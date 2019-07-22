Wisconsin-themed boutique closes on State Street

After nearly three years on State Street, Tailgate closed its doors Sunday.

Tailgate, a collegiate apparel store, was located inside the Hub Madison building selling graphic T-shirts with vintage logos and Badgers gear for men and women.

According to Tailgate's Instagram page, the location is closing, but they plan on opening a new store in Milwaukee in September.

"Although we are sad to see this location go, we have a new store opening soon with more details to come," a post says.