's chicken yassa with vermicelli
(No second place, and our editor's didn't sample any in this category)
Southern/Southwestern food
First place: Bob's BBQ Emporium's Cajun pork slider
Second place: Smokin Dragons BBQ baked beans with brisket
Madison Magazine's pick: Bob's BBQ Emporium's Cajun pork slider
Vegan/Vegetarian food
First place: Natural Juice's Berry Blast smoothie
Second place: Keur Fatou Catering's veggie sauce with rice
Madison Magazine's pick: Natural Juice's Berry Blast smoothie
Dessert
First place: Natural Juice's Mango Tango smoothie
Second place: Nothing Bundt Cakes' bundtinis
Madison Magazine's picks: DONUTNV's hot fresh mini donuts and Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine's sweet rolls
You'll find all of these food options at this year's event. Taste of Madison has taken place since 1983, featuring food and drink vendors and a slate of live music. This year's admission-free event (no ticket necessary for the musical acts, and you pay for food and drink separately), sponsored by Starion Bank, will feature 85 vendors, which is up 30% from last year. "I think that is a great nod to the health of our restaurant friends," Klemme says.
Klemme, who says Madison Festivals donated more than $95,000 to local nonprofits from last year's Taste of Madison, hopes to break $100,000 in donations this year. The event is working with three local craft breweries for the first time ever: Potosi Brewing Co., One Barrel Brewing Co. and Vintage Brewing Co.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.