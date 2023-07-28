Ann Garvin has certainly thought it herself — what seasoned woman hasn't? "There's No Coming Back From This" isn't just the title of the Madison author's fifth novel, due out Aug. 8 from Lake Union Books — it's the mantra of the critical voice inside the heads of many of the readers Garvin connects with most.
"I write about women who do too much in a world that asks too much from them," says Garvin, who knows a thing or two about that type of woman herself. "So basically, my characters are like the people who read my work. My readers are predominantly, but not exclusively, women over 40 who love to read a book with some humor and heart."
In this latest novel, Poppy Lively — a down-on-her-luck, single, empty-nester mom in Wisconsin who is desperate to pay her daughter's nursing school tuition without telling her their house is on the line and that she's been swindled out of all of her life's savings — takes on a fake-it-till-you-make-it job (secured for her by an ex-boyfriend) in costumes on a Hollywood set for a movie that is remaking all of Nora Ephron's movies with dogs. And that's just the beginning.
Where did this premise come to you? When did Poppy Lively first come to you?
I wrote an entire book last year that wasn’t working and before I put the book away, possibly forever, I cherry-picked a throwaway line from it. I’d written about a woman who’d made her money as a costumer for dogs on a big movie remake. And the movie? “When Harry Met Sally.” I can’t say where in the ozone I plucked that idea from but I couldn’t stop thinking about it. Little by little, I built a character and a story around that idea. I’m a huge fan of Nora Ephron, and I don’t want anyone remaking her rom-coms, but if they ever do? I hope they do it with dogs.
Poppy and her name came to me out of the clear blue sky — I wanted to write about a character whose name promises something, and she has always felt like she has to deliver. I did that once before, in “The Dog Year,” with Luscious Peterman — a woman who thought she was unattractive and that her name made fun of her every day.
Poppy Lively is a great name, by the way. It makes me think of "plucky," "down-on-her-luck" and the Tall Poppy Writers, the national marketing collective of women writers you founded in 2013.
Poppies are often top of mind because of the Tall Poppy Writers — the most generous and hardworking authors on the internet. The women of the Tall Poppy Writers put competition aside to help each other market our books. They do what so many women do naturally: support their community by helping others get ahead.
What did you want to explore through Poppy?
When I wrote this book, I wanted to examine the double-edged sword of “helping” behavior. If you're not careful, you can help yourself right out of your own life. Women do it all the time, and I wanted to write a story about a woman who got the message early on that her purpose in life was to be helpful to others. Poppy is like most women — uber-capable, but sometimes they hold themselves back since while helping others accomplish their goals. In our productivity culture, as it stands, resumes count. In Hollywood, people live and die by their connections and IMDB page. It's easy to be discounted and disrespected until you demand it. I wanted to write a character who grows into someone who understands that she counts, too. Who begins to understand that she could silence old voices and grow, and the benefits would be both for her and for those around her.
What driving questions did you build this story around, and did you sort of suspect the answers ahead of time, or did anything surprise you as you were writing?
Questions like, how much are you worth? How much can one person ask for? What if what we want will take away from what someone else wants? Could asking for something for yourself actually be better for everyone? Most empathetic, caring people deal with the question of how much to give and how much to keep throughout most of their lives. And there’s no rule or math to answer these questions. So, while I didn’t answer these questions for the ages, I did answer them for Poppy. I hope that if people are looking for some wisdom in this regard, this book may help someone along this path. I knew that, ultimately, Poppy would have to grow, but I was surprised by how it worked out on the page. I never really know how a book is going to actually show up. It’s like squinting into the far distance. You see the horizon but don’t know what you’re looking at until you get up close. I wasn’t surprised she got there, but the story seemed to emerge as I typed.
What kind of research did you do for the Hollywood movie industry storyline?
I spent weeks in Los Angeles meeting with costume designers, set costumers, celebrity dressers and wardrobe staff. I put the word out to my friends in New York and LA and asked for anyone who knew anyone. I called, drove and flew to the professionals, and met others like key grips and camera pros. Everyone was so generous with their time and energy. I toured Universal Studios and Sony Studio’s back lots on multiple occasions, spending days and days on each one. My access through these generous, hardworking people was tremendous, and I responded by becoming the geekiest, costume-lovingest movie-phile you ever met. By the end, I wanted to be a costume professional so severely that I thought I was one.
Poppy is a fish-out-of-water in Hollywood, where people dismiss and underestimate her—then she stumbles upon some corruption. What was interesting to you about that Midwestern vs. Tinseltown setup, and how did you draw on your own experiences to investigate that?
