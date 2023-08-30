Top Dentists 2023

This list is excerpted from the 2023 topDentists™ list, a database which includes listings for dentists and specialists in the Madison and Dane County area. The Madison area list is based on hundreds of detailed evaluations of dentists and professionals by their peers.
ENDODONTICS
Endodontics is the branch of dentistry concerning dental pulp and
tissues surrounding the roots of a tooth.
Nicholas J. Anders, Dental Health Associates of Madison
2971 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, 608-442-4433, dhamadison.com
Chad A. Campanelli, Capital Endodontics
2418 Crossroads Drive, Suite 2900, Madison, 608-442-3300, capitalendo.com
Dylan C. Downs, Capital Endodontics
2418 Crossroads Drive, Suite 2900, Madison, 608-442-3300, capitalendo.com
Douglas M. Ferris, Capital Endodontics
8333 Greenway Blvd., Suite 380, Middleton, 608-442-3300, capitalendo.com
Jamie S. Gartenberg, Madison Endodontic Associates
82921 Landmark Place, Suite 220, Madison, 608-310-3636, madisonendodontic.com
Brittany Kawas, Capital Endodontics
2418 Crossroads Drive, Suite 2900, Madison, 608-442-3300, capitalendo.com
David J. Landwehr, Capital Endodontics
333 Greenway Blvd., Suite 380, Middleton, 608-442-3300, capitalendo.com
Robert S. Lee, First Choice Dental
621 S Park St., Madison, 608-251-3535, firstchoicedental.comReid C. Wycoff, Capital Endodontics
8333 Greenway Blvd., Suite 2900, Middleton, 608-442-3300, capitalendo.com
Andrew P. Wright, Madison Endodontic Associates
921 Landmark Place, Suite 220, Madison, 608-310-3636, madisonendodontic.com
921 Landmark Place, Suite 220, Madison, 608-310-3636, madisonendodontic.com
GENERAL DENTISTRY
General Dentistry is the branch of dentistry that manages overall oral healthcare needs.
Nicole M. Andersen, Artisan Dental
10 N Livingston St., Suite 301, Madison, 608-467-8022, artisandentalmadison.com
Scott A. Andler, Andler Dental
708 Heartland Trail, Suite 1400, Madison, 608-831-3236, andlerdental.com
Edwin T. Batchelor, Excellence in Dentistry
1001 N Sherman Ave., Madison, 608-240-1001, excellenceindentistry.com
David A. Besley
109 E Verona Ave., Verona, 608-497-1490, besleydentistry.com
Jacob H. Bjork, Dental Health Associates of Madison
7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 100, Madison, 608-833-2578, dhamadison.com<
Liberty A. Boucher, University Hills Dental
3320 University Ave., Madison, 608-238-8228, uhillsdental.com
Brittany Bowen, Associated Dentists
749 University Row, Suite 100, Madison, 608-238-7112, associateddentists.com
Andrew Brodek, Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 N Walbridge Ave., Madison, 608-530-0684, dhamadison.com
Catherine Brumm, Dental Health Associates of Madison
2713 Marshall Court, Madison, 608-442-4400, dhamadison.com
Margaret A. Budde, Affiliated Dentists
5601 Odana Road, Madison, 608-274-9077, affiliateddentists.com
Brittany D. Burger, Mount Horeb Dental
115 N Brookwood Drive, Mount Horeb, 630-437-5519, mthorebdental.com
Martin M. Challenger, Madison Family Dental Associates
5709 Odana Road, Madison, 608-274-5970, madisonfamilydental.com
Nick Christianson, Dental Health Associates of Madison
