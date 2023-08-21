In late April, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched the largest and most powerful spacecraft ever built in hopes that it would be the first step toward a manned mission to Mars. As the world watched, the Starship blasted off its launch pad and rose to a height of more than 24 miles over the Gulf of Mexico before exploding into a column of flame. Chunks of sheet metal and concrete the size of car engine blocks rained over southern Texas. A little more than a quarter mile from the launch site, a fire burned, barbecuing a quail’s nest.
What was remarkable wasn’t so much the event itself as the reaction to it: For days afterward, people couldn’t agree on whether the launch was a failure or a success. Musk’s detractors — many of whom simultaneously cheered his every misstep as the new boss of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — argued that the spontaneous combustion of a multibillion-dollar piece of technology was, in fact, not a good thing, while fans of SpaceX claimed the rocket was never expected to reach orbit in the first place.
I bring this up only because, two days later, the University of Wisconsin held a kickoff event for its new-look football team and called it, regrettably, The Launch. Was this an omen? It was hard to tell.
The two-hour open practice stood in place of Wisconsin football’s traditional spring game. More meaningfully, however, it offered the Badgers fan base — of which, full disclosure, I’m a lifelong member — a first chance to see their team under new head coach Luke Fickell, who was hired in November 2022 after the midseason firing of Paul Chryst.
For weeks, people around UW football had asked me some version of the same question. Could I feel it? The buzz was noteworthy given all that had gone down only months earlier. After starting the 2022 season ranked No. 18 nationally, the Badgers lost three of their first five games, including a home shellacking at the hands of Illinois and ex-UW coach Bret Bielema. A November contest against Maryland had 28,000 no-shows, the most for a Badgers home game in the 16 years since UW started using ticket scanners. Even after Chryst was fired and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard took over as interim head coach, momentarily steadying the ship, the team struggled to regain its identity. Penalties and turnovers continued to plague them, prompting linebacker Darryl Peterson to label the season a “shit show.”
But the Badgers’ troubles went even deeper. Several days after Chryst was dismissed, The Athletic reported that UW had essentially gone without a recruiting department from June 2021 to early 2022 after director of player personnel Saeed Khalif left for Michigan State. At one point during the 2021 season, a four-star linebacker visited Wisconsin’s campus as a prospective recruit and no one from the team talked to him. He eventually signed with Michigan, where he became a key contributor. (As one long-suffering journalist confided to me while watching spring practice, “Chryst pretended like recruiting didn’t exist.”)
Still, Fickell’s appointment came as a shock. Chryst was the third-winningest coach in Wisconsin football history — a Madison native and a UW alum who delivered newspapers to Camp Randall Stadium as a kid and spent Sunday mornings cleaning up after the previous days’ games.
Leonhard was also a former Badger and, if you can believe it, even more beloved. Most believed he’d done well enough in Chryst’s stead to win the job permanently. But Athletic Director Chris McIntosh didn’t fire Chryst just to promote his understudy. And in Fickell, the consensus 2021 national coach of the year, he had his ideal leading man.
If this were any time before 2014, you might say that Fickell has Wisconsin fans “smelling the roses.” Except the goal for these Badgers isn’t the Rose Bowl but the College Football Playoff, the 9-year-old, winner-take-all tournament that pits the nation’s four top-ranked teams against each other. During the 2021-22 season, Fickell made history by taking Cincinnati to the playoff, making it the first team from a so-called Group of Five conference to do so. Now there was a palpable sense among fans that he could do the same for Wisconsin. Thus the question: Could I feel it? Yes, I could. Sort of.
In truth, the day of The Launch was uncharacteristically quiet for a Saturday in April. On my walk to the stadium, I came upon a cluster of campus tours huddled outside Union South. Two days earlier, on the day of the SpaceX launch, it had been 75 degrees and sunny on campus.
Now, sleet was falling the consistency of Dippin’ Dots, the ice cream of the future. Many of the students were dressed inappropriately for the weather; they huddled under hoods and stuffed their hands in their pockets. As an undergraduate at Wisconsin, I’d come across these tour groups being led toward the Memorial Union Terrace on seasonable fall and spring days and think, Every one of those kids is going to come here. Looking at them now, I wasn’t so sure.
