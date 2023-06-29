Madison is known for biking, cheese curds and ultimate. Yes, you read that correctly.
“We call it 'the Capital City of Ultimate,'” says Tim DeByl, the head coach of the Madison Radicals.
The popularity of the sport goes way beyond the casual games of catch so commonly seen in the summertime. Madison Ultimate Frisbee Association (MUFA), a club-level league, has more than 3,500 people participating, making up 170 teams. In addition to twice-a-week games, MUFA’s website lists an “unofficial” pickup game option for almost every day of the week.
There’s a strong tradition of ultimate at UW-Madison, too. The Wisconsin Hodags (a hodag, for readers un-versed in Wisconsin lore, is a ferocious beast with an ox’s head, a bear’s feet and an alligator’s tail) have 3 national titles — and 5 appearances in the finals — since 2001.
The rich community of ultimate in Madison made starting a professional team here a no-brainer for DeByl. In 2013, the team’s first year, he wasn’t just one of the team’s founders and owners. He was also the general manager and the head coach. Oh, and he played, too.
“I really wanted to see it become a professional team,” he says. For its first six years, the team was a constant in the American Ultimate Disc League’s (AUDL) Final Four. In 2018, the Radicals won the national championship, beating out teams from bigger cities like Dallas, New York, and Los Angeles — once more evidencing the high per-capita participation in Madison.
“As the team grew and became successful, we expanded and took more and more players,” says DeByl. This year, more than ever, DeByl has had to rely on his team’s depth, since between 8 and 10 of the team’s starting players are on the injury reserve list.
“On paper, without injuries, Madison looks like one of the most talented rosters across the league,” read an AUDL mid-season recap.
“A lot of the top players that we get have come from an elite level of another sport,” says Kevin Pettit-Scantling (“KPS”), who has played on the team since 2013 and is currently sidelined with a meniscus injury. A player with a background in another sport — like basketball or football — doesn’t just have experience with high-level training and competition, but with the communication skills and commitment the Radicals expect.
“What we require from our players is just a lot of personal responsibility,” Pettit-Scantling adds. The team meets for practice once a week, plus one or two games. On top of that, players are responsible for their own conditioning and skill work. KPS likens it to a part-time job, with a time commitment between 15-20 hours per week (plus travel, for away games).
While ultimate doesn’t tend to get a lot of respect or recognition in the sports world, it’s just as challenging — if not more. In a game of ultimate, there are 7 people on the field at a time. It’s full-speed, nonstop running until a point is scored. Then, the players rotate (much like the O line and D line of a football team).
“It’s a very cardio-intensive sport, but it has a lot of the receiver attributes of football,” says DeByl. “You get a lot of one-on-one action where someone has to outrun someone or jump to get open.”
“Our sport is exciting. People like us,” says Pettit-Scantling. He’s not just talking about the fans in Madison: The AUDL’s debut broadcast on FOX Sports 2 (FS2) in 2020 drew 20,000 viewers. While that number is small compared to other more popular channels, AUDL games consistently outperform other sports in their time slots on FS2. Ultimate games, DeByl explains, are “sticky,” meaning that when people flip through the channels, the high-speed, high-action nature of the sport can catch and hold their attention. When the AUDL’s partnership with FS2 was renewed in 2022, the network agreed to add live coverage of Saturday games.
As the sport gains popularity, the levels of athleticism and competition have gone up, too. While the Radicals’ players aren’t technically “professional” — as in, ultimate is their full time job — that’s no reason not to take their sport seriously.
“I commit a lot of time and craft to this,” says Pettit-Scantling, who is fifth in the league for all-time blocks. “I’m competing against the best players in the world – I’m trying to also be one of the best players in the world.”
There are 5 games left in the Radicals’ regular season, and they’ll have to win all of them to get to the playoffs. Pettit-Scantling and teammates Kai Marcus and Jack Nelson are all planning to return in mid-to-late July, which might just turn the tide for the Radicals.
“If you live in Madison, go to the eastside, grab a beer, show up at game time, watch some sports,” says Pettit-Scantling. “You’re going to fall in love with it.”
