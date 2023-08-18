Twenty years ago, during George W. Bush’s presidency, a group of CIA operatives were fed some seriously phony intel about the existence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq by a shady Iraqi defector, a gentleman code-named "Curveball.” As you may or may not recall, based on that false information, the U.S ended up invading Iraq, an exercise that resulted in the overthrow of Saddam Hussein and the deaths of more than 4,000 U.S. soldiers.
Sounds like a great subject for a musical, right?
Marshall Pallet and A.D Penedo certainly thought so. Their “Who’s Your Baghdaddy? Or How I Started the Iraq War,” the show Music Theatre of Madison will stage beginning tonight through Aug. 26 in the Memorial Union Play Circle, takes one of the CIA’s biggest black eyes and turns it into a zany circus of agents confessing and recounting — and of, course, singing — about their roles and culpability in this catastrophe.
MTM Executive Director Meghan Randolph first encountered the musical on a Broadway HD Zoom-style production during the pandemic in 2020. She found herself instantly hooked.
“All of the messaging, the humor and the drama screamed 'MTM show,'” she says, speaking by phone as she’s scoring lunch at a Kwik Trip in between rehearsals. Randolph describes the show’s sensibilities as a spicy mix of the 2018 film “Vice,” the 2015 film “The Big Short” and, somewhat unexpectedly, “Hamilton.”
The show is conceived like a support group meeting (“I‘m Martin. I Started the Iraq War”) where the CIA agents bicker and recount everything that happened. With nothing but chairs and a table for a set, construction and set budgets for the production have been minimal. The show relies instead on props that do some seriously bizarre double-duty. An empty box of Dunkin’ Donuts, for instance, stands in for a laptop computer.
The music, meanwhile, is all over the place: There’s some soft-shoe, some jazz, a piano-based ballad and a raucous rap number that shares a title with the show. (“I’m not a bag lady — I’m your Baghdaddy.”)
But mostly — amid the comedy, satire and singing — there’s a show that raises tough questions about a period that feels both further away than two decades ago and completely contemporary.
“The show asks us as an audience, how do we take accountability?” says Randolph. “This isn’t a musical about the Iraq War. It’s a musical about the biggest CIA blunder in modern history.”
“Who’s Your Baghdaddy?” runs from Aug. 18-26 in the Memorial Play Circle, For ticket information, click here.
Aaron R. Conklin is a contributing writer to Madison Magazine.
