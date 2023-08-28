“The compliment I get the most is ‘Oh my god, your earrings are so fun,’” says Tori Morgan-Nagel. That’s exactly the goal of her business, Tori’s Trinkets, to create jewelry that’s bright and playful, whether it’s a pair of disco strawberry earrings or a charm necklace with a sunny-side-up egg.
“My mission statement is ‘healing your inner child one silly pair of earrings at a time,’” says Morgan-Nagel. Now in its third year, the business is growing up. In July, Morgan-Nagel moved her business from the spare bedroom of her apartment to a studio space in the Madison Enterprise Center, a business incubator that also hosts bernie & zuzu, T.L. Luke Art (who was behind the illustrations of Badger tailgate characters in our September issue) and more.
“I had to interview to get a studio space, and I got to present a business plan,” says Morgan-Nagel. “It gives me more reassurance and confidence going into it — knowing that other people believe in my business.”
Her open house event on Sunday, September 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is a chance to celebrate everyone else who has supported her.
“For the open house, I really wanted to open the doors to the community and thank them,” says Morgan-Nagel. “I wanted to have a party to celebrate the people who have cheered me on and got me to this spot.”
That includes both customers and other small business owners. Morgan-Nagel believes that Madison is the perfect place for a small business, both because of the many customers that embrace shopping small and the community of other makers, artists and creatives.
“It’s community over competition here,” she says. In fact, she found her now-studio space thanks to a group chat she has with other small business owners, who encouraged her to go for it.
The party she’s planned reflects both her business’ whimsical ethos and her appreciation for Madison’s small business community. Here’s what you can look forward to at the event, held in the Common Wealth Gallery on the third floor of the Madison Enterprise Center.
DIY friendship bracelets: We’ve all seen the friendship bracelet trend on Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. Here’s your opportunity to get in on the fun (without shelling out hundreds for those concert tickets) with Tori’s Trinkets new line of charms.
Polaroid station: A photo wall and a Polaroid printer allow guests to take a keepsake home.
Guest list: “Since this event is celebrating the growth of a small business, I thought that it would be fun to [invite] other small businesses and have them set up here,” says Morgan-Nagel. Two of those businesses — Disco Cherry Bakery and Fleur de Lis Macarons — will be offering sweet treats (the first 20 people in the door will get a free cupcake). Black Cat Café will sell boba tea, and Pharmastrology will be giving tarot readings.
Gift bags: The first 50 people to arrive will get a self-care goodie bag with butterfly clips from Tori’s Trinkets, as well as products from Annie Aesthetics Co.
Raffle items: Win the raffle, and you’ll leave with a makeup bag, hair clips, earrings and a necklace from Tori’s Trinkets.
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.