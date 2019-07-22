Wisconsin-themed boutique closes on State Street

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
After nearly three years on State Street, Tailgate closed its doors Sunday.
Tailgate, a collegiate apparel store, was located inside the Hub Madison building selling graphic T-shirts with vintage logos and Badgers gear for men and women.
According to Tailgate's Instagram page, the location is closing, but they plan on opening a new store in Milwaukee in September.
Madison, WI we are sad to see you go 😢 Don't miss your last chance to grab some of your favorite Tailgate apparel before our store closes today! But don't worry, our store is moving locations to Milwaukee and will open in September! Thank you again to the Madison community for your continued support 👐❤️
"Although we are sad to see this location go, we have a new store opening soon with more details to come," a post says.
