It all starts with the chip itself — from a grass fed cow, preferably, at the Litscher family farm near Sauk City.
Every Labor Day weekend for the past 48 years, Wisconsinites have descended upon Prairie du Sac to determine who’s number one at throwing number two. But before that can happen, members of the Meadow Muffin Committee, led by competition announcer Bob Egan, walk the pasture and take turns shoveling mounds of cow poop onto a farm wagon. This is done in July to give the patties time to dry. From there, they’re placed in 55-gallon barrels to finish drying in time for the annual Labor Day festival. The ideal chip, Egan says, is Frisbee-shaped and 6 to 8 inches in diameter, with a decent amount of heft. (The official minimum is 6 inches.) Too fresh and it’ll turn to sludge. Too old and it’ll break apart midflight.
“I’ve hit people in the audience before,” says Prairie du Sac resident Liz Wood, who admits to picking up and putting down around 40 chips to avoid such mishaps. Wood advises throwing as early in the competition as possible to maximize choice, as the festival can draw up to 600 competitors. “A lot of these cow chips they’ve been reusing for a lot of years, so some of them are very old. I shake it to see if it’ll break.”
A lifelong softball player, Wood has won the competition seven times, including one year in which she threw out her back warming up and another in which she threw with a broken wrist. She tosses overhand using her whole body for extra whip, as if attempting to throw a runner out at home from the outfield. In 2019, community members in Sauk Prairie (where Wood is a server at the Eagle Inn) raised money to send her to the world championships in Beaver, Oklahoma, whose registered town trademark is a leering cartoon turd wearing a jaunty crown. She won that, too.
“I came back and ordered a pizza one night, and the Pizza Hut guy had a flashlight and was like, ‘Are you the cow chip champion?’ ” says Wood. She’d already signed the receipt, so there’s no telling if she could have gotten the pizza for free.
Legend has it the Romans held cow chip throw competitions in the Colosseum, with the losers condemned to death. (Is this even remotely true? Who can say?) Today’s competition is decidedly more low-key, though that doesn’t stop a few competitors from talking trash — something that Wood finds amusing.
“There are a few women who take it a little seriously, but mostly it is very friendly,” she says. “At the end of the day, we are just throwing shit.”