Bartell Theatre.

For the first year ever, the Madison Film Festival will take place at Bartell Theatre on August 26. 

Founded by Jared Rosenthal and Grey Smoley, filmmakers and rising seniors at UW-Madison and NYU Tisch School of the Arts, respectively, the festival's conception dates back almost two years, when the two collaborated on a film. 