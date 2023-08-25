The Bounty Mid Century Prairie

The Bounty — a vintage marketplace and creative services business — opened on Aug. 18 at 1041 S. Park St.  

 Photo courtesy of The Bounty

Any good boutique owner is also a talented stager and styler. They know how to make a customer visualize how a certain piece could look in their homes or as part of an outfit.

A trio of creatives — J Henley, Molly Schrott and Joey Stocklein — have taken this particular skill and actually made it one of their business offerings. 

The Bounty's environmental narratives