44 E Mifflin St., Suite 204, Madison, 608-256-0499, dhamadison.com
Brett J. Clark, Total Care Dental
6317 Odana Road, Madison, 608-274-1911, tcdmadison.com
Susie Dendinger, Affliated Dentists
5601 Odana Road, Madison, 608-274-9077, affliateddentists.com
Dylan J. Donnelly, Madison Family Dental Associates
5709 Odana Road, Madison, 608-274-5970, madisonfamilydental.com
Patrick Donovan, Associated Dentists
749 University Row, Madison, 608-238-7112, associateddentists.com
David S. Ducommun, Madison No Fear Dentistry
344 S Yellowstone Drive, Madison, 608-338-0629, madisonnofeardentistry.com
Patrick S. Elliott, Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 N Walbridge Ave., Madison, 608-246-2555, dhamadison.com
Rambod S. Fard, Dental Health Associates of Madison
2713 Marshall Court, Madison, 608-442-4400, dhamadison.com
Benjamin J. Farrow, Monroe Street Family Dental
2702 Monroe St., Madison, 608-204-0222, monroestreetfamilydental.com
Eric G. Feiereisen, Madison Family Dental Associates
502 Nelson Court, DeForest, 608-846-3302, madisonfamilydental.com
Leah M. Felkner, Forward Dental
2 Science Court, Madison, 608-238-4787, fdmadisonwest.com
Joseph C. Ferraro, Four Lakes Family Dental
6038 Gemin Drive, Madison, 608-819-8344, fourlakesfamilydental.com
Brian Fick, First Choice Dental
621 S Park St., Madison, 608-251-3535, firstchoicedental.com
Maggie M. Fisher, Fisher Family Dental
308 N Main St., DeForest, 608-842-0699, fisherdentaldeforest.com
Nicole M. Gallman, First Choice Dental
1141 Simon Crestway, Waunakee, 608-836-1020, firstchoicedental.com
Daniel Gerdes, Complete Family Dental
4925 Monona Drive, Monona, 608-222-3403, completefamilydentistry.org
Kathryn M. Giswold, Monona Dental
502 River Place, Monona, 608-222-9146, mononadental.com
Lacrima M. Goldberg, East Grove Denta
826 Atlas Ave., Madison, 608-222-8344, eastgrovedental.com
William Graf, First Choice Dental
7780 Elmwood Ave., Middleton, 608-836-1020, firstchoicedental.com
Russell T. Grimm, Associated Dentists
749 University Row, Madison, 608-238-7112, associateddentists.com
Michael J. Grode, Dental Health Associates of Madison
7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 100, Madison, 608-833-2578, dhamadison.com
Mark A. Gustavson, Affiliated Dentists
5601 Odana Road, Madison, 608-274-9077, affiliateddentists.com
Jennifer M. Hamilton
1000 Quinn Drive, Waunakee, 608-849-9480, jenniferhamiltondds.com
Joel M. Hartjes, Hartstone Dental
1001 N Gammon Road, Suite 2, Middleton, 608-836-5600, hartstonedental.com
Amanda C. Hatch, Mount Horeb Dental
115 N Brookwood Drive, Mount Horeb, 608-437-5519, mthorebdental.com
Jay Hazen, Dentistry for Madison
413 W Washington Ave., Madison, 608-251-8790, dentistryformadison.com
Lindsey A. Heim, Madison Family Dental Associates
5709 Odana Road, Madison, 608-274-5970, madisonfamilydental.com
Matthew Hostetler, Verona Family Dental
787 Liberty Drive, Verona, 608-845-6612, veronafamilydental.com
Christine A. Julian-Hoernke, Madison Family Dental Associates
5709 Odana Road, Madison, 608-274-5970, madisonfamilydental.com
Matthew D. Karls, Karls Family Dentistry
400 W 2nd St., Waunakee, 608-849-4100, karlsfamilydentistry.com
Sarah J. Karls, Karls Family Dentistry
400 W 2nd St., Waunakee, 608-849-4100, karlsfamilydentistry.com
