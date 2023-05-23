Subscribe Today !
Archive
We have not received The Borough's Summer Restaurant Week menu. Please check back again soon.
The Borough Beer Co. & Kitchen
APPETIZER
MAIN
DESSERT
Hours
M: ClosedTue-Thu: 4pm-9pmFri & Sat: 4pm-10pm
444 S. Park St, Madison, WI 53715
www.theboroughmadison.com
608.467.2843
Click here to see more menus.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Fill out the form below to receive free downloadable Best of Madison nomination materials.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.