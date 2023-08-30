Dr. Robb Warren has made it his mission to be an advocate — whether for his patients, underserved populations or through his involvement in various charitable organizations. In fact, Warren Family Dental personifies the adage “charity begins at home.”
Offering services ranging from routine dental needs to advanced restorative treatments and emergency care, Dr. Warren said he believes quality dental care should not be a luxury. In fact, he is on a mission to start a million-dollar endowment.
“I’ve seen people who have been in accidents and later live for years suffering with migraines from whiplash, ringing ears or misalignment of the head, neck and jaw, which can cause sleeping and breathing issues,” he said. “Sometimes if we can just get a person’s jaw back into its happy place, we can create life-changing dentistry.”
The practice will soon be expanding with an 8,000-plus-square-foot facility. With room for 14 operatories, the facility will be able to accommodate Dr. Warren’s general dentistry services and his passion to treat TMJ (temporomandibular joint dysfunction) and Sleep Therapy all at one location, while continuing to offer a safe dental space where patients aren’t treated like a number.
Our Patients Say: “Very friendly dental clinic! The entire staff in scheduling dept, check in, and chair side assistant, could not have been better! Dr. Warren is a warm and engaging man who did a super job, and the root canal he did was pain free. The entire experience was 5 star!”