Jessica Kiecker, Great Day Dental
1532 W Broadway, Suite 101, Madison, 608-221-3326, greatdaydental.com
Brent A. Killian, Associated Dentists
1010 N Edge Trail, Verona, 608-260-7488, associateddentists.com
Kent H. Killian, Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 N Walbridge Ave., Madison, 608-246–2555, dhamadison.com
Greg A. Killian, Midwest Dental
6213 Middleton Springs Drive, Middleton, 608-831-0467, midwest-dental.com/middleton
Scott B. Kirkpatrick, Door Creek Dental
6420 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, 608-222-8080, doorcreekdental.com
Patrick Kolker, Dental Health Associates of Madison
5002 AmCenter Drive, Madison, 608-467-3000, dhamadison.com
Nathan Kroll, Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 N Walbridge Ave., Madison, 608-246–2555, dhamadison.com
Caitlin Kudlata, Mount Horeb Dental
115 N Brookwood Drive, Mount Horeb, 608-437-5519, mthorebdental.com
Matthew E. Kutz, Riverplace Dental
604 River Place, Monona, 608-222-9142, riverplacedental.com
Ena Lee, Midwest Dental
3230 University Ave., Suite 11, Madison, 608-249-6808, midwest-dental.com
Jeri McCombs, Madison Family Dental Associates
5709 Odana Road, Madison, 608-274-5970, madisonfamilydental.com
Shawn McCue, Cross Plains Dental
2924 Church St., Cross Plains, 608-798-4600, crossplainsdental.com
Tanner J. McKenna, West Prairie Dental
2630 Ironwood Drive, Sun Prairie, 608-837-7842, westprairiedental.com
Daniel C. McKinney, McKinney Dental
1410 Northport Drive, Madison, 608-249-6511, mckinneydental.net
Danielle M. Meirick, Artisan Dental
10 N Livingston St., Suite 301, Madison, 608-467-8022, artisandentalmadison.com
June H. Mello, First Choice Dental
138 Junction Road, Madison, 608-848-2000, firstchoicedental.com
Lance T. Miller, Associated Dentists
749 University Row, Suite 100, Madison, 608-238-7112, associateddentists.com
Chad T. Mueller, Mueller Dental
152 Alpine Parkway, Oregon, 608-835-0900, muellerdental.com
Daniel R. O’Brien, Dental Health Associates of Madison
2971 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, 608-661-6400, dhamadison.com
Matt Oboikovitz, Maple Grove Dental
6627 McKee Road, Madison, 608-848-5680, maplegrovedentalmadison.com
Kelsey M. Patton Hostetler
Verona Family Dental, 787 Liberty Drive, Verona, 608-845-6612, veronafamilydental.com
David Penwell
First Choice Dental, 927 N Main St., Verona, 608-848-2000, firstchoicedental.com
Thomas E. Reid, East Grove Dental
826 Atlas Ave., Madison, 608-222-8344, eastgrovedental.com
Eric M. Reigle, Mount Horeb Dental
115 N Brookwood Drive, Mount Horeb, 608-437-5519, mthorebdental.com
Matthew D. Roggensack, Dental Health Associates of Madison
7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 100, Madison, 608-833-2578, dhamadison.com
Alysha Rolli, Monroe Street Family Dental
2702 Monroe St., Madison, 608-204-0222, monroestreetfamilydental.com
Lindsay L. Rozendaal, Dental Health Associates of Madison
7017 Old Sauk Road, Madison, 608-833-1889, dhamadison.com
James H. Sands, Associated Dentists
1010 N Edge Trail, Verona, 608-848-4000, associateddentists.com
Aldrin L. Sangalang, Dental Health Associates of Madison
2971 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, 608-661-6400, dhamadison.com
Jeremie Sauve, Excellence in Dentistry
