While this week’s extreme heat wave might make that first crisp September breeze seem farther away than ever, the first signs of fall are everywhere: from the UW-Madison students swarming across campus to the ever-building buzz around the upcoming football season. Plus, coffee chains across the country are rolling out this year’s pumpkin spice latte (PSL) promotion — a sure sign of autumn’s approach.

Since being released by Starbucks in 2003, this fall drink has become a seasonal staple, spawning other pumpkin-flavored cafe items — like a pumpkin cream cold brew, a pumpkin cream chai tea latte and pumpkin baked goods — but after 20 years of pumpkin supremacy, isn’t it time to try a new flavor or two?

Nothing says "fall" like the perfect latte (plus, it's still warm enough to enjoy it outside).

The Butterbeer cold brew is flavored with white chocolate and butterscotch and topped with toffee cold foam.