Look for Hidden History
You might be surprised what you can learn about Madison when you go looking for it.
Behind locked doors
Within the central branch of the Madison Public Library is the John E. Wall Local History Room. This special collection, located near the South Fairchild Street exterior wall with other nonfiction materials, has reading chairs and tables but needs to be unlocked by a staff member. 201 W. Mifflin St.
If those walls could talk
In celebration of its 75th anniversary, The Edgewater is hosting historic tours of the property through 2023. Chief historian, former owner and former general manager Scott Faulkner guides hotel guests and members of the public through tours every third Friday of the month at 3 p.m. 1001 Wisconsin Place
Millions of artifacts
Dive into Wisconsin’s past and other historical records at the Wisconsin Historical Society Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson Reading Room, which anchors a collection containing millions of items and 110,000 cubic feet of archival materials. 816 State St.
Drift into the past
Visit the Driftless Historium in Mount Horeb for educational tours focused on Dane County. This particular museum in the Madison suburbs is an impressive keeper of interesting local history. 100 S. 2nd St., Mt. Horeb
Local Knowledge
Three quick things that the locals know.
Business over breakfast
Downtown Ancora is the business community’s personal meeting space. At any given time, you might see the mayor, state senators, organization presidents, entrepreneurs and other city leaders conversing over coffees, tapping on laptops in a group meeting or waving to someone across the cafe in their own group meeting. It’s where Madison’s business community goes to connect.
Spot the chef
Stop by the Saturday Dane County Farmers’ Market early (around 7 a.m.) for a chance to see Madison celebrity chefs — like Tory Miller of L’Etoile and Graze, and Dan Fox of Heritage Tavern — shopping for Saturday service and chatting with local farmers behind booths.
Avoid the crowds
Locals who know and love the Dane County Farmers’ Market also know that when they’re not feeling the crowds on a particular Saturday morning, there’s a bevy of other farmers’ market options around town. If you’re looking for a smaller, less congested farmers’ market experience on different days of the week, try the Monroe Street, Westside, Eastside, Northside, South Madison or Hilldale farmers’ markets.
Let’s Talk Logistics
Downtown Parking: Finding parking downtown can sometimes be a bear, but we’re here to take the stress out of it.
➤ All downtown street parking is free after 6 p.m., as well as on Sundays and most holidays. People wait until 6 p.m. to park, so try grabbing a spot around 5:45 p.m. while spots are still available and pay for a few minutes to stake your claim.
➤ After 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, the expansive MGE lot on East Main Street has free parking just off Capitol Square. It’s also free 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends.
623 E. Main St.
➤ The open-air Butler Street Parking Lot offers spots near the Square without the headache of climbing stairs or remembering which level you parked on — plus you’ll almost always find an open stall.
21 S. Butler St.
➤ If you don’t mind a short walk, about 20 university lots are open to the public for free on weekends and weeknights after 4:30 p.m. when campus staff goes home.
➤ Those who prefer garage parking can try the ramp on South Livingston Street. It’s not exactly on the main drag, but in exchange for a slightly longer walk to Capitol Square you get some of the cheapest parking in the city.
Bike elevator: To avoid biking up the hill toward the Capitol or crossing John Nolen Drive, use the bike elevator on the northeast end of Monona Terrace. 1 John Nolen Drive
Celia Hiorns is a former editorial intern at Madison Magazine. Andrea Behling is editor at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.