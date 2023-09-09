On September 9 at 3 p.m., Tricky Foods’ first brick-and-mortar will officially open for business at 121 E. Lakeside St. The business specializes in charcuterie boards and grazing tables.
The site is in a brand-new 66-unit apartment building by Avante Properties. The Tricky Foods storefront on the ground floor features floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and a modern, elegant design. The space, which will combine elements of a wine bar and an events venue, can accommodate about 30 people (with additional capacity on the patio).
The Tricky Foods storefront has a number of eye-catching details, from this custom winky face neon sign...
...to stunning bathroom murals by Alanna Randall, who created Madison's 10x10 Gallery.
Founder Therese Merkel — who started making her charcuterie boards at home in 2020 — designed the space to be equally suited for meeting up with a friend or hosting a corporate gathering or bridal shower.
“I imagine people coming in, grabbing a glass of wine and pairing that with a cheese or a charcuterie cup,” she says. She has a clear vision for her clientele for event space rentals, too: “Someone who has a vibrant social life and who likes to wow people — someone who has money, but not time.”
Certainly, there’s a market for the chic event space she’s created and the lavish spreads that Tricky Foods is known for. The storefront’s build-out was partially funded by a Kickstarter campaign which raised $26,500.
“I knew I wanted to do a Kickstarter,” she says. “I wanted the storefront to be funded by the community and by customers.” More than half of the backers were strangers.
Already, the available event dates at the storefront are booked out for months in advance. For Merkel, the “secret sauce” for Tricky Foods’ success is consistency.
“I want to be franchise-able,” says Merkel, who references businesses like Starbucks and Edible Arrangements as inspiration. “We’re creating processes in the back that are consistent. People know what to expect when they buy from us.”
Whether it’s a board for two or a grazing table for hundreds of guests, her system ensures that the assembly of Tricky Foods’ products is no guessing game. “You have to make it repeatable,” she says. “Chick-fil-A puts two pickles on every sandwich — period.”
In the future, she hopes to expand to a second location in Oconomowoc or Milwaukee (where she’s from), and maybe even beyond.
