Any good boutique owner is also a talented stager and styler. They know how to make a customer visualize how a certain piece could look in their homes or as part of an outfit.
A trio of creatives — J Henley, Molly Schrott and Joey Stocklein — have taken this particular skill and actually made it one of their business offerings.
The Bounty, located at 1041 S. Park St., is a vintage marketplace selling clothing, furniture, decor, books, collectibles, jewelry and other wares, but it's also a business that offers creative services that help people style their own environments. Their services focus on apparel design, interior design, commercial and residential staging, rentals and consulting.
Inside The Bounty, you'll walk through many "environmental narratives," in which the owners have created specific settings that serve as examples of what they could do for clients. But you'll also see price tags on the items within those settings that you can buy on the spot.
The creative services portion of the business is something Henley was doing in his professional career shortly after departing Lands' End as a vice president in 2019.
"After completing projects with Huk Performance Fishing, J Peterman, and Journeyman Co., I felt there was an opportunity to better serve brands here in the Midwest," says Henley. "As designers, Molly and I knew this region needed a resource much like the inspirational ones we found in NYC, LA or the PNW."
Henley and Schrott, who are life partners, share 35-plus years of corporate design experience between them. Before Henley's time at Lands' End, his professional portfolio included Tommy Hilfiger, GAP and Champion/Hanes; Schrott, who is currently a senior designer at Lands' End, has worked with brands including Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, New York & Co. and Twine.
Stocklein, who Henley has known for 20 years, is a software designer by trade, but, like Henley, is a collector. "While my collection primarily consists of vintage clothing, he's collected unique furniture, home decor and a wide variety of curios and oddities," Henley says. In opening The Bounty, the two combined their collections.
In addition to the marketplace and creative services tentpoles of the business, The Bounty is also meant to be a space for local artists to explore their crafts. Prior to opening, The Bounty featured three collaborative installations for the month of June to celebrate Pride. Henley says they'll have temporary artist residencies for September/October, November/December and January/February.
The Bounty officially opened on Aug. 18, and the store has walk-in hours Friday-Sunday, and by appointment Monday-Thursday. Henley (who Madison Magazine named one of Madison's Most Fashionable in 2017) says he's excited to be a part of the South Park Street business district and the greater Madison area.
"I've told stories for brands my entire career," Henley says. "I've learned when you can see it, touch it, smell it, hear it, it resonates. I wanted to create a physical, immersive and interactive environment for these narratives so I knew I needed a space to do so."
