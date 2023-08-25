While this week’s extreme heat wave might make that first crisp September breeze seem farther away than ever, the first signs of fall are everywhere: from the UW-Madison students swarming across campus to the ever-building buzz around the upcoming football season. Plus, coffee chains across the country are rolling out this year’s pumpkin spice latte (PSL) promotion — a sure sign of autumn’s approach.
Since being released by Starbucks in 2003, this fall drink has become a seasonal staple, spawning other pumpkin-flavored cafe items — like a pumpkin cream cold brew, a pumpkin cream chai tea latte and pumpkin baked goods — but after 20 years of pumpkin supremacy, isn’t it time to try a new flavor or two?
Cling to your PSL, if you must, but these seasonal specialties from local coffee shops might just tempt you to try something new.
This local roastery has cafes in Bayfield, Viroqua and Madison, each of which will offer three fall beverages. The toasted sesame maple cappuccino packs a flavor-packed punch in a 6-ounce cappuccino cup. The drink includes house-made maple syrup, toasted sesame seeds, tahini and honey. With local apple cider, brown sugar and miso, the apple miso latte (served hot or iced) puts a funky tart twist on classic sweet flavors. Finally, for the true tastemaker to try, there’s the rosemary honey espresso tonic — a fresh, floral and effervescent iced drink finished with citrus bitters from Dram Apothecary and a sprig of fresh rosemary.
Hot or iced? At Wonderstate, you can choose between this Apple Miso Latte and the Rosemary Honey Espresso Tonic.
While the to-be-announced September latte flight is sure to include some unique fall flavor, there are already two fanciful fall drinks on Hodge Podge’s menu. Alongside the Butterbeer cold brew is the Harvest Fog, a drink featuring breakfast blend and spiced apple teas steeped in milk with cinnamon syrup and powder.
They’ll also have a rotating lineup of seasonal syrups (like pistachio, cardamom and amaretto) throughout the fall. Plus, try out their all-new sesame milk to bring a rich, warm flavor to your usual coffee order.
With a wealth of other local coffee shops in the Madison area, there’s plenty of places to sample seasonal specialties — and maybe to find a new favorite. After all, isn’t change what fall is all about?
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
