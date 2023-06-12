In 1986, I moved from Madison to Tampa, Florida. On a Sunday morning in June 1991, the Tampa Tribune reported that legendary baseball pitcher Warren Spahn was appearing at Tampa Bay Center to sign autographs. I arrived in time to purchase a baseball and headed to the table where Spahn was seated, suddenly finding myself alone with a boyhood hero. I watched with as much anticipation as I might have at 10 years old, which was when I first dreamed of acquiring that familiar signature that began with a looped, large-arc “W.” After receiving the signed ball, I started to walk away; pausing, I returned to the table. “Spahnie,” I said, “do you have time for a quick story?” He nodded, and I told him the tale of a smudged baseball from 28 years before and its fate in a desk drawer.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, 1963, Madison’s 80-degree weather was unusually warm for late summer. “Mutiny on the Bounty” was showing at the Big Sky Drive-In. You could order a family-style chicken dinner, the Tuesday special, from The Rendezvous on Middleton’s Branch Street for $1.35. Being eastsiders, we rarely ventured “way west to Middleton” some 9 miles from home, as getting there required navigating the “rush hour” traffic on the Beltline or University Avenue (now Old University Avenue). Instead, our family might choose Monona Drive’s Bob Leske’s Supper Club for a $2.25 chicken dinner with salad bar. On the local sports scene, the Badgers football team, under coach Milt Bruhn, would open its post-Vander Kelen-to-Richter-Rose Bowl season at home on Saturday against Western Michigan. The newspapers reminded readers that $1 tickets were available to high school students and children at gates 1 and 23 at Camp Randall.
But topping the Sept. 17 events for 10-year-old me, my older brother, John, and our parents, Mac and Rosemary, was the Milwaukee Braves game vs. the San Francisco Giants, at which 42-year-old Spahn was being honored.
And we were going!
It was “Spahn Night,” with an anticipated crowd of 33,000, despite the Braves being 12 and a half games out of first place with just 10 games left. Most fans were coming for one reason — to honor baseball’s greatest left-handed pitcher. We brothers, sporting our 25-cent “Spahnie” buttons, had two reasons.
He was our favorite player — our hero — but not just for his remarkable record. Spahn was born on April 23, 1921, the same day and year as Dad. Spahn broke into baseball with the then-Boston Braves; Dad was from Boston. Both men were decorated World War II veterans. We brothers charted our lives around these men; moreover, Dad could never be considered old as long as Spahnie was winning 20 games a season. And, earlier that season, Dad had actually gotten Spahnie’s autograph — but it had been ruined.
It happened after Dad and 40 other men had traveled to a Milwaukee Braves game by chartered bus. With this excursion came pregame opportunities to interact with players, many of whom were more like lunchbox-toting blue-collar guys than today’s millionaires. Some even supplemented modest salaries with off-season jobs selling insurance or substitute teaching. John bought a new baseball so Dad could collect autographs for us — notably, Spahnie’s. Spahn pitched poorly that night and the Braves lost. Nevertheless, on the bus ride home, Dad showed off the signatures he had obtained — Spahn’s was the pièce de résistance.
Unfortunately, when 40 men consume liberal amounts of beer for several hours, bad things happen. Sometime during the autograph review, a disgruntled fan showed his sentiment toward Spahn’s outing by removing all but a vestige of the prized signature.
Back home, John and I examined the prized ball that was adorned with the signatures of Hank Aaron, Eddie Mathews and others, including a second-year catcher, Bob Uecker. Scarcely visible was a looped, large-arc “W” — written in a style as trademarked as the noted leg kick that preceded the delivery of Spahn’s notoriously hard-to-hit screwball. But the rest of the name was smudged beyond recognition, as if there had been a deliberate attempt to remove it. Dad saw our disappointment, surmised what had happened and became enraged. For almost three decades, the mention of Spahn’s name caused Dad’s regret to resurface. The ball, intended to be enshrined in a case on a bedroom dresser or nightstand, was instead sentenced to the eternal darkness of a desk drawer. Strangely, that inglorious incident sealed the bond further in our eyes between Spahn and Dad.
However, the evening of Sept. 17 was going to be Spahn’s night in lights, as he was welcomed by faithful fans, greeted by Hall of Fame players and presented with an honorific letter signed by President John F. Kennedy. But, once again, once again, the evening’s magic did not carry over to the mound. Spahnie was gone after just three innings and the Braves suffered an 11-3 drubbing.
That game was a metaphor for me of what was ahead — for the world was changing in other ways on Sept. 17, 1963. A funeral was held that day in Birmingham, Alabama, for the first of four Black children killed during the infamous church bombing that took place there. With the Civil Rights Act still a year away and assassinations of prominent Black leaders forthcoming, race relations seemed at an all-time low. Project Mercury ended and the groundwork for projects Gemini and Apollo — which would take Americans to the moon by decade’s end, as JFK had envisioned — began. Six weeks later, South Vietnam President Diem was assassinated in Saigon, beginning a sequence that plunged us deeper into a war that would claim 58,000 American lives. Less than three weeks later, JFK was murdered in Dallas, ending the innocence of a 10-year-old and a nation. Years would pass. And then, in June 1991, I got my second chance with Spahnie.
After I finished telling my boyhood hero my story that Tampa afternoon, he broke into a big grin. He reached for a picture and proceeded to write, “To Mac — this one won’t rub off. Warren Spahn.” We shook hands. Spahnie insisted that the first signed ball also should be exhibited, saying, “Aaron and Mathews were pretty good, too.” A week later, in Madison for Father’s Day, I presented the newly signed ball and picture to Dad. It closed a loop. Dad died just three months later at age 70; I think John and I felt the loss all over again when Spahnie passed in 2003. But on that Father’s Day, a reborn baseball prompted Dad to take its predecessor out of the drawer for its first appearance since 1963. None of us would ever forget that fateful year, that Father’s Day, nor the indelible signatures two heroes left on the hearts of two boys.
Robert J. McDermott is a retired professor of public health and medicine who splits time between Madison and Tampa. Reach him at badgerdoc@yahoo.com.