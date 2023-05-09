JoeShearClassic1
Photo by Koty Gyer

Most Madison residents probably don’t know that a major hub of short track racing — the Madison International Speedway – lies just fourteen miles outside of the city. On May 7, this paved half-mile track hosted the annual Joe Shear Classic. This year, the event wasn’t just a local tradition, but also the second race of the American Speed Association (ASA) STARS National Tour. Top drivers from across the country converged on Oregon, Wisconsin to compete for the win … and a $15,000 prize.

Short track racing is a form of motorsport racing that takes place on a track less than a mile long. Most, like Madison’s paved oval, are a half-mile long. While big-name NASCAR races tend to be on a longer track (the Daytona 500, for example, takes place on a two-and-a-half mile track), the shorter races offer more action for spectators and often, more challenge for a driver.

JoeShearClassic2

After colliding with another driver, Ty Majeski (#91) battled back to the front of the pack in the Joe Shear Classic 200.