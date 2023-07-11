Sebastian Hassell
Photo by Larry Chua

Sebastian Hassell is no stranger to growing food, but that doesn’t mean farming in Wisconsin isn’t noticeably different from what he knows. Hassell grew up in the rural South, in small-town Evergreen, Alabama, and helped his family to put food on their table. He remembers growing greens, peppers and tomatoes, and raising hogs and chickens at home.

Earlier this year, Hassell became the assistant manager at Troy Farm, an urban CSA operation on Madison’s northside that nurtures an ethos of community collaboration and equity-building. Fittingly, Hassell earned a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from Alabama A&M University, where he researched the impact of faith-based community development. (Hassell spends his free time developing virtual affirming spiritual spaces for the queer community outside of the church.) But he wasn’t so sure that planning, in the traditional sense, was his path forward.