I reached the arch that served as a gateway to Camp Randall. There was so much I knew about this place — so many times I had walked this very path. I knew, for example, that in just over four months, the streets leading to the stadium would be jammed with tailgates and candy-striped overalls and two-story beer bongs. I’d seen it since I was 10. Throughout those years, only one thing was missing: a national championship.
Did Fickell have what it takes to deliver it? That remained up in the air.
XXX
Technically, this season won’t be Fickell’s first as a head coach in the Big Ten. In 2011, Fickell was an assistant at Ohio State when the Buckeyes, coming off a sixth straight Big Ten title, became embroiled in scandal. An anonymous email, sent before the start of the season, accused several Ohio State players, including star quarterback Terrelle Pryor, of swapping signed memorabilia with the owner of a Columbus tattoo parlor in exchange for free tattoos. On the spectrum of college sports scandals, this was akin to jaywalking, but that didn’t stop the NCAA from coming down hard on the Buckeyes. After an investigation, the team was forced to vacate all 12 wins from the previous season, including a victory in the Sugar Bowl, and head coach Jim Tressel summarily resigned, paving the way for Fickell to take over as interim head coach.
You want to talk about a shit show? Each week seemed to bring fresh challenges. Pryor, the previous season’s Heisman winner, determined it was better to sit the season out than endure the inevitable suspension that was coming his way. The situation around Tressel was so toxic that Fickell — who calls Tressel “the greatest leader I’ve ever been around” — went to his house and asked him to stay away from the team for the duration of the season.
To make things easier, Fickell brought in his old buddy Mike Vrabel, now head coach of the Tennessee Titans, to coach linebackers. Fickell was Vrabel’s host when he visited Ohio State as a high school recruit and was also the best man at Vrabel’s wedding. Still, Fickell was miserable.
“Luke didn’t sleep,” says UW football chief of staff Greg Gillum, who was Ohio State’s director of football operations for player personnel at the time. “I would get calls from the athletic director at pregame meals on Friday night and he’d say, ‘Hey look, we just discovered this, this player is not going to be able to play tomorrow.’ When you get your legs ripped out from underneath you on a key player the night before a game, that’s almost like a season-ending injury on the first play of the game.”
As a Columbus native and former nose tackle for the Buckeyes, Fickell was the ideal candidate to take over the program. He was also, unfortunately, the perfect mark to take the inevitable fall. Ohio State limped to a 6-7 finish, and at season’s end Fickell was passed over for full-time duties in favor of Florida’s Urban Meyer.
In hindsight, Fickell says, the experience gave him a unique appreciation for what Leonhard went through this past season following Chryst’s dismissal. It also gave him a crash course in the stresses involved with being a head coach.
“The things that I got in nine months — or whatever it was — probably were about 10 years’ worth of coaching,” Fickell told me. “The thing that I learned as much as anything is you never want to weather a storm. People say, ‘Weather the storm.’ No, you’ve gotta thrive within the storm. What happens when you weather a storm? Well, you get no better. You’ve got to find ways to thrive within that storm.”
Fickell applied that knowledge at Cincinnati, where in 2017 he took over a team that had lost its way. The year before he arrived, the Bearcats had finished 4-8. Tommy Tuberville, the erstwhile coach and current Alabama senator, told a frustrated fan to “go to hell” while leaving the field after a loss to Brigham Young University.
Despite its relative success over the past decade, many viewed Cincinnati as a basketball school and a steppingstone job. Fickell quickly set about to change that view. His first spring, he made waves by making players crawl through snow and freezing mud at 5 a.m. It took some time — the team repeated its 4-8 record in Fickell’s first season before winning 11 games in 2018 — but before long Fickell had turned the Bearcats into a genuine contender.
Much of that turnaround can be attributed to recruiting. Fickell is known as a relentless recruiter unafraid of putting in long hours or getting on the floor in living rooms to wrestle with younger siblings. He’s also earned a reputation for developing raw talent. That’s what happened with former Cincinnati player Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, now a starter with the NFL’s New York Jets.
Gardner came to Cincinnati as a scrawny, unheralded cornerback from Detroit. In the fourth game of his freshman year, against highly favored University of Central Florida, he stepped in front of a pass and returned it for a touchdown, sparking the team to victory. A week later, he did it again. He ended his career as only the third Bearcats player to be named a consensus All-American. In announcing he would forgo his senior year to enter the NFL draft, Gardner thanked Fickell “for developing a culture that allowed me to be myself.”
