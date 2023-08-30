Dr. Matt Hostetler, D.D.S. and Dr. Kelsey Patton Hostetler, D.D.S.
Dr. Matt Hostetler was in school, still working toward being a dentist, when he encountered a patient he will always remember. It was the first time he realized the difference he could make for people simply by doing what he was being trained to do. The patient had been missing her teeth for many years and Hostetler had created a set of dentures, restoring her ability to chew — and smile.
“She was in tears and so thankful,” he said. “To change someone’s life enough to bring them to tears is a pretty special feeling, and it was kind of a culmination of four years of hard work and sacrifice in school that has stuck with me to this day.”
Now, many years later, Hostetler and his wife — and fellow dentist — Dr. Kelsey Patton work as a team out of Verona Family Dental with the goal of making people smile and changing their lives. The pair merged their practices in January, opening an office in a new location in Verona, the community they live in and love. Combined, they have more than two decades of experience.
The privately owned, 4,000-square-foot facility with 10 operatories as well as digital and 3D imaging is where the two pool their talents, practicing general dentistry and offering more services under one roof. Patton and Hostetler said it was important for them to maintain a privately owned practice because it gives them the ability to go at a pace that makes their patients feel comfortable.
Seeing their patients with a renewed sense of confidence in themselves and a better feeling about their overall experience at the dentist is what drives them on a daily basis.
“That, and being able to fix patients’ problems, get them out of pain and [see] the amount of appreciation they share,” Hostetler said. “You can see it in their eyes.”
What Our Patients Say: “We are always so happy with Verona Family Dental... Everyone is friendly and welcoming plus knowledgeable and clearly care about the patients. Our kids used to have a hard time going for dental care until we switched to Verona Family Dental. Would definitely recommend!” - Becky S.