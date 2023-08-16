Mediterranean Joint salad

The new spot makes limited weekend specials, like this farmers' market salad with grilled cheese on top. 

 Photo courtesy of Bunyamin Erk

When brothers Bunyamin and Ender Erk opened The Mediterranean Joint at 600 Williamson St. on August 3, they had one goal: to serve the best gyro in Madison.

“We were always trying to find the best Mediterranean food close to what we have in Turkey,” Bunyamin says, “[Ender] was always saying, ‘let’s open [a restaurant] together.' ”

Mediterranean Joint pita

Hummus plate. 
Mediterranean Joint baklava

Pistachio baklava. 