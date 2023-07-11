Sebastian Hassell is no stranger to growing food, but that doesn’t mean farming in Wisconsin isn’t noticeably different from what he knows. Hassell grew up in the rural South, in small-town Evergreen, Alabama, and helped his family to put food on their table. He remembers growing greens, peppers and tomatoes, and raising hogs and chickens at home.
Earlier this year, Hassell became the assistant manager at Troy Farm, an urban CSA operation on Madison’s northside that nurtures an ethos of community collaboration and equity-building. Fittingly, Hassell earned a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from Alabama A&M University, where he researched the impact of faith-based community development. (Hassell spends his free time developing virtual affirming spiritual spaces for the queer community outside of the church.) But he wasn’t so sure that planning, in the traditional sense, was his path forward.
In pursuit of better wages, Hassell and his wife landed in Wisconsin — first in Green Bay, then in Madison — where he began to consider what he wanted to make of his career. It started with figuring out what he enjoyed, including tasks as simple as growing tomatoes on the patio. His interest in farming began to blossom after he started talking with Alex Booker. Booker runs Booker Botanicals, an urban agriculture operation that aims to uplift the Black community, at Firm Footing Farm in Black Earth. Eventually, Hassell was invited to farm a plot at Firm Footing — he considered it his farming test run and ended up loving it.
“I decided I wanted to give farming a shot,” says Hassell. “I can take all the things I learned growing up and my interest in impacting marginalized communities and helping folks and … create a marriage of the two.”
At Troy Farm, Hassell is particularly excited to create roots in the community around the farm. Hassell points out that the farm has been viewed historically as a white space to people in the surrounding community, which happens to include one of Madison’s largest populations of BIPOC residents — a fact that has created trust issues in the past. He says he’s looking forward to putting a welcoming face on the farm and building relationships with neighbors and people who pick up produce boxes through Troy’s Food Access Initiative — which partners with FairShare CSA Coalition — at community centers and drop sites.
“Instead of just dropping the food at the community centers, [I’m hoping] we will be able to go and spend some time and actually meet the people who are in these communities,” says Hassell, who wants to learn more about what people in the community need from the farm.
First, he’s focused on settling into the daily rhythm of the farm. Hassell has already started pitching in on early-season tasks with the crew, like spring bed prep. He notes that after cleaning up Brussels sprouts stalks from last year’s crop, he’s most curious to see how the peculiar-looking vegetable grows from the start. Troy Farm is a larger-scale operation than he’s used to, and the shorter Wisconsin growing season marks a contrast to what he’s seen in the American South.
But he has a positive outlook on his farming journey: “It’s like dating, right?” he says. “You meet the person and now it’s like getting to know the good, the bad and the ugly. That’s what I’m looking forward to now.”
Emma Waldinger is associate editor at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.