So far, Fickell has shown a similar recruiting acumen at Wisconsin. By early January, he’d landed a handful of high-profile transfers and added six high school prospects to turn what was a paltry 2023 recruiting class into one of the league’s top groups. One of those recruits, four-star cornerback Amare Snowden, also happens to be an excellent left-handed pitcher with Major League talent. Yet when it came time to pick a school (he originally committed to Cincinnati before Fickell left), he spurned the University of Colorado and new coach Deion Sanders — only the most famous two-sport athlete of all-time — to join Fickell at Wisconsin, which doesn’t have a baseball program.
For Snowden and the other 2023 commits, the pitch was simple: Come to Wisconsin. Get a top-notch education. Win championships. For returning players reeling from the turbulence of the 2022 season, Fickell had a different message: Change is inevitable. Growth is optional.
XXX
One day when Fickell was about 4 or 5, his dad took him to wrestling practice. He doesn’t remember taking to it right away. Most of the kids he faced were two or three years older. He usually got destroyed. For Fickell’s dad, a Vietnam vet, it was a way to get out of the house with friends. “I’m not saying they always went to the bars when we went to practice, but it kind of all fit one and one,” Fickell says. For him, it was character building. As early as second grade, he began getting dropped off at the local high school to practice alongside his uncle, who was the school’s wrestling coach. In short order, he got much better. He idolized Dan Gable and dreamed of going to the Olympics.
Hearing grown men talk about Fickell’s high school wrestling career is like listening to Marvel fans talk about the Incredible Hulk or Thor. According to Pat Gilbencia of Cleveland’s The Plain Dealer newspaper, some wrestlers were so afraid of Fickell they forfeited matches against him. In his final three years at St. Francis DeSales High School in Columbus, he won 106 consecutive contests and three state titles.
Remarkably, there are very few videos to be found from this time. The one I could find, of the 1992 state heavyweight final, is less a sports broadcast than a snuff film. Fickell’s opponent, Akron Hoban’s Ray Edmonds, had lost only once in 34 matches and was committed to playing defensive line at Michigan. Fickell himself had already declared for Ohio State. The hype befit the rivalry.
How to describe Fickell’s performance in the match? I want to use the word balletic but that would belie the ruthless efficiency on display. Within 30 seconds, Fickell drops Edwards with a single-leg takedown. Twenty seconds later, he takes him down again. If this was your first time watching wrestling, you’d be forgiven for thinking there wasn’t much happening. Make no mistake, Fickell is dominant. The whole thing is over in 54 seconds. The future Buckeye pins the future Wolverine. Ho hum.
Hard work. Leverage. Perseverance. Nearly everything you need to know about Fickell can be understood through wrestling. Still, digging into Fickell’s high school career, I couldn’t help but find it all a little ... predictable? It wasn’t necessarily that coaches need to be interesting; Chryst was dryer than a Tornado Room martini. Yet I found myself wanting desperately to be shocked. Wasn’t there something in Fickell’s past capable of surprising?
Then, while perusing the Ohio State fan site Eleven Warriors, I found it. According to the writer Sarah Hardy, Fickell was at a high school meet in Ohio when a TV producer named Peter Engel, then in the middle of filming the first season of the TV show “Good Morning, Miss Bliss,” happened to see his match. Engel, who was in town to watch his nephew wrestle, was so taken by Fickell and his prowess on the mat (not to mention his charismatic good looks) that he immediately flew back to Los Angeles and created a character in his likeness. That character, the mulleted wrestler AC Slater, would become part of an expanded cast of high school students, and the TV show “Saved by the Bell” was born.
I squinted at the picture of 17-year-old Fickell that accompanied the article. It was all there: The broad shoulders. The dimpled cheeks. The little ringlets of brown hair peeking out from the sides of his neck. How had I missed this? Better yet, how had everyone else?
I called my brother, with whom I’d binge-watched “Saved by the Bell” as a kid.
“Holy shit,” he said when I told him.
“I know.”
“Is that even true?”
I had to talk to Sarah Hardy.
