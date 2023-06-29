Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar reopened today at its 923 W. Williamson St. location. The restaurant had been operating out of sister restaurant Tavernakaya at 27 E. Main Street. after it closed due to the Covid pandemic three years ago.
Many of Umami's offerings will still be available at Tavernakaya, although a few dishes, including the miso chicken ramen and the pulled pork bun, have been removed from the menu at that location. Umami has added a number of new additions to the menu on Williamson Street with the reopening, says co-owner Wendy Kuo.
New offerings like pork dan dan noodles (spicy minced pork, wide flat noodles, cucumbers, oshinko, scallions), an Umami Caesar salad (with an Asian twist), shrimp tempura, steak skewers, a variety of poke bowls with sushi-grade tuna and salmon, shrimp tempura or fried tofu, rice bowls and two new house-made ramen flavors will expand the menu from just one side to two.
Co-owner Wendy Kuo says that a number of the employees on staff three years ago have returned with the restaurant's reopening.
"It feels surreal to have it be reopened," says Kuo. "Three years is a long time but once we reopened it felt like we were never closed. It's been amazing to see Umami back again."
Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar will be open 4-8 p.m. Wed., Thurs. and Sun. and 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fri. and Sat.
Emma Waldinger is associate editor at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.