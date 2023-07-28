Ann Garvin There's No Coming Back From This

"There's No Coming Back From This" is the fifth novel from Madison author Ann Garvin.

 Photo by Hilary Schave

Ann Garvin has certainly thought it herself — what seasoned woman hasn't? "There's No Coming Back From This" isn't just the title of the Madison author's fifth novel, due out Aug. 8 from Lake Union Books — it's the mantra of the critical voice inside the heads of many of the readers Garvin connects with most.

"I write about women who do too much in a world that asks too much from them," says Garvin, who knows a thing or two about that type of woman herself. "So basically, my characters are like the people who read my work. My readers are predominantly, but not exclusively, women over 40 who love to read a book with some humor and heart."

Maggie Ginsberg is a senior editor at Madison Magazine and author of the novel "Still True," published by the University of Wisconsin Press in September 2022.