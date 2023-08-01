OUTFoundation1
Photo courtesy of Paul Raker

From August 1 to 6, the Alliant Energy Center embodies the Coliseum — the competition ground for elite athletes vying for the title of Fittest on Earth in the CrossFit Games. While the competition is fierce, the event isn’t just about crowning new champions: It also brings thousands of CrossFit enthusiasts from around the world together.

For The OUT Foundation, one of the Games' nonprofit partners, the event is an opportunity to spread their message to thousands of members of the fitness community. Founded in 2011, this organization aims to reduce the barriers that prevent LGBTQ+ individuals from accessing fitness activities. Stepping into a gym for the first time is intimidating for anyone — even more so if a newcomer isn’t sure that they're welcome there.

OUTFoundation2

The OUTAthlete Program, one of the nonprofit's initiatives, has helped over 50 LGBTQ+ athletes in 32 cities participate — and thrive — in fitness activities.