XXX
I met the man himself in early May. It was tricky finding time. A coach’s schedule is hectic even in the offseason: There are meetings and recruiting visits and charity events and film study. And golf outings — so many golf outings. Fickell had just returned from Las Vegas, where he and the staff had schmoozed with boosters. He was 15 minutes late for our 1 p.m. interview but had a good excuse: He had to eat lunch.
While Fickell excused himself to use the restroom, I surveyed his office. Mounted above the desk was a giant monitor displaying individual video files for every play from spring practice. A few cheap-looking chairs were stacked against the wall. The athletic department was in the middle of renovating the entire football operation. The office Fickell inhabited seemed better suited for a student intern than a head coach making $7.5 million a year. But if Fickell minded, he didn’t show it.
Eventually Fickell sat down. He wore khaki shorts and a white long-sleeved shirt beneath a black short-sleeved hoodie. The hoodie had become something of a trademark; it was the kind of garment you saw on a football practice field and nowhere else. Fickell’s look is so consistent that earlier this year, as an April Fools’ Day prank, the entire football staff came to work dressed in short-sleeved hoodies with temporary tattoos on their left calves.
“It’s a panther, and it’s pretty much faded now,” he told me sheepishly of the tattoo. “My wife absolutely hates it.” He got it when he was 18. It doesn’t have any meaning. His dad had a tattoo from his days in the military, so Luke wanted one, too.
Fickell grew up the eldest of three kids in a “typical blue-collar, really hardworking” family. His father, Pat, worked on the railroad. His mother, Sharon, cuts hair. Even when Luke was at Ohio State, they kept an open-door policy for him and his friends. “Sharon would do laundry and cook on Sundays,” Vrabel told me. “We’d hang out with Pat, drink his beer.”
I asked Fickell what his impressions were of UW when he was at OSU. “Tough, hard-nosed, physical,” he said. “I didn’t know anything about Madison, I didn’t know anything about Wisconsin” — he pronounces it Wess-consin — “but I knew the way they played, how hard they played, the type of kids that I believed they had here. That held pretty true once I got here.”
He knows expectations will be sky-high. The last three men hired to lead UW won at least nine games in their first year. When Fickell began coaching, there was an assumption that change would happen gradually. Now the pressure is on to win right away.
Still, he swears he doesn’t think of success in terms of wins and losses.
“I don’t refer to anything as losing unless you quit or give up,” he told me. “There’s kind of a mindset to just willing a lot of things you’re going to do and finding a way and never making an excuse and saying, hey, we’re just going to keep grinding this out and find a way to be successful and win. I relate a lot of that to wrestling.”
XXX
TWITTER CONVERSATION with Sarah Hardy, April 7, 2023, edited for brevity:
ME: The AC Slater thing from your article: Is it true or was it just a joke?
HER: I’m sorry to inform you that the Slater bit was all a joke! At least as far as I know.
ME: Oh, Sarah, that breaks my heart. But, also, it’s very, very funny.
HER: Well, we can always pretend it’s true, in our hearts.
XXX
The Launch, um, wasn’t going well.
Officially, the university had “sold” about 20,000 tickets for the event, but it was clear looking down from my perch in the press box that roughly half that number had shown up. Those who were in attendance looked cold. Some had even broken out their blaze orange hunting gear. By the time I settled in, the sleet had become a blizzard.
It was, in many ways, the perfect Big Ten November afternoon, except that it was April.
The play on the field did little to hearten the crowd. Tanner Mordecai, the much-touted transfer quarterback from Southern Methodist University, threw interceptions on each of his first three drives on his way to a four-interception day. On one play early in the session, he threw over the middle for Jack Pugh, only for the big tight end to run directly into the referee, drawing groans from the journalists around me. Pugh didn’t run over the poor ref so much as engulf him.
Mordecai’s performance was especially troubling given what he’s meant to represent. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s offense relies on a dynamic passing game — a radical idea in Madison, where Wisconsin’s no-nonsense, run-first mentality has earned it the nickname “Running Back U.” For every standout quarterback like Russell Wilson — himself a senior transfer — there have been a dozen others like Curt Phillips and Allan Evridge who threw for as many yards in a season as some quarterbacks do in a single game. One imagines that if an AI could hand off a football, the Wisconsin staff would have at least entertained the idea.
