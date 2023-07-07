I am blessed to live in the Driftless Area west of Madison. There, I have a large vegetable garden and do a fair bit of foraging, hunting and fishing. In January 2020, with the seasons of food-gathering and preservation mostly behind me (and COVID-19 still ahead), I found myself thinking about preparing my next meal. As I mentally scanned the contents of my canning shelves and freezer, I found myself idly wondering: How long could I go without grocery shopping? What if I tried to sustain myself only with what I had on hand, or could grow, or find? On a whim, I decided to find out.

The global lockdown was still a few months away, and so my sabbatical from grocery stores wasn’t driven by necessity. Nor was it a premeditated, ideological plunge into self-sufficiency. It was brought on by a simple spark of curiosity. I’ll note that the middle of a Wisconsin winter — with no advance preparation, no last, big shopping trip to Woodman’s or Willy Street Co-op to stock up on basics — isn’t a particularly propitious starting point for such an experiment. But more than three years later, somewhat to my surprise, I’m still at it. How?