1001 N Sherman Ave., Madison, 608-240-1001, excellenceindentistry.com
Angela S. Schasker
4925 Monona Drive, Monona, 608-222-3403, completefamilydentistry.org
Tim Schramm, First Choice Dental
140 N City Station Drive, Sun Prairie, 608-837-9800, firstchoicedental.com
Chad Schwitters, Dental Health Associates of Madison
5002 AmCenter Drive, Madison, 608-467-3000, dhamadison.com
Richard N. Scinico
2037 Winnebago St., Madison, 608-249-6616, scinicofamilydental.com
Amy L. Sergeant, Excellence in Dentistry
226 W Cottage Grove Road, Cottage Grove, 608-839-4554, familydentistwaunakee.com
Michelle L. Shadrick, Mendota Springs Dentistry
6317 McKee Road, Suite 500, Fitchburg608-237-6080, mendotaspringsdentistry.com
Jeffrey A. Sharkus, Sharkus Hometown Dentistry
787 N Main St., Oregon, 608-819-6688, sharkushometowndentistry.com
Tamim Sifri, Smart Dental
2317 International Lane, Suite 101, Madison, 608-241-8782, smartdentalmadison.com
Allen J. Skibba, Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 N Walbridge Ave., Madison, 608-246–2555, dhamadison.com
Sarah Squires, First Choice Dental
1809 E Washington Ave., Madison, 608-249-9141, firstchoicedental.com
Erik Stacey, Stacey Dental
858 Jupiter Drive, Madison, 608-222-7511, staceydental.com
Brian S. Sweeney, Dental Health Associates of Madison
2971 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, 608-661-6400, dhamadison.com
Jon Szewczyk, Hartstone Dental
1001 N Gammon Road, Suite 2, Middleton, 608-536-5600, hartstonedental.com
Patrick J. Tepe, Associated Dentists
1010 N Edge Trail, Verona, 608-848-4000, associateddentists.com
Laura M. Tills, Riverplace Dental
604 River Place, Monona, 608-222-9142, riverplacedental.com
Hien To-Schwalbach, Door Creek Dental
6420 Cottage Grove Road, Suite 200, Madison, 608-222-8080, doorcreekdental.com
Ross Toigo, Dental Health Associates of Madison
7017 Old Sauk Road, Madison, 608-833-1889, dhamadison.com
Jason P. Vandehaar, Total Care Dental
6317 Odana Road, 608-274-1911, tcdmadison.com
Beth Wagner, Dental Health Associates of Madison
2971 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, 608-661-6400, dhamadison.com
Robb A. Warren, Warren Family Dental
4226 Milwaukee St., Madison, 608-241-7999, warrenfamilydental.com
Erin H. Waszczyk, Stacey Dental
858 Jupiter Drive, Madison, 608-222-7511, staceydental.com
Austin M. Wessell, Madison Dentistry
6519 University Ave., Middleton, 608-824-0824, themadisondentist.com
Margaret Wieser, Monona Dental
502 River Place, Monona, 608-222-9146, mononadental.com
Alanna Wirtz, Madison Family Dental Associates
5709 Odana Road, Madison, 608-274-5970, madisonfamilydental.com
Jerzy E. Wozniak, Isthmus Dental
122 E Johnson St., Madison, 608-257-0116, isthmusdental.com
Ryan J. Yakowicz, Neighborhood Smiles
120 Greenway Cross Court, Belleville, 608-424-3222, smilesbelleville.com
Lisa A. Young
8025 Excelsior Drive, Madison, 608-836-1771, lisayoungdds.com
Vivienne Zhang, Mendota Springs Dentistry
6317 McKee Road, Suite 500, Fitchburg, 608-237-6080, mendotaspringsdentistry.com
ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is a surgical specialty focusing on reconstructive surgery of the face,
facial trauma surgery, the oral cavity, head and neck, mouth, jaws, as well as facial cosmetic surgery.
