Taste of Taste plate

Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine's empanadas (front), Kerol's Kitchen spring roll and curry puff (back) and Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine's alfajor (middle)

 Photo by Andrea Behling

Last week, invited guests got a taste of Taste of Madison ahead of the annual, admission-free food and music festival taking place this weekend, Sept. 2-3, on Capitol Square.

This precursor event, called Taste of Taste, has taken place for the past 10-plus years, but it wasn't until 2021 that organizers "have made it into the 'event' that it is now," says Sara Klemme, president of Madison Festivals, the nonprofit that puts on Taste of Madison.

Taste of Taste