Who's Your Baghdaddy

Kevin James Sievert and Adam Qutaishat have a rollicking time in Music Theatre of Madison's "Who's Your Baghdaddy?, or How I Started the Iraq War."

 Photo by Beau Mayer

Twenty years ago, during George W. Bush’s presidency, a group of CIA operatives were fed some seriously phony intel about the existence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq by a shady Iraqi defector, a gentleman code-named "Curveball.” As you may or may not recall, based on that false information, the U.S ended up invading Iraq, an exercise that resulted in the overthrow of Saddam Hussein and the deaths of more than 4,000 U.S. soldiers.

Sounds like a great subject for a musical, right?