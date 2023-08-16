Founded by Jared Rosenthal and Grey Smoley, filmmakers and rising seniors at UW-Madison and NYU Tisch School of the Arts, respectively, the festival's conception dates back almost two years, when the two collaborated on a film.
“We were looking for places to submit, and we said, ‘let’s submit this to the Madison Film Festival,’” Smoley says, “but then there was no Madison Film Festival. So we made it happen.”
The festival comprises a range of categories, including best narrative short, best screenplay and best visual effects/visual effects makeup, drawing from over 500 submissions from more than 50 countries.
“We watched all of the films,” Rosenthal says, “It was fun to go through and see all the different perspectives and storytelling elements.”
The duo set a clear goal in creating the festival: Stand apart from other film festivals. All too often, they shared, festival winners benefit from substantial budgets, abundant resources and expensive equipment.
Rosenthal and Smoley recognized how these factors limit less financially-resourced independent filmmakers. They hoped to level the playing field, ensuring that all creative filmmakers had an opportunity to show their work to audiences.
“We didn’t want money to be the main reason those films stood apart. Everyone has a fair shot,” Smoley says.
That’s why the festival includes categories like “best student film,” which meet filmmakers where they’re at in their careers, regardless of financial resources.
As student filmmakers themselves, Rosenthal and Smoley encountered their own obstacles in getting the festival off the ground. “We took a very grassroots approach,” Rosenthal says.
The main challenge lay in securing sponsors and having donors believe in and support the festival.
“We’re students and [when we say] we’re throwing this big festival, it alarms a lot of people,” Smoley says.
Ultimately, though, the two found several sponsors, including Wisconsin Public Radio, 7 Iron Social and Cheba Hut.
In addition to securing sponsorships, the duo had one more goal: establish Madison as a burgeoning film hub. Despite a vibrant community of filmmakers and creatives in Madison, there’s a noticeable lack of a substantial film presence, Smoley added.
“We wanted to provide a platform for [people] to share their work. And that’s what the Madison Film Festival is,” Smoley says.
The festival is open to the public, and tickets are available for purchase.
Ila Schrecker is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
