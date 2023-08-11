The Farley Center in Verona is an organic farm, a nature preserve and a green cemetery. Come August 15, it’ll add “art exhibit” to that list when the sixth Land Art Exhibit opens to the public.
This outdoor art show was founded by Gene Farley in 2013 and occurs every other year. It’s like any other exhibit, with one critical caveat: artists can only use materials that can safely decompose into the ground.
“This might include arrangements of fallen branches, stones and other natural elements that highlight the beauty of the land while respecting its inherent sustainability,” says Caroline Farley, the program director of the Farley Center.
To complete an all-natural piece, artists have to get creative just to source their materials. Kate Heiber-Cobb's "Transformation," for example, includes molted flight feathers of Canada geese, upcycled ribbons from a silk sari and an old paper wasp nest.
Betsy Delzer has participated in every exhibit since 2013. In her experience, it's not just the materials that are organic, but the artistic process itself.
"You take this walk in the woods," Delzer says. "You're looking for a space for a biodegradable creation that you have yet to envision. It's almost like you're asking the land for some feedback."
In the inaugural show in 2013, nine artists participated. This year, there are twenty-six individual artists and one group, the Urban Indigenous Art and Sciences Youth Group. Some, like Bobbette Rose and Betsy Delzer, have participated in all six exhibits. Others, like Cooper Talbot and Ruthanna Hutton-Okpalaeke (the bilingual agriculture lead and the agriculture program manager of Urban Triage, respectively) are participating for the first time.
“Right away, I said ‘Anything that they’re opening up for participation, I’ll raise my hand,’” says Talbot, who fell in love with the Farley Center’s land and ethos as soon as she started growing there this season. “I wanted to be a part of all of it.”
For Talbot’s piece, which is titled “Five for the Wise,” she used a wood-burning pen to inscribe meaningful quotes into five logs, as well as adding designs to stumps. “Parallel to their mission, it’ll be something that feeds into the earth and that feeds our soul,” she says.
While Talbot’s quotes will prompt visitors to reflect, another artist has created a piece that will offer an opportunity for physical participation. Efrat Livney’s exhibit — a circle of stumps and pallets, with peace flags hanging above — invites visitors to sit down, share their stories and even add a flag or two. Each time Livny has participated in the land art exhibit, her piece has been in the same location — her future green burial spot. Read more about green burial in our story, "Where the grass is greener."
Creating art in a space that's also used for green burials has inspired many artists to reflect on cycles of life and death. Betsy Delzer and Cynthia Reynolds completed a piece together. A central cloth piece with a vine motif will be flanked by hanging pieces of wood ("Like giant windchimes," says Delzer). The "windchimes" are made of both charred wood, collected by Delzer from the remains of a forest fire, and fresher pieces inscribed with her poetry.
"There's this interchange between life and death, and what remains standing," says Delzer. "The poetry is really about life and love."
To discover all of the artists’ woodland creations, you can visit the Farley Center’s Natural Path Sanctuary from August 15 to October 31. On Saturday, September 9, there will be a community artist tour, offered as part of the all-new Outdoor Arts Festival (a joint effort by the Farley Center, Dane Arts and Visit Verona).
“[The exhibit] serves as a way to engage visitors, foster a deeper connection with the natural environment, and inspire individuals to consider their own impact on the earth,” says Caroline Farley.
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