The hope among Badgers fans was that Mordecai would finally deliver the balance that the team’s offense lacked. Now, here he was, rifling passes into the hands of defenders.
From somewhere on the field, a whistle blew, signaling timeout. The Badgers cheerleaders ran onto the field with a T-shirt cannon resembling a Gatling gun. The shirts managed to make it only 10 rows deep, drawing a smattering of boos. When longtime PA announcer Mike Mahnke implored the crowd to “MAKE SOME NOISE!” they could only muster halfhearted applause.
Fickell, wearing shorts despite the cold, watched it all with a sort of detached studiousness.
But then, slowly, things turned around. The snow gave way to sun. Braelon Allen, the junior running back best known for a string of dominant rushing performances as a 17-year-old freshman, began doing Allen-like things, including scoring on a 3-yard plunge. When backup quarterback Braedyn Locke floated a rainbow down the right sideline, causing the hapless defensive back to yank down the intended receiver, even the old heads in the press box grunted their approval. This time, when Mahnke urged the crowd to make some noise, they responded with much greater enthusiasm.
By the time “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince played over the PA system, The Launch was back on track.
XXX
A couple days later, Fickell’s wife, Amy, invited me to the family home. Or, rather, I invited myself, and Amy — the consummate host, convener of coaches’ and players’ wives, regarded by just about everyone I talked to as “the glue” that holds the entire Fickell operation together — politely acquiesced. The house (light-filled, with a large deck for entertaining) is a temporary fix, meant to accommodate the Fickells until construction on a new house they’re building is finished, but Amy was already putting it to good use. The night before, they’d hosted some of the team’s players for a post-practice barbecue. No joke, there were still bits of the Camp Randall turf in the living room rug.
Amy grew up the eighth of 10 children on a farm near Lima, Ohio. All six of her brothers played football. Her sister Jill married Luke’s Ohio State teammate, quarterback Bobby Hoying. Amy remembers Jill, Bobby and Luke coming to the house when she was still in high school. “I think maybe I thought he was cute, but he was there with his girlfriend, so I didn’t think anything of it,” she said of Luke. Her sophomore year at OSU, Luke called and asked her out. According to Amy, Vrabel had to dial the number for him. The rest is history.
At first, coaching was just a way to stay connected to football. In 2011, before all hell broke loose in Columbus, Amy and Luke had planned to move to nearby Dublin to be closer to family. When it was announced that Tressel had resigned from the Buckeyes, Luke called Amy and told her to remove the “For Sale” sign from their yard. “I remember later that day I was like, ‘I thought you were going to be an optometrist,’ ” Amy told me. “It would have been way easier and less stressful. And he just looked at me and said, ‘It wouldn’t be nearly as fun, now, would it?’ ”
The couple has six kids, including two sets of twin boys, ages 8 and 16, whom they call “the bigs” and “the littles.” Daughter Luca is a freshman volleyball player at Indiana. Their oldest, Landon, is a redshirt sophomore on the Cincinnati football team. Occasionally, Amy says, Luke has trouble switching between roles. This spring, when they attended the littles’ football practice, he began shouting at one of the boys to “Get off the ball!”
“I finally turned to him and said, ‘He doesn’t understand what you mean. He doesn’t know what get off the ball means,’ ” Amy says. “I have to remind him with our children, like, this isn’t your 18- to 22-year-old player. This is an 8-year-old child. So sometimes that’s hard for him to turn off.”
To wit: Their 2000 nuptials were scheduled for the last day in June, the slowest time on the coaching calendar. When Luca was born, they induced labor 11 days early so Luke could meet his daughter before heading to the Alamo Bowl. The closest he ever came to quitting was in 2015, when the littles were born two months premature. OSU was in the middle of a title chase.
Amy watched their games alone from the NICU. When Luke did manage to step away, he would hold the babies, only for them to stop breathing, prompting a frenzy of doctors to come in and ferry them away. “After that happened a couple times, he couldn’t hold them anymore,” Amy said. “It was hard for him to even go in there.”
Most days, Fickell is in the gym at Camp Randall by 5:30 a.m. and doesn’t return home until after 7 p.m., leaving little time for anything else. The couple spends so much time apart that their niece once asked her mom if Aunt Amy and Uncle Luke were divorced.
