In 1943, Jim and Alice Wimmer took a risk: They opened a small restaurant along the route between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo. This week, their grandchildren, Amy Wimmer and Anne Stoken, celebrate 80 years in business at The Del-Bar Supper Club.
It’s come a long way. The restaurant, originally called “Jimmie’s Del-Bar,” started in a converted cabin with just six tables. Today, it’s a sophisticated supper club known for high-quality service and classic food.
The current owners hadn’t planned to take on the family business. In fact, the sisters were living in Colorado when they got the news that their father, Jeff Wimmer, was ready to retire.
“I said, wait a minute,” remembers Wimmer. “I don’t know if I can ever walk back through those doors of that restaurant that we grew up with, with our grandparents and our dad, without owning it.”
She took the helm in 2018 and was joined by Stoken the following year. The two have worked hard to maintain the restaurant’s beloved standards (like a prime aged steak or pan-fried walleye) and to add new and exciting items to the menu.
“Anne and I really enjoy collaborating with our chef,” says Wimmer. “We listen to our customers, and we can ask them ‘What are we missing?’”
As they make improvements to the restaurant, like adding a lobster bisque to the menu or automating the reservation process, they are careful to preserve the old-world ambience that has made The Del-Bar a dining destination. A meal at The Del-Bar isn’t just a good dinner — it’s an experience. (Read more about the boom of interest in the modern supper club and The Del-Bar’s charm in “The Del-Bar remains a classic.”)
“It’s a really neat restaurant,” Stoken adds fondly. “People really enjoy the feeling of being in there. It’s got a good vibe.”
Wimmer mentions that many diners pause when they enter to take in the restaurant’s unique look. Remodels by James Dresser, Frank Lloyd Wright’s protégé, have made the space at once classic and contemporary. With warm lighting and rich chocolate-colored seating, the restaurant evokes “comfort.” The Del-Bar was designed to be a place for people to slow down, relax and enjoy an upscale multi-course meal.
And for the past 80 years, that’s exactly what they’ve done. The Del-Bar’s ongoing photo contest, which invites patrons to share photos at the restaurant from 1943 to 2000, proves as much. The winners — prom night, a rehearsal dinner, a cherished moment with family — offer a snapshot of The Del-Bar’s legacy, which goes above and beyond a delicious bite or the great cocktail.
Since their return, the co-owners have appreciated getting to be a part of that legacy. Often, diners will approach the sisters with stories about their father or grandparents. “The best part is being a part of something that’s such a long-standing establishment,” Wimmer says. “We really look at it as kind of family.”
The Del-Bar family isn’t just regulars and returners. It’s the staff, too. Fourteen members of the staff have a tenure of more than ten years. Mike Uptagraw, the head chef, has worked there for 33 years, starting when he was 14 years old as a dishwasher.
“We really focus on the team and the camaraderie,” says Wimmer.
The sisters decided that the 80th anniversary celebrations — which will run from May 29 to June 4 — would be the perfect time to honor those long-time employees. The milestone will also be marked with a number of promotions, like 80-cent oysters on June 1, the official anniversary, a Ruby Jubilee martini, the debut of several new dishes and more throughout the week.
As Wimmer and Stoken celebrate the restaurant’s past, they’re looking forward to creating many more memories at The Del-Bar.
“We’re really loving coming back home,” says Stoken.
