On July 22 to 29, thousands of cyclists will undertake the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI), an eight-day bike ride that spans the state of Iowa. Beth Skogen will be among them, proudly wearing a Powered by Plants Vegan Cycling Team jersey emblazoned with pomegranates.
For Skogen, founding the team in 2021 was the product of both her passion for vegan activism and frustration. Completing the race for her fifth year, she struggled to find vegan food options along the 500-mile route.
“I was really sick of living off of protein bars and trying to find something to eat as a vegan,” says Skogen. She had seen other cyclists complete the event in teams, an arrangement that meant community, shared campsites, and most importantly, a chef. She reached out to Lauren Montelbano, the holistic nutritionist and personal chef behind The Vibrant Veg.
“My reaction was a big ‘hell yeah,’” says Montelbano. She’s a long-time bike commuter who loves to camp and do “off-grid catering," making her the perfect match for Skogen's group.
“My goal, for that first year, was 5 people,” says Skogen. Instead, the inaugural team had 18 athletes — 15 of which she hadn’t met before. This year, the group has grown to 45 members (including a unicyclist from Illinois and a 72-year-old couple, Paula Romano and Victor Emanuel, who were part of the 2022 team, too).
The size of the group means an added challenge for Montelbano. In 2022, the group was small enough to camp at the homes of volunteer hosts, where they had access to electricity. This year, she’ll have to cook all of her meals over propane. Anything that demands a blender or food processor, like a sauce, will have to be prepared ahead of time.
“It’s a fun challenge. I really like hard things. It’s one of my fortes,” Montelbano says. In addition to prepping staples — like protein-packed granola (a hit from last year’s menu) as well as her own seitan, tempeh and tofu — she’s organized “farm stops” along the way.
“I can re-up my veggies in a sustainable way,” says Montelbano. Plus, farm stops allow the group to support Iowan farmers that don't produce pork. Iowa leads the country in pork production: A backdrop that makes eight days of sustainable vegan eating all the more poignant.
Already, the group has gotten the attention of other cyclists — even if they’re not vegetarian or vegan. Typical RAGBRAI food trucks tend towards heavy food like fries, pizza and gyros. During RAGBRAI 2022, Montelbano remembers being flagged down by athletes hoping for a fresher meal while driving her catering van.
“Throughout the entire week last year, we [had] people ask for food, ask for vegetables,” she recalls. “We had people stopping by our campsite. Some were vegan, some were vegetarian, some just wanted some fresh food.”
The same is true for Skogen in the event. “I probably had at least five people talk to me every day, because of my jersey saying ‘Powered by Plants,’” she says. “They were so excited to know what it was … and how they could eat with us.”
Vegan athletes are still relatively uncommon in mainstream sports, due in part to the all-too-common myth that a vegan diet will fail to provide the amount of protein an athlete needs. Montelbano's menu takes both flavor and fuel into account. Every morning starts with a more carb-heavy food — with some fiber and protein — that will kick-start the cyclists’ day, which can be anywhere between 50 to 100 miles.
“Then I load them with protein in the evenings, because their muscles need to recover,” Montelbano says. Since both Montelbano and her assistant, Jenna McKee are yoga teachers, too, their role in taking care of the group doesn’t end with dinner.
Skogen has seen the proof in her performance. During last year’s “century,” a 100-mile day, she still felt good after a day of cycling that would usually make her feel “like a zombie.”
While the group likely won't get larger in future years (both Skogen and Montelbano admit that the logistics of larger groups become complex), the group’s founder hope that their message continues to take root in the cycling community and beyond.
“It’s a little bit of activism,” Skogen says. “It strikes up conversation and brings people together.”
