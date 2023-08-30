VeronaFamilyDental2023.jpg

Dr. Matt Hostetler, D.D.S. and Dr. Kelsey Patton Hostetler, D.D.S.

Dr. Matt Hostetler was in school, still working toward being a dentist, when he encountered a patient he will always remember. It was the first time he realized the difference he could make for people simply by doing what he was being trained to do. The patient had been missing her teeth for many years and Hostetler had created a set of dentures, restoring her ability to chew — and smile.