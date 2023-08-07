Crack your nearest history book — or heck, even your handy theater program — and the image you’ll likely find of Catherine of Aragon, the first and longest-tenured wife of the serial matrimonialist and English King Henry VIII, will show a pale and stoic red-headed woman in period headdress.
In the national touring production of “Six,” the musical that ran at Overture Center for the Arts through Sunday, Catherine’s been Beyonce-fied, sporting a spiky barrette and a short-skirt outfit that looks for all the world like glittering Roman armor. All six of Henry’s beleaguered (and, in two cases, beheaded) former wives get the girl-group makeover in Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s Tony-winning show, which finds the queens convened to have a singing competition about which of them suffered most at the hands of their troublesome husband.
Each queen, styled to echo a modern pop star, gets a turn on the mic to sing about her side of the story. Zan Berube channels her inner Avril as Anne Boleyn, the snarkiest of the ex-wives. She has a blast blithely sneering her way through “Don’t Lose Ur Head,” a bouncy song that somehow manages to obliterate the actual horror of decapitation through loads of LOL-speak.
She’s followed by Aryn Bohannon’s Jane Seymour, who died shortly after giving birth to she and Henry’s son. Her number, “Heart of Stone,” is a bring-down-the-house ballad and the show’s biggest highlight. “All You Wanna Do,” belted out by Katherine Howard (Aline Mayagoitha), the fifth, beheaded wife everyone forgets about, is a straight-up Britney banger, an earworm that charms even as it swerves into the ugly price of being desired.
Most of the show’s songs are like that: High-energy with pumping beats, relentless choreography and catchy choruses. “The House of Holbein” turns the stage into a thumping, glow-stick house party, using the set’s omnipresent lighting effects to amp the vibe. It’s clever how the show meshes the history of fourth wife Anna of Cleves — Henry fell in love with her portrait and ditched her when he felt the real woman didn’t measure up — to the modern-day Tinder experience. Look how far we haven’t come.
There’s a lot of borrowing in this historical remix, that’s for sure. The show’s opening number incorporates a childhood rhyme about the wives while echoing “Chicago,” and borrows its beat-drop from “Greensleeves.” The “Hamilton” vibe, meanwhile, hovers heavily over the proceedings. Let’s just say the “who lives, who dies, who tells your story” line fits well here, too. This is a show that wears its historical revisionism on its rhinestone-studded bell sleeves.
The wives spend most of the show as bickering rivals, but end up doing an abrupt about-face after Jana Larell Glover’s Catherine Parr (Henry’s final wife), blandly convinces them to chart a different path. Parr’s number is another gorgeous highlight, a tune that encapsulates the trap 16th century women often fell into more poignantly than the others.
As upbeat and driven as the show is — for the most part, it plays like a girl-power pop concert amped to 10 — there’s also some impossible-to-miss royal irony. The queens rightly bemoan the mistreatment and shallow objectification they’ve suffered at the hands of Henry and the 16th century male patriarchy, but they all present as pre-packaged pop celebrities, playing directly into the same system that’s led them to ruin. (It’s not exactly hard to imagine, some 20 years from now, a different “Six”-style musical that focuses on the pop-culture experiences of Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato instead of royal wives.) It’s a disconnect the show directly acknowledges in its final number, which lyrically counts down the minutes remaining for the queens to indulge in the happy-ever-after fantasies they’ve created to substitute for what really happened to them. You can call it overthrowing history — and they do — but it somehow feels far closer to feel-good wishful thinking than actual empowerment.
“Six” is as brisk as a hit single on Spotify, blazing through its nine-song catalog in a whiplash 90 minutes, sans intermission. It’s shorter than Jane Seymour’s brief stint on the English throne — and certainly a hell of a lot more uplifting.
