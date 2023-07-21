PoweredByPlants1
Photo by Beth Skogen

On July 22 to 29, thousands of cyclists will undertake the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI), an eight-day bike ride that spans the state of Iowa. Beth Skogen will be among them, proudly wearing a Powered by Plants Vegan Cycling Team jersey emblazoned with pomegranates.

For Skogen, founding the team in 2021 was the product of both her passion for vegan activism and frustration. Completing the race for her fifth year, she struggled to find vegan food options along the 500-mile route.

PoweredByPlants_2022Meals

PoweredByPlants_Group

Members of the 2022 Powered by Plants team dish up.