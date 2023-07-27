In the summer of 2006, Madison diver Rick Krueger ventured out onto Lake Waubesa to search for a sunken boat he’d been told about years before.
It was just another dive for Krueger, who knows more than most about the subaquatic life in Madison’s lakes. But what he found that day would later make national headlines.
Born and raised in Madison, Krueger — known in the diving community as “Radio Rick” after his time working as a radio technician for the city, and more recently for his use of sonar to help decipher lake bottoms — spends most of the diving season trolling Madison’s waters in his free time, creating intricate maps of surface geographies and exploring the murky depths.
With countless hours and hundreds of dives under his belt since becoming certified in the early ’90s (against his doctor’s wishes because of his asthma), Krueger has amassed a personal collection of more than 2,000 waypoints of interest beneath the surface of lakes Monona and Mendota.
Including everything from ice shanties that have fallen through the ice to furniture from historic hotels that used to sit on Lake Monona’s shoreline, his database of locations offers the most comprehensive collection of waypoints in Dane County.
“People tell me, ‘You’re so lucky you find all this stuff.’ There is no luck involved; it’s taking the time,” Krueger says. “I was out last year 101 times.”
Krueger attributes his mapping success to two things: a meticulous grid-searching system that involves boating back and forth in straight lines, and his boat’s constantly evolving sonar equipment.
Side-scan sonar devices work by sending a narrow sonar signal through a water column. When the signals bump into lake beds or objects beneath the surface, they bounce back to the device, compiling data about distance and angles to create an image of the scanned area.
Those scanners have helped turn Krueger into a guide to the unknown and an explorer in his own right. He’s even hired as an instructor to teach people how to use sonar equipment.
After getting scuba-certified in 1991, Krueger began diving regularly. He would mark popular fishing spots as waypoints to return to for future dives. As the years went on and technology improved, Krueger invested in side-scan sonar — a type of imaging technology that, in the early 2000s, was relatively new to the public.
Scuba Clubs, Past and Present
Since underwater explorers first started probing Madison’s lakes, several scuba clubs and organizations have emerged. While some groups — like the Four Lakes Diving Club and Capital City Divers, the latter of which focused on ice diving in the winter — ultimately disbanded after a few years, others like Hoofer Scuba Club (comprised of UW–Madison students) and the Four Lakes Scuba Club still host regular meetings and outings throughout the dive season.
Using his new gadgets, Krueger began marking even more waypoints in order to create a growing list of dive spots.
“It just snowballed from there,” Krueger says. “The technology got better; every time they’d come out with something new, obviously I had to get something.”
On that 2006 dive in Lake Waubesa in search of a sunken boat, Krueger scanned the area like he’d done a hundred times before. The sonar image showed that he had found something big. “I originally assumed it was a boat, but the shape wasn’t quite right,” he says. He knew he needed to take a closer look.
A day later, while dealing with extremely poor visibility, Krueger dove to inspect his findings. What he found was a submerged car. Because the vehicle was covered with decades’ worth of silt, Krueger removed the license plate and brought it to the surface so a Dane County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputy could see if it was in the Wisconsin Department of Transportation records. It was a match — for a missing car from a 45-year-old cold case.
Ronald Wick and Carl Stolz, two men allegedly known for their drinking habits, mysteriously went missing after a night out in February 1961. One of the theories for decades, Krueger says, was that the men fell into Lake Monona near Madison Gas and Electric’s power plant along the lake’s north shore. At the time, MGE was still burning coal, and the discharge from the plant kept that part of the lake from freezing. That theory, it turned out, was wrong.
Krueger contacted authorities to salvage the car so investigators could inspect it. Within days, the team pulled the rusted car and the remains of its drowned passengers to the surface, solving the mystery of what happened to Wick and Stolz.
This ill-fated car is one of many things that have slipped beneath the surfaces of Madison’s lakes. For as long as people have lived in the Yahara Watershed, they’ve relied on the lakes to support their way of life. Archaeological records date human activity on Madison’s isthmus to roughly 12,000 years ago — when people would have co-existed with woolly mammoths and other animals that have been extinct for millennia. Ancient burial and effigy mounds that once existed in areas now occupied by institutions like the University of Wisconsin–Madison, as well as remnants of tools used by Indigenous peoples, are among the signs of ancient human settlements along Madison’s shorelines.
The Start of Madison's Scuba History
Divers first began exploring the depths of Madison’s lakes en masse in the late 1950s when scuba equipment became more widely available to the general public. Before that, some adventurous explorers dove to the bottom while wearing self-made rubber suits paired with hoses that supplied oxygen. Some outfits repurposed things like water softener tanks and bicycle pumps to aid with parts of their dives.
The history of what lies beneath, however, remained largely undocumented until the middle of the 20th century. Now the artifacts being found by divers like Krueger are resurfacing stories and unraveling mysteries and legends from the depths of Madison’s four major lakes.
CREATURES IN OUR WATERS
One of those legends takes us back centuries, to a time before European immigrants moved into southern Wisconsin. Members of the Ho-Chunk Nation shared stories of spiritual creatures within the watershed. Some of these were large catfish, while others were described as long-tailed, horned, cat-like animals.
