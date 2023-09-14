Wealth Distribution Strategies may be new to the Best of Madison, yet this bronze winner in wealth management has been educating people about retirement for over 15 years.
The Verona-based financial advisory firm was founded in 2006 by Al Winsand and has rapidly grown to employ more than 30 people, while adding a branch office in Brookfield.
“All of our financial advisors are fiduciaries,” said Jeffrey Lamb, president/financial advisor. “We charge fees for our advisory services, not commissions, which aligns our clients’ best interests with our advice.”
Lamb said WDS has a very holistic approach to wealth management, employing a tax advisor, a pre-Medicare specialist and a Medicare specialist, while building a team around each client’s needs. And it uniquely focuses on asset accumulation and reducing taxes in retirement.
“Our founder started his career working at the IRS,” Lamb said. “He always believed it doesn’t matter how much you have, but what you get to keep.”
Not only does the firm help educate its clients, it also offers a retirement planning course through the UW-Extension. The class tackles topics such as retirement psychology, beneficiaries, insurance, estate planning, and asset accumulation and distribution.
“It is often that people don’t start thinking about retirement until they are close, or they want to quit working,” said Lamb. “Obviously, it is better if you can start in your 30s and 40s, but it is still possible later on. That’s not too late — but it is never ideal.”
Lamb hopes WDS’ Best of Madison award will help bring attention to the topic, and the team is excited about the results. “We didn’t know what to expect, but we know our clients were excited to hear we made the final ballot back in June, so we are excited to share the results with them!” 1110 Enterprise Dr, Ste 103, Verona, 608-848-2389, wdstrategies.com