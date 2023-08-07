Six

Rock on, Queen Bey, er, Queen Catherine: Gerianne Perez (center) is one of Henry VII's ex-wives in "Six." 

 Photo by Joan Marcus

Crack your nearest history book — or heck, even your handy theater program — and the image you’ll likely find of Catherine of Aragon, the first and longest-tenured wife of the serial matrimonialist and English King Henry VIII, will show a pale and stoic red-headed woman in period headdress.

In the national touring production of “Six,” the musical that ran at Overture Center for the Arts through Sunday, Catherine’s been Beyonce-fied, sporting a spiky barrette and a short-skirt outfit that looks for all the world like glittering Roman armor. All six of Henry’s beleaguered (and, in two cases, beheaded) former wives get the girl-group makeover in Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s Tony-winning show, which finds the queens convened to have a singing competition about which of them suffered most at the hands of their troublesome husband.