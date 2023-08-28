TorisTrinkets1
Photo by Rachel Young

“The compliment I get the most is ‘Oh my god, your earrings are so fun,’” says Tori Morgan-Nagel. That’s exactly the goal of her business, Tori’s Trinkets, to create jewelry that’s bright and playful, whether it’s a pair of disco strawberry earrings or a charm necklace with a sunny-side-up egg.

Tori's Trinkets new line of charms (which will be at the party's friendship bracelet station) launched on August 25.

“My mission statement is ‘healing your inner child one silly pair of earrings at a time,’” says Morgan-Nagel. Now in its third year, the business is growing up. In July, Morgan-Nagel moved her business from the spare bedroom of her apartment to a studio space in the Madison Enterprise Center, a business incubator that also hosts bernie & zuzu, T.L. Luke Art (who was behind the illustrations of Badger tailgate characters in our September issue) and more.

Consider this your official invitation to Tori's Trinkets' open house.