In more recent times, people began reporting sightings of creatures that matched descriptions from some of those stories, including accounts of a mysterious sea serpent from the turn of the 19th century.
Have you seen this bozho?
There have been a few alleged sightings of a snake-like creature in Lake Mendota. It was given the nickname “Bozho,” after either the Potawatomi word “Manabozho,” the Algonquin word “Winnebozho” or after “Nanabozho,” the mythological shapeshifter of Anishinaabe legend.
The first alleged sighting of the creature was reported in 1897 in Lake Monona. According to an account shared in the third edition of “Our Four Lakes: Their Legends, Sites & Secrets,” written in part by Krueger and other members of Madison’s dive community, the creature was at least 20 feet long.
Witnesses claimed someone fired shots at the creature as it traveled on the surface of the lake, causing the serpent to double back before vanishing entirely.
Years later, a UW–Madison student claimed to have found something that resembled an extremely large, thick and tough fish scale on the north shore of Picnic Point. A professor at the time identified the scale as that of a sea serpent, claiming it was proof such creatures lived in the local lakes.
That same year, a fisherman at Picnic Point claimed to have seen a snake-like head with “large jaws and blazing eyes” emerge from the water. The man was so frightened he ran away, abandoning his fishing gear.
Whether or not reports of sea serpents were legitimate is unclear; Madison’s lakes are home to creatures — from prehistoric-looking sturgeon to massive catfish — that could have looked equally as frightening from a distance.
SUNKEN TREASURE
Regardless of what the creatures actually are, they served as a deterrent to travelers looking to recover a treasure that was lost in Lake Mendota 70 years before the first reported serpent sightings, according to “Our Four Lakes.”
In November 1827, a military convoy transporting two iron-clad chests filled with gold and silver left Fort Dearborn in Chicago for Fort Crawford in Prairie du Chien. The convoy, which consisted of a guide and five military personnel, traveled northwest through what’s now northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Only one member of the crew had made the trip before, and there were few places along the way where they could safely rest.
Three days into their journey, the convoy’s guide apparently believed the group was being followed and pushed to keep moving as fast as they could. By the time the exhausted group reached the Madison area, 29 years before it would become a city, they were completely isolated.
With nowhere to seek shelter and would-be thieves close behind, the convoy decided to cross the partially frozen Lake Mendota in a last-ditch effort to protect its precious cargo. As the robbers gained on them, the convoy’s members threw chests of silver and gold through a hole in the ice so that no one could have them.
According to the story shared in the book, crews searched for years, but the chests were never recovered. If the story is true, their loot may still be buried in the center of Lake Mendota.
Yet, some discoveries are worth more than gold.
What’s that gross, green, bubbly film?
All of Madison’s lakes are susceptible to a common threat: blue-green algae. The toxic blooms — which typically occur in the hot summer months and when the lakes are inundated with excess phosphorus from agricultural runoff — can cause rashes, nausea and respiratory issues if you or your pets swim in them.
TWO DIVES OF A LIFETIME
Tamara Thomsen fell in love with scuba diving while taking a class as a UW–Madison undergraduate in the 1980s. Thomsen went on to get scuba-certified in 1989 and taught scuba lessons through graduate school.
Around the early 2000s, Thomsen started volunteering with the Wisconsin Historical Society in order to have more opportunities to work underwater. Just a few years later, she was offered a limited-term position and has been working as a marine archaeologist for the state ever since. On a rare Saturday outing in June 2021, Thomsen and the manager of the dive shop where Thomsen taught lessons ventured into the water to take advantage of the gorgeous weather and Thomsen’s empty schedule.
Equipped with underwater propulsion vehicles — which Thomsen describes as big battery-operated fans capable of guiding divers through the water faster than they can swim — she and her colleague Mallory Dragt spent the early part of their day diving in an area just off the shore of McKenna Park and the Shorewood Hills Boathouse.
“I think I’ve been there thousands of dives. I mean, that’s not joking. That’s just where we go,” says Thomsen, who teaches divers in that spot. “It’s convenient, it’s close to Madison, it drops right off.”
While chasing fish and picking up trash, Dragt reached her turnaround point (the point at which divers have to circle back to make sure they have enough oxygen for their full expedition). That’s when Thomsen noticed something jutting out from the silt directly beneath her dive partner.
“I’m like, ‘That’s a dugout canoe!’ I got out my notebook and wrote ‘dugout canoe,’ ” Thomsen says. “She’s like, ‘Oh, OK.’ She wasn’t getting the breadth of this — how important it was.”
For centuries, dugout canoes allowed Indigenous peoples to fish not far from where they lived. Long and narrow, they were made from wood and hollowed out with fire, sometimes shaped with the help of stone tools or shells.
Once the pair resurfaced, Thomsen noted how deep she was when she spotted the canoe and how long it took to get back to the boat. After convincing Amy Rosebrough, a colleague at the Wisconsin Historical Society, to return to the lake with her later that day, Thomsen dove to find the canoe again.
This time, Thomsen had a digital camera and snapped a few underwater photos of her discovery. Those were enough for Rosebrough to quickly confirm that Thomsen had, in fact, found a dugout canoe.
