In the summer of 2006, Madison diver Rick Krueger ventured out onto Lake Waubesa to search for a sunken boat he’d been told about years before.

It was just another dive for Krueger, who knows more than most about the subaquatic life in Madison’s lakes. But what he found that day would later make national headlines.

A car was lifted out of Lake Waubesa on Aug. 9, 2006, solving the mysterious disappearance of two men in 1961.
Legendary Wisconsin State Archaeologist Jim Skibo poses with Tamara Thomsen.

Rick Krueger has marked more than 2,000 waypoints of interest beneath the surfaces of lakes Monona and Mendota.