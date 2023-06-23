Staying active as we age is important, though it might not look the same for everyone. According to the National Council on Aging, “regular activity can positively impact our physical health, as well as our mental and emotional well-being. It can give us more energy and greater self-confidence, enabling us to embrace our later years with gusto.” From keeping your mind occupied with activity to ensuring your body stays energetic and on the go, there are plenty of strategies to help seniors remain active in ways that are meaningful to them. Seniors thrive at Oakwood Village, where staff provide numerous opportunities to stay active.
Both campuses have full gyms with state-of-the-art equipment, personal trainers and group fitness classes. Bicycling and walking groups take fitness outdoors and explore the vast acreage of the campuses or the surrounding Madison area. Residents also stay active with gardening in their own raised beds. Exercise classes include step aerobics, core training, balance and strength training, dance aerobics, yoga, resistance training, tai chi and weight training. On-site pickleball and shuffleboard courts are popular options on the University Woods campus, and the Prairie Ridge campus’ putting green keeps residents happy.
There are also opportunities for social engagement — a key factor in staying active. Groups gather on the Oakwood campuses to play almost every card game imaginable, in addition to sewing and knitting, as well as participating in handymen’s groups, art classes and educational classes that foster lifelong learning. A social work team also organizes support groups, and the religion and pastoral care team is available to provide support when it’s needed most.
Whatever your level of activity and well-being, Oakwood Village has the resources to help you remain active and healthy. Indeed, sometimes one’s health takes an unexpected turn. After a health event or a planned surgery like a joint replacement, a short-term stay in a rehabilitation center like the brand-new, state-of-the-art Hebron Oaks on Madison’s westside or the Health & Rehabilitation Center on Madison’s eastside can help you return to doing what you love.
