TrickyFoods
Photo by Anna Kottakis

On September 9 at 3 p.m., Tricky Foods’ first brick-and-mortar will officially open for business at 121 E. Lakeside St. The business specializes in charcuterie boards and grazing tables.

The site is in a brand-new 66-unit apartment building by Avante Properties. The Tricky Foods storefront on the ground floor features floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and a modern, elegant design. The space, which will combine elements of a wine bar and an events venue, can accommodate about 30 people (with additional capacity on the patio).

TF Interior