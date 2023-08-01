From August 1 to 6, the Alliant Energy Center embodies the Coliseum — the competition ground for elite athletes vying for the title of Fittest on Earth in the CrossFit Games. While the competition is fierce, the event isn’t just about crowning new champions: It also brings thousands of CrossFit enthusiasts from around the world together.
For The OUT Foundation, one of the Games' nonprofit partners, the event is an opportunity to spread their message to thousands of members of the fitness community. Founded in 2011, this organization aims to reduce the barriers that prevent LGBTQ+ individuals from accessing fitness activities. Stepping into a gym for the first time is intimidating for anyone — even more so if a newcomer isn’t sure that they're welcome there.
“Too often, operators of health and wellness spaces assume that everyone can use their facility, instead of asking if everyone will want to,” says Paul Raker, The OUT Foundation's associate executive director.
What does it mean for a fitness space to be welcoming to members of the LGBTQ+ community? Raker explains that everything counts: From the gym's policies, to the language that trainers use, to the availability of inclusive facilities (bathrooms, locker rooms, etc.), to the programming itself. The Out Foundation supports and guides gym owners and personnel through the process of making their location more inviting.
“The LGBTQ+ community collectively has $1.9 trillion worth of purchasing power, and we want to be able to invest in spaces that welcome, affirm and include us," Raker says.
Already, their website’s interactive map lists 265 inclusive fitness spaces, including 90 CrossFit affiliates as well as yoga studios, rock climbing gyms and more.
“While our roots are in CrossFit, we want to expand as much as possible to include all modalities of fitness,” says Raker.
The Games, which draws 14,000 people per day, creates a platform for the OUT Foundation to share their mission with the fitness community. While the competition is the event’s centerpiece, the Games’ schedule is jam-packed with community events, from workouts to cookouts to panel discussions and more.
The OUT Foundation will be around for all of it, starting with workouts on August 2, 3 and 4 in Pavilion 2, led by Janine “J9” Hunter, the nonprofit’s Board Chair.
On Friday, August 4, Hunter and Tina Weaver, OUT's executive director, will take to the Presentation Stage to participate in a panel discussion on diversity, equity, inclusivity and justice. Later in the day, coaches from The OUT Foundation will be leading workouts at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. at CrossFit Citrine, a local affiliate.
For Ashlynn Buss, who co-owns CrossFit Citrine, supporting The OUT Foundation was a no-brainer.
"My husband and co-owner, Billie, and I have worked with many different groups in the community to include veterans and youth who have had limited access to resources, so [inclusion] is something that is important to us," says Buss.
Finally, on August 5, The OUT Foundation can be found on Sponsors Row from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. alongside booths from popular fitness brands.
“A healthy LGBTQ+ community is a thriving LGBTQ+ community,” says Raker.
As athletes in the Coliseum compete for the title, the OUT Foundation will continue to work towards a different goal: a better, more inclusive future for fitness.
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.