Months later, after discussing the discovery further with colleagues and supervisor Jim Skibo, the late Wisconsin State Archaeologist, Thomsen acquired a sample from the canoe for carbon dating. The results proved its age: 1,200 years old, which places it in the Late Woodland Period, when many of the effigy mounds in the Madison area were built.
Jim Skibo’s Legacy
The Madison dive community lost one of its most well-known figures earlier this year. Wisconsin State Archaeologist Dr. James “Jim” Skibo died in a diving incident in Lake Mendota in April. Skibo, who one colleague referred to as “the people’s archaeologist,” was part of the crew that helped recover the ancient dugout canoes from Lake Mendota. He was widely respected for his work studying the Great Lakes region.
They now had enough evidence to warrant bringing the artifact to the surface for preservation. In November of that year, Thomsen and divers from the sheriff’s office dive team did just that.
A little less than a year later, Thomsen — incredibly — found another canoe. During a dive at McKenna Park in spring 2022, roughly a quarter mile from where she’d found the first one, Thomsen stumbled onto another canoe protruding from the sand.
“I think it’s just all the stars aligning,” Thomsen says.
Carbon dating placed Thomsen’s second discovery at 3,000 years old, which was believed at the time to be the oldest canoe ever found in the Great Lakes region, according to archaeologists.
“I kind of started thinking about this timeline, and we’re closer on this timeline to those people that paddled the 1,200-year-old canoe than they are to the people in the 3,000-year-old canoe,” Thomsen says.
Now, a year after Thomsen found the second canoe, both of her discoveries are going through a preservation process (approved by Ho-Chunk Nation leaders) so they can eventually be put on display when the historical society opens its new history center.
“If you look at it all together, it tells this history of what’s been going on here for 10,000 years, 6,000 years,” Thomsen says. “We very well expect to find more canoes.”
Part of what made Thomsen’s discoveries so unexpected is that no one had really searched for dugout canoes in Madison’s lakes before.
Both of her finds were lodged in sediment 24 feet below the surface and faced uphill along an underwater slope as if they once rested on a beach. The explanation, Thomsen says, is simple: It was common practice to store canoes underwater seasonally when the owners moved from the area to pursue resources. It prevented the canoes from drying out and warping if left on shore. When those who used the watercraft moved on to another lake, or as the weather grew colder, they would bury the canoes in silt along the shoreline — just below where the water would freeze — so they would be preserved and accessible when they were needed again.
The canoes’ locations below the surface also suggest our lakes’ shorelines used to look dramatically different. According to Thomsen, archeological records show that, as recently as 6,000 years ago, there was a drought in the area that was so severe it caused the Yahara River to stop flowing.
“Where it’s 24 feet of water now, [it] was 5 feet of water or 4 feet of water then, and that area that’s the gradual slope … that was a beach,” Thomsen says. “And people could have lived on that beach area.”
Aware of the lakes’ historic water levels, Thomsen says she and other archaeologists have partnered with the Ho-Chunk and are now searching similar areas for signs of villages that might have hugged the ancient shorelines. Efforts to find such evidence started this past winter.
WHAT ELSE LIES BENEATH
Although people have been diving in the Yahara watershed for decades, there are still parts of our history — known and unknown — that have yet to be recovered from the murky waters of our lakes.
Despite all the time he spent studying the lakes, Krueger is a long way from completing his scans of the deepest parts of Lake Mendota.
He has projects in the works involving other local lakes, too, including an ongoing search for an infamous part of Madison’s history: a missing engine from Otis Redding’s plane, which crashed in Lake Monona in 1967, killing the singer and all but one on board.
“I have searched and searched for that second engine, and I haven’t found it yet,” Krueger says. “It may be in real shallow water that’s all full of weeds and stuff; it’s hard to tell and you can’t see anything in the weeds. I’ve spent a lot of time looking for that, but so far it’s been a big strikeout.”
For Krueger and many others, it’s the time spent searching and exploring these aquatic environments that makes the hobby worthwhile. You simply never know what you might find.
What aquatic animals call the lakes home?
Anyone who spends time along the shores of Madison’s lakes has likely noticed just how popular fishing in the Yahara watershed is. Each of the lakes boasts a good variety of species sought by anglers of all ages, including walleye — the popular go-to for Friday fish fry. Bass and panfish are also common. Larger species like musky, northern pike, catfish and even prehistoric-looking sturgeon can be found from time to time, too. In addition to fish, critters like painted turtles and mudpuppies are common in and around the lakes and nearby wetlands.
Depending on whom you ask, the bottoms of Madison’s lakes might be described as treasure troves or dumping grounds (there’s certainly no shortage of trash). What’s indisputable, though, is that each item, from discarded beer bottles to sunken boats, tells its own story. Some are more worthy of sharing than others, but all are unique nonetheless.
These waters serve as a time capsule featuring artifacts from thousands of years of human history. Yet the most impressive discovery may still be out there, waiting for an adventurous diver to stumble upon.
Logan Rude, a former editorial intern for Madison Magazine, is the assignment editor for News 3 Now and channel3000.com.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.