DelBar founders

Jim and Alice Wimmer opened "Jimmie's Del-Bar" in a small, converted cabin in 1943.

 Photo courtesy of Anne Stoken

In 1943, Jim and Alice Wimmer took a risk: They opened a small restaurant along the route between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo. This week, their grandchildren, Amy Wimmer and Anne Stoken, celebrate 80 years in business at The Del-Bar Supper Club.

It’s come a long way. The restaurant, originally called “Jimmie’s Del-Bar,” started in a converted cabin with just six tables. Today, it’s a sophisticated supper club known for high-quality service and classic food.

DelBar menu

DelBar interior