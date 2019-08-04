PHOTOS: Wisconsin wedding wins national wedding of the year award Photo courtesy of Megan Yanz Photography [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Megan Yanz Photography [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Megan Yanz Photography [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Megan Yanz Photography [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Megan Yanz Photography [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Megan Yanz Photography [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Megan Yanz Photography [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Megan Yanz Photography [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Megan Yanz Photography [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Megan Yanz Photography [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Megan Yanz Photography [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Megan Yanz Photography [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Megan Yanz Photography [ + - ] Monona planner coordinated Camp Wandawega wedding

A dreamy Camp Wandawega wedding — coordinated by Monona-based wedding planner Sarah Davidson — was recently named wedding of the year (budget $50,000-$100,000) by the National Association for Catering and Events.

NACE recognizes the best in the industry at the annual NACE One Awards Gala, which took place July 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Davidson, who runs the local event production company Harmonious Union Events, was recognized for her one-of-a-kind planning, production and execution of the August 2018 event.

Camp Wandawega — with its lakefront beach, two-story treehouse and Boy Scouts tents — provided the perfect backdrop in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, for a magical event for bride and groom, Victoria and David. A guest list of 130 people enjoyed several intricately planned events from Friday through Sunday.

Davidson collaborated with vendors of all sorts to bring the couple's ideas to life. From lighting to seating to decorations, every detail of the event was made to enhance the natural surroundings.

Davidson turned the forest floor into an aisle and a "love nest" into an altar, decorated with flowers and soft lighting at sunset. The bride was Brazilian and partnered with a caterer to create authentic dishes from home alongside American dishes. The after party, lit by a bonfire and sparklers, brought the night to an end with dancing and confetti cannons.

Harmonious Union Events partnered with a few local rental companies and custom fabricators to provide finishing touches, such as vintage goblets, Moroccan pillow poufs and custom-designed and hand-crafted camp flags.

Davidson, who got her start planning fundraisers for the nonprofit Canopy Center and later moved on to become the venue coordinator at the Madison Children's Museum, works with three others to plan dozens of events every year through Harmonious Union Events, which she founded in 2015.