“I always tell [Amy], ‘OK, I’ve got eight to 10 years. I’ll go really, really hard and then I can retire and we can go travel,’ ” Luke says. “She’s like, ‘You probably would be miserable.’ I hope that’s not the case, but she recognizes that these competitive environments make me a better person in a lot of ways.”
Even their move to Madison, exciting as it is, has not been without challenges. When they decided to leave for Wisconsin, they waited to tell Landon until just hours before Luke told the rest of the team. Amy gets choked up just talking about it. When friends watched the welcome event that marked the Fickells’ arrival in Madison, they remarked how proud she looked sitting in the front row wiping away tears. “And to people we really knew, I said, ‘Yeah, those weren’t tears of pride,’ ” she says. “All I could think about is my oldest isn’t here.”
Still, the Fickells are nothing if not optimistic. As they’ve had more time to explore their new home, Amy is more certain than ever they made the right decision. When her brothers visited this spring, they explored a neighboring cattle farm before heading downtown for sweets at Grace Coffee Co. and dinner at Eno Vino. “I said, ‘We went from walking in cow poop to having our raspberry mocha with the little frilly frill on top,’ ” Amy recounted. “ ‘This place is great!’ ”
XXX
I’d been poking around Columbus for a couple of days, looking for some clue that would prove definitively that Fickell was the right man to relaunch UW. I checked out the Ohio State campus.
I visited Ohio Stadium, better known as The Horseshoe. If Camp Randall is a fortress, then the Shoe is a cathedral. No joke, they modeled the exterior arches after the Roman Colosseum, and the rotunda after the Parthenon. I even drove by Simco Controls, the Columbus-based company where Fickell sold valves after college. I did my homework, in other words. That’s the thing about being in Fickell’s orbit: He makes you want to raise your game.
I went to DeSales High School. I’d say I charmed my way in, but truthfully it was like they expected me. As students gathered for mass, the school secretary showed me around. Here was the case where they kept Fickell’s trophies. Here was the gym where, as a 6-foot, 4-inch, 230-pound senior, he pinned most of his 39 opponents. Oh, and by the way, his old football coach still works here. Would you like to meet him?
Yes. Yes, I would.
Bob Jacoby is bald, with a slight paunch that suggests a life well lived. I was expecting someone slowed by time — after all, 1992 was a lifetime ago — but he was sharp as a metal cleat. He told me Fickell played his junior year as one of the brightest tight end prospects in Ohio. When DeSales started the next season 0-2, Jacoby asked his best player to move to center and Fickell obliged without objection. “We went all the way to the state semifinals with what I think was an average team. … He kind of set the bar for the expectation of unselfishness here.”
To this day, Jacoby calls Fickell the toughest person he’s ever met. Not the toughest 18-year-old. Person.
He wasn’t the only one. Everywhere I went in Columbus, people told me stories about Fickell’s legendary toughness. Had I heard the one about the time Fickell and a basketball teammate threatened to fight the entire student section of a rival high school? Or about the time he played in the Rose Bowl with a freshly torn pec? At a bar in Dublin, Ohio, I ran into former Green Bay Packer A.J. Hawk, who played under Fickell at Ohio State and saw him grapple with other players. He calls Fickell both the nicest and scariest person he’s ever met. “Oh yeah, he’ll rip your head off,” he told me.
Officially, I was in Columbus visiting my brother’s family; that they lived just down the road from so much Fickell lore was little more than a happy coincidence. But I also had an ulterior motive: I wanted to meet with Ryan Miller.
Miller was best buds with Fickell and Vrabel at OSU. Even after they graduated, the three teammates were inseparable: so much so that they started a nonprofit, the 2nd & 7 Foundation, which provides free books and enlists student athletes to read to at-risk elementary school kids.
While Vrabel and Fickell left Columbus, Miller stayed. He now runs a marketing company out of the same building as 2nd & 7, which is where I met him on a sunny afternoon in late May.
No one is more excited for the Luke Fickell experience in Madison than Miller. When I asked who he’d be cheering for when the Badgers host Ohio State on Oct. 28, he scoffed.
“It’s kind of a dumb question to ask,” he said. “It’s like asking me if my brother played at Wisconsin, would I still root for Ohio State. I’d say, ‘No, I’d root for Wisconsin because it’s my brother.’ It’s the same with this. I want Luke to win every single game. That doesn’t mean I don’t love Ohio State. But when they play each other, I want to see Luke win.”
