Wisconsin-themed boutique closes on State Street

Tailgate's last day was July 21

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 09:04 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 09:04 AM CDT

After nearly three years on State Street, Tailgate closed its doors Sunday.

Tailgate, a collegiate apparel store, was located inside the Hub Madison building selling graphic T-shirts with vintage logos and Badgers gear for men and women.

According to Tailgate's Instagram page, the location is closing, but they plan on opening a new store in Milwaukee in September.

 

"Although we are sad to see this location go, we have a new store opening soon with more details to come," a post says.

 

