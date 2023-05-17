If you ask Jennifer Mnookin for a character trait that defines her, she’ll say enthusiasm.
“I’m pretty good at being excited about what I’m doing,” says Mnookin, 55, who became chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Madison last August. “I think there’s a zillion directions I could have gone in and been excited about what I was doing.”
Of course, that can make deciding tough.
As an undergraduate at Harvard University, Mnookin majored in social studies, which meant a bit of history, economics, social history and more.
“A great major,” she says, “for somebody who doesn’t want to be pinned down too early.”
For graduate school, Mnookin was torn between law school and a Ph.D. in science and technology. She wound up doing both. Later, law degree in hand, she was faced with choosing between academia or private practice.
Most recently, in 2022, after 17 years teaching law at UCLA — the last seven as dean of the law school — Mnookin had to decide to either apply for the chancellor’s job at UW or write a book inspired by the profound late-2020 experience of donating a kidney to her father, who was in end-stage kidney disease.
Mnookin chose Madison, and she’s hit the ground running, brushing off early pushback from Republican state legislators — “I was a little disappointed that people who hadn’t met me decided to make assumptions,” she says — and embracing the Wisconsin Idea that campus serves as a launching pad for enhancing life across the state and beyond.
“A commitment,” Mnookin says, “to do work that matters outside these walls.”
To that end, Mnookin traveled the state early on, determined to meet people and experience a wider Wisconsin, which she did.
“I had never waded in a cranberry bog,” she says. “I had never held a piglet at a state fair or had cheese curds.”
In fact, she had spent little time in Wisconsin. Mnookin was born in Massachusetts while her father was a third-year law student at Harvard. Robert Mnookin subsequently clerked for a Supreme Court justice and became an eminent legal scholar.
“I went into the family business,” his daughter says, chuckling.
When Mnookin was growing up, her dad taught at the University of California, Berkeley and then Stanford University, along with taking a semester’s sabbatical at University of Oxford in England.
Enrolled in an English school, Mnookin, then 11, took a religious education class in which the headmistress asked the students to identify their religions.
“I’m Jewish,” Mnookin said.
“How interesting,” the headmistress replied.
Mnookin’s parents were Jewish, though not particularly religious. Both Hanukkah and Christmas were celebrated. The class and Mnookin’s innate curiosity led her to ask her parents, “When are we actually going to become Jewish?”
Her father and her mother, Dale, were startled, but eventually the entire family — Mnookin has a sister, Allison, three years younger — became more involved in religion, and in 2018, Robert Mnookin published an acclaimed book on contemporary Jewish identity, “The Jewish American Paradox.”
After getting her undergrad degree at Harvard — where she wrote numerous articles for The Harvard Crimson newspaper — Mnookin waited to enroll in grad school.
“I wanted to go have some experiences that I thought would be hard to have once I was 50,” she says.
Mnookin learned Spanish in Guatemala and did volunteer work across Latin America. Later, joined by a Harvard roommate, Judith Barish, she traveled through Mexico. They were considering writing a travel book together and visited the rugged, mountainous Sierra Norte de Puebla, as well as Carnival in Veracruz — the latter got them a 1990 byline in the Los Angeles Times under the headline “Party in Veracruz!”
The book didn’t happen — creative differences. “We chose the friendship over the book,” Mnookin says.
A good thing, too, because once Mnookin was in grad school — she earned both a J.D. from Yale Law School and a doctorate in the history and social study of science and technology from MIT — it was Barish who introduced Mnookin to Joshua Foa Dienstag, who was working on a doctorate in politics at Princeton.
Dienstag and Mnookin married in 1994 and today have two adult children. Dienstag is a professor of political science at UW–Madison.
Before joining the law faculty at UCLA, Mnookin taught at the University of Virginia Law School and gained a reputation as an authority on the intersection of law and science. Her first major academic article was on the history of photographic evidence in court. Mnookin later published essays in the popular press on the unreliability of fingerprint evidence and crime lab miscues, and a 2011 Los Angeles Times column on false convictions resulting from dubious forensic science evidence.
Mnookin was at UCLA by then. In 2015, she was named dean of the UCLA School of Law.
“I loved it,” Mnookin says of her time as dean. She’s proud of helping launch the Center for Immigration Law and Policy, and of helping establish the school’s Ziffren Institute for Media, Entertainment, Technology and Sports Law.
When Mnookin’s UW–Madison hiring was announced in May 2022, Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch denounced her as a “woke radical.” Other Republicans chimed in with their disappointment.
Out in Los Angeles, a UCLA colleague told Mnookin, “You know, Jennifer, you actually do have some woke California radicals on your faculty. They think you’re reasonably fair but they sure don’t think you’re one of them.”
During Brett Kavanaugh’s 2018 Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Mnookin was criticized from the left over an email she sent to UCLA Law School students and staff about the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford. Mnookin opposed his appointment and thought it highly likely that Ford’s memory of the identity of her attackers was accurate. “At the same time,” Mnookin wrote, “as a scholar who works in part on issues of wrongful convictions, I recognize the possibility that victims can have sincere but erroneous memories, even about traumatic events.”
Of the Republican criticism after her Wisconsin hiring, Mnookin says, “I didn’t take it very personally. It was the midst of primary season.”
Mnookin thinks UW–Madison has a chance to lead in the thorny area of encouraging diverse ideological voices on campus.
“Universities have to be places where ideas can be explored, including ideas that sometimes make people uncomfortable or unsettled,” she says. “That’s part of what education does.”
Mnookin feels it’s possible to make all students “understand that they truly belong, even if there are people elsewhere on campus taking positions they find very hard to understand or even hurtful,” she says. “We can be an inclusive community committed to a thoughtful engagement across differences.”
Mnookin, finding her feet as chancellor, offers kudos to her predecessor, the late Rebecca Blank.
“I arrived with the space to be able to learn and listen and figure things out,” she says. “Nothing was wildly on fire.”
Mnookin points to the recent growth of underrepresented populations among UW–Madison undergraduates as significant. “But there’s still work to do,” she says.
She is committed to research, and notes that while UW–Madison ranked No. 8 in the most recent National Science Foundation survey of research funding to universities, the campus ranked only No. 52 in industry-sponsored research. Not good enough.
“How can we create collaborations that maybe reduce bureaucracy,” Mnookin says, “and make it easier to work with our industry partners?”
It’s hardly surprising the new chancellor sees both challenges and reason for optimism.
Also not surprising? She sounds enthusiastic.
Doug Moe is a Madison writer and a former editor at Madison Magazine. Find more Moe in his web-exclusive blog on madisonmagazine.com/dougmoe.
