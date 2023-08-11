FarleyArts1

Kate Heiber-Cobb completed this piece, titled "Transformation," as part of the "Earth Connections" land art exhibit at the Farley Center.

 Photo courtesy of Caroline Farley

The Farley Center in Verona is an organic farm, a nature preserve and a green cemetery. Come August 15, it’ll add “art exhibit” to that list when the sixth Land Art Exhibit opens to the public.

This outdoor art show was founded by Gene Farley in 2013 and occurs every other year. It’s like any other exhibit, with one critical caveat: artists can only use materials that can safely decompose into the ground.

FarleyArts2

Efrat Livny's piece will evolve based on community participation.