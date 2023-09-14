Best Substance Use Disorder Services | Silver Winner
UnityPoint Health – Meriter provides convenient, personal care to patients in hospital and clinic settings. Our team uses shared values to show our people and communities how much they matter. We offer primary and specialty care, and have the busiest birthing center in Wisconsin. Meriter is regularly recognized for outstanding quality and patient experience. We offer behavioral and mental health care, maternity and newborn care, primary care, pediatrics, therapy and rehabilitation and urgent weekend care with our After-Hours Clinic. Our surgical wing features 18 state-of-the-art surgical rooms with leading-edge technology.
In addition to a variety of services, UnityPoint Health – Meriter also provides drug and alcohol treatment programs.
UnityPoint Health Meriter NewStart provides substance use and mental health treatment to Madison and surrounding communities. NewStart envisions a Madison where people who want help with their substance use are treated with dignity, where everyone can access services when they ask for them, and where substance use does not have to end with prison or death. Their mission is to honor each individual as the expert of their own life and to welcome each person wherever they are in their life journey. In keeping with this, NewStart hopes to help people reduce the harm of substance use, even if they are not abstinent.
NewStart maintains a multidisciplinary team including care coordinators, therapists, doctors, nurses, and support staff. They provide individual therapy, continuing care groups, other supportive services, medications for addiction treatment, psychiatry, outpatient withdrawal management, and an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) in both the morning and evening. The IOP is a therapist led 16 session group that runs Monday through Thursday. It introduces participants to a buffet of therapy interventions and psychoeducation about substance use and mental health while also fostering connection and structure. People may participate in one or all their services.
We are proud to be a partner of UW Health and a part of UnityPoint Health, providing care throughout Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
In 2023, UnityPoint Health – Meriter celebrates 125 years of showing our community how much they matter through caring for generations. unitypoint.org