Board games
Photo courtesy of Noble Knight Games

It’s hard to tell which feels more incongruous — a boxy metal warehouse with a main entrance made up to resemble a medieval castle (complete with crenellated ramparts and a shield) or the fact that one of the area’s coolest game stores is located at the edge of an industrial park in Fitchburg, tucked under one of the city’s looming water towers.

Any feelings of displacement evaporate quickly once you step inside Noble Knight Games, a board-game retailer owned by brothers Dan and Aaron Leeder. Noble Knight operated out of Janesville before relocating to this larger, centralized space in 2018. They do a brisk online business and have grown steadily. Their 75-80 employees even formed their own union late last year.