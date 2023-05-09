Most Madison residents probably don’t know that a major hub of short track racing — the Madison International Speedway – lies just fourteen miles outside of the city. On May 7, this paved half-mile track hosted the annual Joe Shear Classic. This year, the event wasn’t just a local tradition, but also the second race of the American Speed Association (ASA) STARS National Tour. Top drivers from across the country converged on Oregon, Wisconsin to compete for the win … and a $15,000 prize.
Short track racing is a form of motorsport racing that takes place on a track less than a mile long. Most, like Madison’s paved oval, are a half-mile long. While big-name NASCAR races tend to be on a longer track (the Daytona 500, for example, takes place on a two-and-a-half mile track), the shorter races offer more action for spectators and often, more challenge for a driver.
“On the mile tracks, the turns are longer,” explains Jeff Storm, a veteran driver from Waterford. “When the track is smaller, the turns are tighter, and it’s harder to get everything to work the way you want it to.”
The 18-degree banked turns at Madison’s track (nicknamed “The Fastest Half-Mile in Wisconsin”) are known to be especially difficult. Storm says that the track’s long straightaways and “real tight corners” create a unique set of challenges.
“As a driver, there’s a lot of mistakes you can make,” he says. Since each track is slightly different, home-field — or home-track — advantage can be a real factor.
“Guys like myself, who have lots of laps at this racetrack, might have a slight advantage,” says Storm, who has raced in every Joe Shear Classic since the inaugural event in 2008. Home-track advantage might have been especially important in this year’s race, since the entry list included drivers from Canada, California, Texas, Florida, and more. Still, 16 of the entrants were Wisconsin natives, including Storm as well as past winners Johnny Sauter (2015, 2020), Ty Majeski (2016) and Casey Johnson, this year's defending champion.
To Storm, the high proportion of local drivers is no surprise.
“Racing in Wisconsin, and in the Midwest, is the best,” he says firmly. “It’s the best drivers, the most talented drivers, that are up here in the Midwest and in Wisconsin. And that’s not me being biased; you can ask anyone. It’s a fact.”
While that wealth of talent creates plenty of competition, Storm describes a racing culture that’s ruled by respect.
“There’s a lot of respect from driver to driver and team to team. We race with respect,” he explains. “It’s a ton of work to put a car together to do this, and you never stop working to improve your setup. And you know that everyone else is doing the same.”
Despite meticulous preparation, luck still comes into play. It’s not uncommon in the sport to deal with engine failures, blown-out tires or even crashes. Of the 28 drivers who qualified for the final race, only 13 completed all 200 laps of the track. Unfortunately, Storm was among those who had a bad day. After a 10-cent wire connector failed, he was forced to exit the race after only 15 laps.
There was plenty of drama for the leaders, too. Dan Frederickson crossed the line first less than a half-second ahead of runner-up Ty Majeski after just over two hours of racing. Shortly after posting the unofficial results, the ASA STARS National Tour rescinded Frederickson’s title after discovering an engine infraction (a layperson translation: his car’s engine didn’t adhere to the race’s rules and was, therefore, disqualified). For Majeski, the now-official victor, the race wasn’t smooth sailing, either: He collided with another driver during lap 131. After returning to the pits for repairs, he had slipped to tenth place and had to use the remaining laps to battle his way back to second.
It's a surprising but satisfying conclusion, since Joe Shear, Jr., the son of the event’s namesake, is Majeski’s Truck Series crew chief.
“It’s an honor to win the race named after his father, who is a legendary short track driver,” Majeski commented in the official ASA STARS National Tour press release.
While the world of stock car racing can seem insular, events like these are full of action and fun — even for spectators who don’t know a thing about cars.
“For somebody who’s never been to a race, I’d say give it a chance,” says Storm. While he was disappointed with Saturday’s outcome, he knows that it’s “the way she goes sometimes…” and looks forward to much more high-speed competition this summer.
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