TJ A. Dyer, Center for Oral Maxillofacial
Surgery and Dental Implants, 5302 Buttonwood Drive, Madison, 608-240-0863, cfoams.com
Scott R. Goldberg, Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
7007 Old Sauk Road, Madison, 608-819-8760, cfoams.com
Scott A. Hoyer, Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100, Madison, 608-960-7650, madisonoralsurgeons.com
Timothy J. Koob, Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100, Madison, 608-960-7650, madisonoralsurgeons.com
Andrew J. Kramer, Center for Oral Maxillofacial , Surgery and Dental Implants
7007 Old Sauk Road, Suite 103, Madison, 608-819-8760, cfoams.org
Patrick J. Lorge, Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100, Madison, 608-960-7950, madisonoralsurgeons.com
Kim J. Pansegrau, Center for Oral Maxillofacial, Surgery and Dental Implants
7007 Old Sauk Road, Suite 103, Madison, 608-819-8760, oralsurgerymadison.com
Matt D. Reiland, Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100, Madison, 608-960-7650, madisonoralsurgeons.com
Rhys P. Strasia, Center for Oral Maxillofacial, Surgery and Dental Implants
7007 Old Sauk Road, Madison, 608-819-8760, cfoams.com
Christopher Streff, Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100, Madison, 608-960-7650, madisonoralsurgeons.com
ORTHODONTICS
Orthodontics is the specialty of dentistry that deals with the diagnosis, prevention and
correction of malpositioned teeth and jaws.
David T. Allen, Dental Health Associates of Madison
7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 101, Madison, 608-833-6112, dhamadison.com
Ammar Alsamawi, Dental Health Associates of Madison
2971 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, 608-661-6420, dhamadison.com
William F. Bird, Orthodontic Specialists of Madison
202 S Gammon Road, Suite 150, Madison, 608-664-9500, orthomadison.com
Siddhi J. Doshi, Greater Madison Orthodontics
800 Lincoln Ave., Stoughton, 608-873-7888, greatermadisonorthodontics.com
Daniel J. Drye, Prairie Grove Orthodontics
4801 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Orthodontics
Martin Gochnour, Advanced Orthodontics of Wisconsin
5605 Odana Road, Madison, 608-271-9293, advancedorthowi.com
Kevin J. Knutson, Orthodontic Specialists of Madison
202 S Gammon Road, Suite 150, Madison, 608-664-9500, orthomadison.com
Audra M. Long, Dental Health Associates of Madison
7001 Old Sauk Road, Madison, 608-833-6112, dhamadison.com
Sarah McDermott, Orthodontic Specialists of Madison
202 S Gammon Road, Suite 150, Madison, 608-644-9500, orthomadison.com
Timothy J. McReath, McReath Orthodontics
1210 Draper St., Baraboo, 608-356-2151, drmcreath.com
Stephen D. Schasker, Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 N Walbridge Ave., Madison, 608-246–3691, dhamadison.com
Thomas Wenham, Madison Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics
100 River Place, Suite 110, Madison608-222-6160, madisonpediatricdental.com
PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY
Pediatric Dentistry is the branch of dentistry dealing with children from birth through adolescence.
Beth A. Blair, Madison Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics
100 River Place, Suite 110, Madison, 608-222-6160, madisonpediatricdental.com
Britney Bries, Children’s Dental Center of Madison
7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 200, Madison, 608-833-6545, madisonkidsdentist.com
Daniel J. DeJarlais, Children’s Dental Center of Madison
7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 200, Madison, 608-833-6545, madisonkidsdentist.com
Allison L. Dowd, Children’s Dental Center of Madison
5544 E Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, 608-288-1543, madisonkidsdentist.com
Anthony R. Hernandez, Children’s Dental Center of Madison
5116 American Family Drive, Madison, 608-825-7500, madisonkidsdentist.com
Nika Lustgarten, Madison Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics
100 River Place, Suite 110, Madison, 608-222-6160, madisonpediatricdental.com
Liam Smyth, Children’s Dental Center of Madison
7001 Old Saulk Road, Suite 200, Madison, 608-833-6545, madisonkidsdentist.com
Andrew teDuits, Children’s Dental Center of Madison
5544 E Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, 608-288-1543, madisonkidsdentist.com
Eric A. teDuits, Children’s Dental Center of Madison
5544 E Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, 608-288-1543, madisonkidsdentist.com
Cecelia Thompson, Children’s Dental Center of Madison
5116 American Family Drive, Madison, 608-825-7500, madisonkidsdentist.com
Grace Wenham, Madison Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics
100 River Place, Suite 110, Madison, 608-222-6160, madisonpediatricdental.com
PERIODONTICS
Periodontics is the dental specialty focusing exclusively in the inflammatory
disease that destroys the gums and other supporting structures around the teeth.
