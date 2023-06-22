Type “Wisconsin dairy farms” into a search bar and the headlines won’t inspire images of happy cows grazing bucolic green fields under skies filled with peaceful, billowy clouds. In fact, it might make you think that the Wisconsin license plate’s take on that image is beginning to feel awfully outdated. It begs the question: Can we still call ourselves America’s Dairyland if we lost more than 40,000 dairy farms in the last 40 years? Paoli, a tiny community southwest of Madison, may illuminate a new way forward for small farming towns everywhere.

Paoli Road

Once a hub of cheese production and buttermaking, Paoli now welcomes hundreds each weekend to enjoy live music, local food, recreation and art.

Something remarkable is happening in the unincorporated community of Paoli. As you kayak the Sugar River south through acres of alfalfa and corn, you come to an oak savanna grove. Nearby, you’ll find a grassy lawn brimming with people on folding chairs and picnic blankets, which lie next to an old stone mill, then disappear as you float underneath Paoli Road. Cars pack either side of the road, crowding a smattering of one- to two-story buildings — some in various states of disrepair, others freshly painted, perky and welcoming. Out of your kayak and onto a stretch of no more than 500 feet, you walk past the local pub into Landmark Creamery, where you can buy sheep’s and cow’s milk cheeses from one of the most impressive cheesemakers in the country. Just four buildings down, seated for brunch at the old schoolhouse, you’re about to take a bite of your omelet when you bump elbows with the person at the table next to you. Turns out it’s the farmer who produced the eggs on your plate. You finish the day across the street at a bygone factory, brown brick and sprawling gray, with a patio and walking trails out back where you might gaze at the Sugar River, thickets of greenery and cornfields. As you lick around the sides of a cone of soft serve, you catch a glimpse of a white dairy barn in the distance. There, 65 Holstein cows are being milked for the next batch of fresh ice cream at Seven Acre Dairy Co.

Paoli cheesemakers

Cheesemakers in the Paoli Cooperative Dairy Plant.
Sarbackers farm drone image

The Sarbacker family farm in Paoli. 
Eichelkraut family

Darren Eichelkraut (pictured left), with wife Nicole, son Merik and daughter Aria, is the fifth-generation dairy farmer at Breezy View Dairy. His young son has already told him that he hopes to be the next.
Seven Acre Dairy Co

Seven Acre Dairy Co. transformed the Paoli Cooperative Dairy Plant into a restaurant, cafe, boutique hotel and events space that preserves part of the dairying history of the area.
The Sarbacker Family

The Sarbacker family (from left to right: Tom, Vicki, Reagan, Payton, Sarah, Braelyn and Joe) milk 65 cows and grow feed on 165 acres at Fischerdale Holsteins.
The Mill Paoli lawn

The lawn at The Mill in Paoli is packed on Friday and Saturday nights.
The Mill Paoli

The Mill in Paoli marked the beginning (along with the Paoli American Schoolhouse Bistro) of big restorations in Paoli before the Paoli Cooperative Dairy Plant overhaul. 
Nic Mink and Danika Laine

Nic Mink (pictured left), with wife Danika Laine and youngest child Story, dug into the history of the Paoli Cooperative Dairy Plant while imagining Seven Acre Dairy Co.
Anna Landmark and Anna Thomas Bates

Anna Landmark (left) and Anna Thomas Bates (right) of Landmark Creamery will carry on the plant's tradition of buttermaking with the renovation's state-of-the-art microdairy facility. 
Eichelkraut cows

Darren Eichelkraut milks a herd of 52 cows. "I take pride in being organic and pasture-based," he says. "In the spring here, [I'm] the green[est] patch in the area."
Ben Hunter and Kyle Kiepert

Ben Hunter (seated) who supports the culinary program at Seven Acre and head chef Kyle Kiepert (standing) can harvest produce less than a mile away at the Knights' aquaponics operation.
Seven Acre Dairy Co. cocktails

Cocktails and dinner at The Kitchen at Seven Acre Dairy Co.
Paoli American Schoolhouse Bistro

The Paoli American Schoolhouse Bistro, located in a historic Paoli building, marked the beginning (along with The Mill) of the big restorations in Paoli before the Paoli Cooperative Dairy Plant overhaul. 
Payton and Reagan Sarbacker

Tom and Vicki Sarbacker's granddaughters could be the next generation to farm at Fischerdale Holsteins. Commitment from Seven Acre Dairy Co. makes that future feasible. 