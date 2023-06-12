In 1986, I moved from Madison to Tampa, Florida. On a Sunday morning in June 1991, the Tampa Tribune reported that legendary baseball pitcher Warren Spahn was appearing at Tampa Bay Center to sign autographs. I arrived in time to purchase a baseball and headed to the table where Spahn was seated, suddenly finding myself alone with a boyhood hero. I watched with as much anticipation as I might have at 10 years old, which was when I first dreamed of acquiring that familiar signature that began with a looped, large-arc “W.” After receiving the signed ball, I started to walk away; pausing, I returned to the table. “Spahnie,” I said, “do you have time for a quick story?” He nodded, and I told him the tale of a smudged baseball from 28 years before and its fate in a desk drawer.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, 1963, Madison’s 80-degree weather was unusually warm for late summer. “Mutiny on the Bounty” was showing at the Big Sky Drive-In. You could order a family-style chicken dinner, the Tuesday special, from The Rendezvous on Middleton’s Branch Street for $1.35. Being eastsiders, we rarely ventured “way west to Middleton” some 9 miles from home, as getting there required navigating the “rush hour” traffic on the Beltline or University Avenue (now Old University Avenue). Instead, our family might choose Monona Drive’s Bob Leske’s Supper Club for a $2.25 chicken dinner with salad bar. On the local sports scene, the Badgers football team, under coach Milt Bruhn, would open its post-Vander Kelen-to-Richter-Rose Bowl season at home on Saturday against Western Michigan. The newspapers reminded readers that $1 tickets were available to high school students and children at gates 1 and 23 at Camp Randall.