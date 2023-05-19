Francis Wisniewski didn’t know he would start a farm when he bought property in Fort Atkinson six years ago. “I didn’t mean to be a farmer. I’m from Chicago and I was trying to get away,” says Wisniewski, who is a trader full time.
The idea for Warm Belly Farm took shape when Wisniewski noticed a couple of dying apple trees on the farm and wanted to learn how to revive them. He enrolled in an orchard farming class at University of Wisconsin–Madison the following weekend.
Initially putting 300 apple trees into the ground, Wisniewski and the Warm Belly Farm crew have since added some 10,000. They haven’t limited themselves to just apples, either. After attending a strawberry conference in Amsterdam, Wisniewski was inspired to add high tunnels and hydroponic systems to produce strawberries. “This is how they grow their strawberries in most of the world,” he says. “But in the U.S., it’s pretty rare.”
For many years before Wisniewski arrived, much of his farmland in Fort Atkinson had been planted in commodity row crops, leaving the soil barren and devoid of organic matter. It’s since been cover cropped to restore nutrients to the soil. “I’m hoping ten years from now we’ll be able to plant stuff that grows in the ground,” says Wisniewski. But for now, high tunnel systems — essentially tall, plastic-covered structures that protect plants with passive climate control — are a good workaround.
In 30,000 square feet of high tunnel space, Warm Belly Farm’s woman-led crew tends 20,000 strawberry plants and yields about 1,000 pounds of strawberries a week for u-pick and wholesale — L’Etoile, A Pig in a Fur Coat, the Fort Atkinson School District and restaurants in Chicago are among its customers.
The farmers plant Albion everbearing strawberries, which are known for producing large, high-sweetness berries. Wisniewski says that Warm Belly's strawberries are often in the double digits on the Brix Index — a way to measure strawberry flavor and sweetness — which is "a really, really good number." Staff horticulturist and head grower Erin Warner adds, "I would say that hydroponic strawberries have this reputation for not tasting as good as regular in-ground strawberries, but I don’t understand it because they’re getting the exact nutrients at all times [when they're grown hydroponically.]"
Planting in a hydroponic system also presents an opportunity to extend the growing season, making an extremely seasonal crop available locally to chefs and customers for longer. The high tunnels at Warm Belly Farm typically produce berries from May through November, and then taper off due to lower light levels. By contrast, outdoor cultivars in Wisconsin have a peak season that only lasts a few weeks. It makes the process more efficient, too: Nutrients and water are cycled directly to the plants, using about 90% less water than traditional farming. “It’s very data-driven and it’s progressive, modern farming. [We’re] trying to go into the future with farming as climate changes,” says Warner.
The Warm Belly crew is aiming to be both climate and environment conscious in the face of mounting weather and ecological challenges for farmers. Using climate-adaptive technology like hydroponic systems is one way Warm Belly is trying to stay ahead of the curve. The farm also uses an integrated pest management strategy to reduce pesticide and herbicide use. “We’re really conscious when it comes to what we’re putting on the plants and near the plants and around the people who are on our farm,” says Warner. “If the plants are healthy, we can spend more time with our customers and build relationships with our community and create a better experience for everyone,” adds farm manager Emily Hebbe.
This year, Warm Belly Farm is expanding the customer experience by adding a cut-your-own annual flower garden. Wisniewski also purchased another farm and greenhouse in Cottage Grove at the site of the former America’s Best Flowers garden center, where his team plans to create a pumpkin and corn maze experience to open this fall, as well as a garden center in the spring. “We just want to share our produce with as many people in our community as we can,” says Warner.
This includes making the process of strawberry picking more accessible. “You can pick at waist high, no bending over,” says Warner, which has made it easier for kids, seniors and people with limited mobility to get involved. Recalling a 94-year-old woman who picked at the farm last summer, Hebbe says, “They’re able to bring their family and do something that they used to do that they can’t anymore, so it [creates] new traditions.”
To make an appointment to pick strawberries, visit warmbellyfarm.com
Emma Waldinger is associate editor at Madison Magazine.
