I took it hard when the Fess Hotel bar and restaurant on East Doty Street closed in 1994, soon to be replaced by the Great Dane Pub and Brewing Company.
The Madison Magazine offices had been a floor above the Fess for a time, and we set out to prove there’s little in the job description of magazine editor that can’t be accomplished in a bar with a working telephone.
I didn’t weep when the Fess closed, but maybe that’s because Fess co-owner Peter Wright gave me one of the bar stools to take home.
The Great Dane was a huge success from the start, which I didn’t expect, though perhaps should have, since it was Madison’s first brew pub.
But here’s what I really didn’t expect.
That three decades on, I’d be sharing an international phone call with one of the Great Dane co-founders, who would tell me that, in less than a week, he’ll be pouring Great Dane beer for a reception at United States Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel’s residence in Tokyo.
“What a long, strange trip it’s been,” Rob LoBreglio said, chuckling as he quoted The Grateful Dead.
This fall, Great Dane, with LoBreglio on point, will begin brewing beer at their new facility — which includes a bar and restaurant — in Akiu Onsen, Sendai, Japan, about two hours north of Tokyo.
“We will be the first ever foreign brewing company to brew in Japan,” LoBreglio said. “No one has done it before.”
The event at the ambassador’s residence is Sept. 10, the opening night of the Midwest U.S.-Japan Conference. LoBreglio will be serving bottles of Great Dane’s Goen Pilsner. Goen, LoBreglio said, is “a very deep Japanese term about bonds and building relationships.”
LoBreglio is from New York and founded Great Dane with Eliot Butler, a friend from Vassar College, where LoBreglio majored in religious studies and embraced homebrewing.
Which would claim his future? It was the beer.
LoBreglio got a job at a brew pub in California and through that attended the prestigious brewing school at Chicago’s Siebel Institute. He also stayed in touch with Butler.
“It was the early days of brew pubs,” LoBreglio said. “I was just kind of rambling about them and what they were like. Eliot said, ‘Why don’t we look at doing one?’”
They worked together at a brew pub in Fort Myers, Florida, called Kidder’s, seeing what worked and didn’t, while mapping plans for their own. They were looking for a market that didn’t yet have a brew pub. Perhaps a college town. Maybe a state capital. Madison hit all the marks.
During the early years of the Doty Street Great Dane, through his brother, John — a professor of Japanese studies — LoBreglio met Japan native Tetsuya Kiyosawa, who was in the United States and interested in brewing. He spent two years at the Great Dane.
“He loved everything about craft beer and we trained him as a brewer,” LoBreglio said.
Kiyosawa eventually returned to Japan and worked in that country’s nascent craft beer industry.
“We always stayed friends,” LoBreglio said, “and talked about maybe doing something someday.”
The talk grew more serious after LoBreglio made a trip to Japan in 2014. He scouted breweries and sensed an opportunity.
“There was a lot of kind of looming enthusiasm for craft beer,” he said.
Over the next several years, LoBreglio expanded his prospective Japan team to include Phil Dawson, a former Madison sports talk radio host who studied craft brewing at Madison College and moved to Japan with his wife, a Japan native; and Shinji Muramoto, a Japan native who owns the Muramoto restaurants in Madison and will oversee the brewery’s restaurant.
It’s a formidable team and they were looking at a potential 2020 opening — the Olympic Games were scheduled for Tokyo that summer — but the pandemic, trouble finding a location, and the inevitable regulatory bureaucracy combined to slow things down.
They eventually found Akiu Onsen — originally its own city but now part of Sendai, which LoBreglio calls “a bigger Madison” — and had hoped to have a grand opening for the brewery around next week’s Midwest U.S.-Japan Conference.
That didn’t quite happen. They’re now aiming for October, but LoBreglio and Kiyosawa arranged for a Japanese brewer to brew two Great Dane beers — a German Pilsner and Scotch Ale — that they could bottle and serve both at the Tokyo conference and a VIP reception in Sendai on Sept. 14 for the numerous conference attendees who helped make Great Dane Japan possible.
LoBreglio has sold his Madison-area home and now lives walking distance from the Akiu Onsen brewery. He’s on an adventure that must stir memories of the one he and Butler embarked on all those years ago at what was once the Fess Hotel.
“I had always been a little envious of my brother and other friends who spent time as ex-pats,” LoBreglio said.
It didn’t have to be Japan, but he’s happy where he landed.
“It was kind of on my bucket list to live someplace else,” LoBreglio said. “These doors kept opening for us in Japan. And I’m certainly enjoying the experience.”
