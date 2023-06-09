Picture a motorcycle group.
Odds are, the image that comes to mind looks a lot like a shot from “Sons of Anarchy”: A group of tough-looking men clad in matching dark leather vests with a skull logo.
This version of motorcycle culture might persist in the popular imagination, but it’s no longer the reality. Motorcycling today is still about riding fast, but for the Madison Litas, it’s also about being a part of an encouraging and inclusive community. This local chapter of the Litas (a global, all-female motorcycle group) creates a safe and inclusive space for women and nonbinary people, regardless of their ability on a bike.
“Having a supportive group of women in motorcycle riding is really important because we’re an underrepresented group,” explains Madison chapter co-founder Kate Harms. “For us, we’ve all personally benefited from getting on a bike and riding as fast as we can — it’s our stress relief, it’s our getaway. And having a supportive group of women to do it with makes it feel even more empowering.”
Women (particularly millennial women) are the country’s fastest-growing group of motorcycle riders. In 1998, the Motorcycle Industry Council reported that only eight percent of riders were female. By 2014, that number was up to 14 percent, and then 19 percent in 2018.
The Litas — which has more than 22 thousand riders today — have seen that growth first-hand. The Madison chapter started just two years ago, in July 2021. Today, the chapter has between 40-50 members with more joining as they kick off their third season. There are four more Wisconsin chapters in Fox Valley, Milwaukee, Southern Kettle Moraine and St. Croix Valley.
Clearly, there’s a demand for a different kind of motorcycle group. For Angie Vilaysack, another co-founder, the appeal was the type of support that a group like the Litas offered.
“For me, it’s about having a group of women that I can ask questions,” she explains. “To have that support system there is a great tool for people.”
In the old days of motorcycle clubs (MCs) and “one percenters” (outlaw groups like Hell’s Angels), beginners had to earn their place — and their patch — to belong in the group. While the culture since then has shifted, motorcycle riding’s history of exclusivity makes getting started seem intimidating.
Madison’s Litas isn’t just an MC with women. There are no patches, no prerequisites and no tenure-based hierarchy. They’re an entirely new kind of group, one that’s based on mutual support and shared passion instead of skill or experience.
“We don’t really pay attention to that,” says Stevie Hardyman. “We look at what we can do to help each other, push each other, grow each other, and become better versions of ourselves. We want to be an example of what a women’s motorcycle group can look like.”
This year, the co-founders began offering “experience-level” rides with options for beginner, moderate and advanced riders. Even among the co-founders, there’s a range of experience: Vilaysack only started riding a year ago while Harms has almost a decade under her belt. Some members of the Madison Litas are even newer. Some don’t have bikes yet. It doesn’t matter.
“Even without a bike or license, we want to meet you,” says Hardyman. “We want to know what we can do to help you.”
More and more, major motorcycle companies are in the business of getting more women and nonbinary riders on the road. The explosive growth of these historically underrepresented groups in motorcycle riding is a new and exciting demographic for industry giants.
The Madison Litas have seen firsthand how eager companies are to engage with the fast-growing female riding community. Harley Davidson recently provided them with free vouchers for the Harley Davidson Riding Academy, a basic rider course designed to get a beginner on a bike — maybe for the first time — and to set them up to get their license.
“Obviously, we want them to finish, get their license, and ride with us,” says Hardyman. “But ultimately, it’s about getting more women on the road, even if they don’t join us personally.”
While female riders and inclusive riding groups continue to gain popularity (and visibility), the barriers to entry for underrepresented groups remain.
“It’s extra important for our group to say ‘come ride with us,’” says Hardyman. “We want you here.”
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
