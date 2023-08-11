Michael Bruno has done so many things across six decades in show business and theater that it’s a wonder he hasn’t put his own life story on stage.
In fact, he tried.
The Madison native started writing about his popular early comedy duo act at the old Washington Hotel, his move to California, his time spent in game show heaven and hell, his run as a Hollywood gossip columnist, his dinner theater successes back in Madison and more.
Then the pandemic hit.
“Where was I going to produce it?” Bruno says.
He shelved the script, and soon enough he was busy with other projects.
Bruno, 67, has never lacked creative irons in the fire. He recently began a podcast — “Showbiz Buzz With Bruno,” presented by Mad’s Theatre — and this spring agreed to write about local theater for Isthmus.
It’s no surprise to learn Bruno’s performing life began in seventh grade when he started acting with The Stagecoach Players, a summer troupe that took a modified trailer to city parks and gave four performances a day.
It continued at Edgewood High School — “I was in all the shows and musicals,” he says — and from there he signed on with Wisconsin Children’s Theater and Madison Theatre Guild while studying theater and drama at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
In the late 1970s, Bruno was teaching an improv class at the Theatre Guild on Monroe Street when another recent college grad, Harry Mielke, showed up.
They began topping each other with ribald one-liners, which pretty much continued when they formed a team, Harry and Bruno, and brought it to the Barber’s Closet at the Washington Hotel.
“The duo’s machine-gun timing and willingness to do anything short of self-immolation for a laugh maintains a fevered, staccato pace,” The Capital Times noted in 1979. “At the same time, their ability to inspire audience response … keeps things at an intimate level.”
When they split a few years later, weary of winters and convinced the act had peaked, Mielke went to Florida and Bruno moved to Southern California.
Bruno did singing telegrams for a time — “Pavarotti with a beard, Belushi without,” he says — and soon his exuberant personality landed him a home in the game show industry.
He was a contestant first — Bruno won $16,000 on a charades-style show called “Body Language” — and then became a contestant coordinator at CBS Television City.
A happy time?
“Oh God, yes,” Bruno says. “We were in the same studio Carol Burnett was in. ‘The Price Is Right’ was right next door.’” He gained Hollywood-level access — a gossip column in Nightlife magazine shortly followed.
It wasn’t all frivolity in Los Angeles. Bruno participated in numerous AIDS benefits and in September 1995 was among those asked to read the names on the AIDS Memorial Quilt during a ceremony at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
“It was my 40th birthday,” Bruno says. “Absolutely my most inspiring moment on stage.”
After a rather uninspiring experience on the game show “Love Connection” — Bruno says his job was to go to bars and convince unhappy couples to share their misery on television — he moved to San Francisco and back to his first love, theater.
In 2001, concerned for his ailing mother, Bruno returned to Madison. It proved a gift for both of them. Anne Bruno lived another 15 years. “We got her a new hip and a pacemaker and she lived to be 100,” Bruno says.
Her son reinvigorated the Madison theater scene, forming WhoopDeeDo Productions and specializing in interactive original shows such as “The Game Show Show,” a play that drew on his recent past, and, most notably, “Sweet-Cannoli Nuptials,” a wedding spoof that played every summer for a decade.
“My face hurt from laughing,” the Wisconsin State Journal reviewer noted in an early 2003 review. “It was more fun than I’ve ever had at a real wedding.”
In December 2012, Bruno shot the pilot for a weekly segment on WISC-TV/Channel 3’s “Live at Five” program. They called it “Bruno’s Best Bets.”
“I would pick five things to go, see or do,” he says, and it was successful enough that when the program subsequently became News 3 Now’s “Live at Four,” Bruno went along, with a new segment titled “Backstage With Bruno” that took him and a cameraman to various local entertainment venues to spotlight something happening that week. That gig lasted until summer 2022.
In 2017, Bruno married Jim Smith, a massage therapist and drummer, and it’s from the basement of their home — converted now to a studio — that Bruno originates his current “Showbiz Buzz With Bruno” podcast.
“It’s like having my own talk show,” he says.
Bruno is also thinking again about bringing his own life story to the stage. He thought it might be a one-man show, but then he found a young actor perfect for the role of teenage Bruno, who once fell off the stage into the audience during a Stagecoach Players production. “The kids thought it was hilarious,” he says.
Bruno thinks writing about theater for Isthmus may help the life story, too.
“It will hone my writing skills,” he says, “and hopefully get me back to doing ‘The Life and Times of Michael Bruno.’ ”
Doug Moe is a Madison writer and a former editor at Madison Magazine. Find more by Moe in his web-exclusive blog on madisonmagazine.com/dougmoe. Twitter: @dougmoemadison
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.