Miller told me he’d been meaning to get to Madison but hadn’t yet made it. Work and kids got in the way. His office is full of pictures of both his and Fickell’s children. He misses his friend.
“I probably see him a handful of times,” he says. “Vrabes even less. But you pick up where you left off.”
The last time they saw each other, it was at the hospital in Columbus. Dimitrious Stanley, an old teammate of theirs from Ohio State, was ailing from stage 4 prostate cancer. Like Fickell, Stanley was Columbus through and through. His father, Wayne, was an Ohio State assistant coach under Earle Bruce. Dimitrious followed his lead and became a star wide receiver on the Buckeyes team that won the 1997 Rose Bowl. Later, he would become a fixture on local television and radio and even run for Columbus City Council.
At the hospital that day, Miller, Fickell and a few others gathered around Stanley’s bed. By that point, his health was deteriorating fast and he was having trouble communicating. Still, he made a point of asking Fickell how things were going in Madison. With tears in his eyes, Fickell knelt next to his friend.
“Dimitrious,” Miller recalls him saying, “I’m just trying to create an environment that we were fortunate to be a part of, in a locker room, with these kids in Wisconsin.”
Stanley died six days later.
XXX
I was still thinking about this a few days later as I drove back to Madison. It reminded me of something Chris McIntosh told me back when I began reporting this story.
Every day, the athletic director passes through a pair of statues on the way to his office in Kellner Hall on Camp Randall’s south end. On either side of the building’s entrance are bronze likenesses of Wisconsin’s last two ADs, Pat Richter and Barry Alvarez. McIntosh is a big guy — 6 feet, 6 inches and trim — but the statues are raised just enough to loom over him. It’s as if they’re saying, Welcome. But also: Hey, don’t muck it up.
Across Wisconsin that day, almost 2 million people were voting in an election to determine the state’s next Supreme Court justice. McIntosh might as well have been on another planet. His first 21 months as AD had been among the most eventful in Wisconsin athletics history. In addition to the Fickell hire, McIntosh had just replaced another Badgers alum in men’s hockey coach Tony Granato. Most likely he was just trying to stay above water.
I lobbed him a few questions about Fickell and he mostly stonewalled me. Fair enough. But when I asked how his work as AD was informed by his own playing days — McIntosh was an All-American offensive tackle on the Alvarez team that won back-to-back Rose Bowls in 1999 and 2000 — he softened.
“The experience I had here, it really changed who I became as a person and what I thought was possible in my life,” McIntosh said. “And that’s what I want for the kids in our program today. That’s not limited to just football. It resonates with me when I communicate with somebody like Luke and he’s not afraid to talk about grandiose ambitions. That goes back to Joe Panos in the early ’90s — ‘Why not us?’ Why not us? So let’s talk about it. Let’s figure out a way to go for it and let the chips fall where they may.”
As I hummed across the interstate, trailing the same path (it occurred to me now) that Fickell’s career has taken from Ohio to Wisconsin, I suddenly understood why McIntosh had hired Fickell in the first place. Both men knew that to be part of a team was to belong. That to line up next to someone meant you’d take care of him, even when you were no longer teammates, even in his final days. Did McIntosh believe Fickell could take the program to new heights? Absolutely. But it goes beyond that. Legacies, wins and losses, rocket launches — these are all a matter of perspective. There was every chance that the new regime would explode spectacularly in its first year and the chatter would begin all over again. What mattered most was the experience the players would take with them. And even if he didn’t say as much, it was clear McIntosh felt last year’s team had been let down in that regard.
I crossed the Indiana-Illinois border where a bridge spans the Little Calumet River. A sign thanked me for visiting the “Crossroads of America.” Dark water churned below. To the north, rain clouds had begun to gather on the horizon. It was the time of year when the sky could break open at any minute. Could Fickell see it? For all I knew, he was on a recruiting trip in Louisville, Denton or Detroit. Perhaps I had even passed him on his way to a gym in Ohio as he searched for the next great Wisconsin nose tackle.
Whatever storm he was facing, he would find a way to thrive in it.
Jeff Oloizia is a contributing writer at Madison Magazine.
