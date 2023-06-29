Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar
Photo by Martha Busse

Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar reopened today at its 923 W. Williamson St. location. The restaurant had been operating out of sister restaurant Tavernakaya at 27 E. Main Street. after it closed due to the Covid pandemic three years ago. 

Many of Umami's offerings will still be available at Tavernakaya, although a few dishes, including the miso chicken ramen and the pulled pork bun, have been removed from the menu at that location. Umami has added a number of new additions to the menu on Williamson Street with the reopening, says co-owner Wendy Kuo.