I've had the experience of being a fish out of water, having moved several times as a child and changed professions several times as an adult. I've also been underestimated more times than I count. For example, I write humor and am often known for my sense of humor; however, humor is considered to have less literary value than its dramatic counterpart. Just tally how many dramatic movies have won an Oscar for best picture compared to a comedy, and you'll see what I mean. When you are a funny, nice lady from Wisconsin, people can misunderstand your kindness and likability and read it as weak or unintelligent. These times are uncomfortable but valuable for growth as an individual. Each time I have to gauge the ROI of making my true self known, of standing up and saying “I belong, I'm not a pushover,” or possibly keeping quiet. I couldn't think of a better example of this when you put Midwest Nice into the snake pit of Hollywood. I love the people of the Midwest and know we can hold our own on any stage. It was fun to show the world that being kind does not mean you can't win in the end.
This is your fifth published novel. How has your career changed since "On Maggie's Watch" was published in 2010? What do you know about writing that you didn't know then?
My career has changed so very much over the last 13 years. I went from an insecure writer with no writer friends or understanding of the business to someone whose best friends are writers, editors and agents. I’ve learned that agents and editors are just people like me. They like a good story, can’t wait to hear it, and don’t want to reject anyone. I learned that even though it’s a tough business, it is because selling, commerce, marketing and finding readers is difficult — not because publishing people are mean. I learned that you must learn how to write a good book and you must learn the business to be successful, to keep a career. I also know I will never master writing, and I like that. Additionally, I know now that this career is the career I was meant to grow into.
You've established a strong following over the years. The Kindle edition of "There's No Coming Back From This" was an Amazon First Reads for July and is a No.1 Best Seller on Amazon in the General Humorous Fiction category with 4000+ ratings already — and it's not even out yet. Your last book, 2021's "I Thought You Said This Would Work," has nearly 20,000 ratings on Amazon and nearly 17,000 on Goodreads. Do you consider it your breakout book? You've also got another new book, your sixth, coming out in 2024 — what can you tell us about that?
My last two books have done better than my first two, but I don’t think I’ve broken out. I’m certainly not a household name. I owe my success to my agents, editors and Lake Union Publishing. They are getting my book in front of readers. If not for them, I would not have a career.
The next book is a book I tried to get right in 2017 but needed time to re-work it. It’s the story of a failed motivational coach who takes a rustic theater camp for kids and turns it into a camp for anxious and depressed adults. But he doesn’t have the funds to hire professionals, and so he fills the staff with anxious and depressed college students who have to plan a gala to raise money to keep the camp alive using only what they have on hand. It’s called “Bummer Camp,” and I’m writing it right now.
You didn't publish your first novel until you were nearly 50 years old, and now you are almost 62. How has your writing and/or your writing life/process changed or matured? What can you write today that you couldn't even 10 years ago? What do you feel like you might want to explore next?
It's funny, but I always chafe at conversations of age and accomplishment. I'm sure because I fear being debilitated by a worn-out joint or pancreas or something. Still, I'm the same person I've always been. I'm curious, haphazard and interested. I also love a challenge. When I was younger, I didn't have the depth of understanding I do now, so thank goodness I didn't write then. Not that I ever considered it — I've been a reader my whole life, not a writer. As I age, I'm a better writer because I learn with every novel, and through writing, I am practicing and honing my craft.
I have so much more to say now that I'm older and more confident in allowing my freak flag to fly without embarrassment. My experiences have made it clear that people are complex and should be loved for their complexity, whatever those are, and that's what I want to write about. My books will always be a little quirky, and I have a list of ideas for the next ones. I want to write a funny and sad thriller, and soon, it will be time.
Many of your novels, including this one, feature core relationships with dogs. Why is that?
Dogs are our mirrors. They are the best of us. In this case, Poppy holds a dog that is a living breathing emblem of Poppy herself. All they have to do is be in the room and life is better. I think if you can love a dog, there is hope for humanity. They are also comic geniuses without any effort at all.
You also often write about mothers and daughters, what can you tell us about that?
I was very close to my mother and I’m very close to my daughters, so it feels so natural to write about that relationship. Someday I’ll write about a son or brothers, but I’d have to do a lot of research before I embarked on a story from that perspective. That feels very uncreative to say so, but there it is.
Where can people find your books and what upcoming Madison-area events do you have?
You can request my book at any of your favorite independent book stores or your local library. In fact, please do. Or you can purchase it online. I have a wonderful launch event happening on Friday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. at Mystery To Me Bookstore on Monroe street. Seats are limited so please reserve one if you are interested. There is another event at the Arts + Literature Laboratory on Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. with authors Michelle Wildgen (who's also got a new novel coming out in August called "Wine People"), Sara Alvarado (who recently released the memoir "Dreaming in Spanish") and Susanna Daniel (author of two-and-a-half novels, as well as the Amy Gannon biography).
Is there anything I didn't ask you about that you wish I had?
You did not ask about my dating life, thank God.
