Great Dane Japan

The Great Dane's new brewing facility in Akiu Onsen, Sendai, Japan.

 Courtesy of Rob LoBreglio

I took it hard when the Fess Hotel bar and restaurant on East Doty Street closed in 1994, soon to be replaced by the Great Dane Pub and Brewing Company.

The Madison Magazine offices had been a floor above the Fess for a time, and we set out to prove there’s little in the job description of magazine editor that can’t be accomplished in a bar with a working telephone.

Great Dane Japan fermenters

Fermenters at the Great Dane's new facility in Japan.
Great Dane Goen Pilsner

The Great Dane's Goen Pilsner. 