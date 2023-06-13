It’s hard to tell which feels more incongruous — a boxy metal warehouse with a main entrance made up to resemble a medieval castle (complete with crenellated ramparts and a shield) or the fact that one of the area’s coolest game stores is located at the edge of an industrial park in Fitchburg, tucked under one of the city’s looming water towers.
Any feelings of displacement evaporate quickly once you step inside Noble Knight Games, a board-game retailer owned by brothers Dan and Aaron Leeder. Noble Knight operated out of Janesville before relocating to this larger, centralized space in 2018. They do a brisk online business and have grown steadily. Their 75-80 employees even formed their own union late last year.
Up front, merchandise from all the genres you’d expect — role-playing, collectible card games, miniatures, family board games, etc. — fills the shelves and displays that echo the castle theme. A huge plush Dungeons & Dragons beholder hangs over the staff picks section. A pair of oversized, spear-wielding, foam lizard kobolds from the Pathfinder role-playing game — you could take one home and stage it in your living room! — guard the entrance to the role-playing books.
Past the retail area, an equally large space is packed with gaming tables. Noble Knight isn’t the only game store in town that’ll let you come in and test-drive the latest games — which, given how steeply some of the top-flight offerings are priced these days, is a pretty great thing — but there’s no question that its game library is top-notch. Halfway through a session of Wingspan, the bird-themed bestseller from 2019, my friends and I are already planning what to snatch off the shelves next. (Azul? Gloomhaven? The mind reels.) At the next table, there’s more than enough room for a trio of game bros to spread out a full-scale Warhammer campaign, complete with miniature castles and rolling hills. A few feet away, a group of families with kids is trying out a new specialty variant of the classic card game Uno, featuring Marvel superheroes.
Through a door off the gaming area lies the real treasure trove: a massive warehouse space lined with seemingly endless shelves of new and secondhand games — common, rare and completely out of print. In a sense, it’s like Noble Knight’s greatest game of all is to get lost in those shelves for hours, then try to find your way out.
ROLL THE DICE AT FOUR MORE STORES
Pegasus Games
Madison’s OG game store has survived four-plus decades, an ownership change and massive area retail upheavals — and continues to battle on. It has a small footprint, but also a deep and unwavering commitment to gaming. 6640 Odana Road
Mox Mania
Many of the tables in Mox Mania’s airy, track-lit playing area are glossed with gorgeous fantasy art, and the stained-glass squares hanging from the ceiling are a spectacular touch at what is arguably the most upscale vibe among Madison’s game stores. As the store’s name suggests, Magic: the Gathering leads the charge here — but Warhammer’s a close second. 410 D’Onofrio Drive
Misty Mountain Games
The eastside gaming champ leans hard on Magic: The Gathering, and it hosts plenty of regular tournaments (Commander, anyone?). But Yu-Gi-Oh! and Pokémon fans can find weekly tournaments, too. 4672 Cottage Grove Road
I’m Board! Games & Family Fun
This store took smart advantage of the renewed interest in board and tabletop gaming that’s sprung up over the last decade, expanding to two locations. You’ll find a friendly staff, lots of in-store D&D and Magic: The Gathering events, and a backroom playing area. 6917 University Ave., Middleton; 2816 Prairie Lakes Drive, Sun Prairie
Aaron R. Conklin is a contributing writer at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.