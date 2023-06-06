GARVER1

With unique architecture and surplus of space, the Garver Feed Mill hosts both public (like the Dane County Farmers' Market Late Winter Market) and private events in addition to a variety of local vendors.

 Photo courtesy of Bethany Jurewicz

You’re biking along the Capital City Trail when something catches your eye: a huge building, somehow regal, with gothic arched windows and a turret. As you continue past, your imagination hangs back, wondering what the grand structure once was.

Sure, Garver Feed Mill has plenty of history. From 1906 to 1924, the Mill was the largest sugar plant in the state. But you’d be better off asking the question, “What’s going on in that building now?”

The building's architecture is the "wow" factor of every event — private or public.

