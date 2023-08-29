It all starts with the chip itself — from a grass fed cow, preferably, at the Litscher family farm near Sauk City.  

Every Labor Day weekend for the past 48 years, Wisconsinites have descended upon Prairie du Sac to determine who’s number one at throwing number two. But before that can happen, members of the Meadow Muffin Committee, led by competition announcer Bob Egan, walk the pasture and take turns shoveling mounds of cow poop onto a farm wagon. This is done in July to give the patties time to dry. From there, they’re placed in 55-gallon barrels to finish drying in time for the annual Labor Day festival. The ideal chip, Egan says, is Frisbee-shaped and 6 to 8 inches in diameter, with a decent amount of heft. (The official minimum is 6 inches.) Too fresh and it’ll turn to sludge. Too old and it’ll break apart midflight.