Robert Baima, First Choice Dental
621 S Park St., Madison, 608-251-3535, firstchoicedental.com
Andrew Carmosino, Dental Implant and Periodontal Specialists
6601 Mineral Point Road, Suite 101, Madison, 608-841-1600, dentalimplantperio.com
Joseph M. Cristoforo, Dental Implant and Periodontal Specialists
6601 Mineral Point Road, Suite 101, Madison608-841-1600, dentalimplantperio.com
Matthew E. Lorson, Dental Health Associates of Madison
7017 Old Sauk Road, Madison, 608-833-1889, dhamadison.com
Amjad M. Nazzal, Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 N Walbridge Ave., Madison, 608-246-2555, dhamadison.com
Kelly A. Beck, Prosthetic Dental Associates of Madison
406 Science Drive, Suite 402, Madison, 608-231-2502, pdamadison.com
Alicia Estrella, Prosthetic Dental Associates of Madison
406 Science Drive, Suite 402, Madison, 608-231-2502, pdamadison.com
Kendra S. Schaefer, Prosthodontics of Madison
612 River Place, Monona, 608-222-6606, prosthodonticsofmadison.com
SELECTION PROCESS:
If you had a patient in need of a dentist, which dentist would you refer them to?
This is the question we’ve asked thousands , of dentists to help us determine who the topDentists should be. Dentists and specialists are asked to take into consideration years of experience, continuing education, manner with patients, use of new techniques and technologies and of course physical results.
The nomination pool of dentists consists of dentists listed with the American Dental Association as well as dentists listed online through their local dental societies, thus allowing virtually every dentist the opportunity to participate. Dentists are also given the opportunity to nominate other dentists who we have missed that they feel should be included in our list. Respondents are asked to put aside any personal bias or political motivations and to use only their knowledge of their peer’s work when evaluating the other nominees.
Voters are asked to individually evaluate the practitioners on their ballot whose work they are familiar with. Once the balloting is completed, the scores are compiled and then averaged. The numerical average required for inclusion varies depending on the average for all the nominees within the specialty and the geographic area. Borderline cases are given a careful consideration by the editors. Voting characteristics and comments are taken into consideration while making decisions. Past awards a dentist has received, status in various dental academies (Academy of General Dentistry, American Academy of Periodontology, etc.) can play a factor in our decision.
Once the decisions have been finalized, the included dentists are checked against state dental boards for disciplinary actions and to make sure they have an active license and are in good standing with the board. Then letters of congratulations are sent to all the listed dentists.
Of course there are many fine dentists who are not included in this representative list. It is intended as a sampling of the great body of talent in the field of dentistry in the U.S. A dentist’s inclusion on our list is based on the subjective judgments of his or her fellow dentists. While it is true that the lists may at times disproportionately reward visibility or popularity, we remain confident that our polling methodology largely correct for any biases and that these lists continue to represent the most reliable, accurate, and useful list of dentists available anywhere.
DISCLAIMER:, This list is excerpted from the 2023 topDentists® list, which includes listings for dentists and specialists in the Madison area. The complete database is available at usatopdentists.com. For more information call: 706-364-0853, or email: info@usatopdentists.com; or write PO Box 970, Augusta, GA 30903; or visit: usatopdentists.com
topDentists has used its best efforts in assembling material for this list but does not warrant that the information contained herein is complete or accurate, and does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any liability to any person for any loss or damage caused by errors or omissions herein whether such errors or omissions result from negligence, accident, or any other cause. Copyright 2012-2023 by topDentists, LLC, Augusta, GA. All rights reserved. This list, or parts thereof, must not be reproduced in any form without permission. No commercial use of the information in this list may be made without permission of topDentists. No fees may be charged, directly or indirectly, for the use of the information in this list without permission.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.