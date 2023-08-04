Banzo, the Mediterranean darling of the Madison food scene, has evolved to meet consumer demand since it first opened as a food cart in 2011. Neither Netalee Sheinman nor Aaron Collins had a background in business when the married couple decided to start selling hummus and pita sandwiches like the ones Sheinman grew up eating in Israel. During its first season as a food cart, Banzo was so popular among University of Wisconsin–Madison students that they asked Sheinman and Collins to start delivering.
“So we hired a driver and kitchen staff and started doing delivery,” says Collins.
Once people discovered the location of Banzo’s licensed commercial kitchen on Fordem Avenue — near the site of its consequent restaurant on Sherman Avenue — “people came knocking on the door and wanted food, so we started doing takeout,” Collins says.
“And then people were like, ‘Can I eat my takeout on the patio here?’ And we said, ‘OK, let’s throw some tables and chairs out there.’ ”Twelve years later and counting, Banzo continues to give the people what they want.
Banzo’s staple dish and bestseller, the Banzo pita sandwich, is based on classic Israeli street food. House-made falafel is accompanied by hummus, chips, salad, pickles and tahini — all packed into a pita. “It was the first item we ever served,” says Collins. “And it hasn’t changed since day one.”
Like Summer | Did Someone Say Sangria?
It’s uncomplicated at Banzo. “We use good ingredients and keep them to a minimum,” Collins says. “Everything we do is focused on trying to keep it simple.” The house-made drinks, including sangria and iced tea, are no exception. Banzo’s fruit-forward red sangria is available by the glass. “It tastes like summer,” Collins says. Banzo’s iced tea is another drink for a summer day. It features brewed black tea, mint leaves and a splash of pomegranate juice. “It’s subtle but has a nice, refreshing flavor,” Collins says. “There is no added sugar, which is how we like to keep it.”
Only the Finest | Pita From Angel’s Bakery
Everything at Banzo is made from scratch except for the pita, which comes from Jerusalem-based Angel’s Bakery, Israel’s largest commercial bakery. “[It’s] considered the best in the world,” Collins says. “So unless we can also make pitas that are the best in the world, we would be downgrading.” Sturdy yet pillowy, these fluffy, white pockets house the falafel and pickles for Banzo’s pita sandwiches and are served as a side on Banzo’s platters — they’re the perfect vehicle for shoveling Banzo’s silky-smooth hummus into your mouth. Pita chips, crisped to a golden brown, are also available as a side.
Al Fresco | Make It Dinner With a View
During warmer months, the best seat in the house is on the restaurant’s patio. “People love the patio,” Collins says. “It’s dog-friendly, kid-friendly and it’s covered so you could even sit out there in a light rain.” The patio also overlooks Burrows Park, a prime spot for watching the sun sink into Lake Mendota against a sky awash in shades of pink and orange. “The sunsets here are incredible,” says Collins. With extended summer hours — the patio stays open daily until 9 p.m. at least through Labor Day — now is the time to dine on falafel and hummus al fresco.
Hummus on the Go
Banzo’s best-known products, falafel and hummus, are now available in more than 10 Madison grocery stores, including Hy-Vee and all three Willy Street Co-op locations. This will help you satisfy your Banzo cravings on a Sunday or Monday when the restaurant is closed, or enliven a summer picnic in a local park. The hummus, available in different sizes and flavors, is delicious with pita, veggies and a chilled beverage. The falafel, fully cooked and ready to heat and serve, can make for a tasty and simple dinner at home.
Erica Krug is a contributing writer at Madison Magazine.
