Tradition Market's new addition creates a shopping experience for moms and kids

In September, Tradition Market added a conjoining women's apparel shop, which owner Jen Wuebben has been waiting for the opportunity to create. The founding store, which offers children's items, now connects to the women's market, allowing ample space for little ones and the young at heart to shop and explore.

When R. Westbrook Mercantile closed last March, Wuebben says she had the opportunity to take over the space, located next to her original store. She and her husband overhauled the space, made new fitting rooms, refinished floors and built a small passageway connecting the two spaces.

The passageway allows families and employees to go back and forth between the two stores, Tradition Women's Market and Tradition Children's Market.

"[People tell me] this feels like the adult version of the kids world, which is exactly what we're going for," Wuebben says.

Wuebben says while some of the vendors might overlap between the children's and women's stores, there are not too many items that will be the same or "mommy and me." She says she's trying to have easy, wearable pieces that aren't defined by a certain age.

"It's been really, really cool to see how it evolves," Wuebben says. "We have an idea in our minds of how we wanted it to work, but you never know if it's going to work."

Strider Northwood Mercantile Candles: Stay indoors while embracing the smell of the outdoors with this Fitchburg-based company's best-selling "Be Still" candle, which has undertones of amber, vanilla, sandalwood and musk. $22

Margaret M Pants: Feel like Audrey Hepburn in a pair of classic ponte pants. $98

The Shirt by Rochelle Behrens: Button-down shirts have a patented button technology to eliminate gaping and create a better fit. $84-$98

CIVAL Collective Necklaces: A group of female designers out of Milwaukee hand-make brass necklaces that add eclectic drama to an outfit. $30-$85

BRITTs. BOWs Headbands: Finalize a look with a headband that could match your little one's hair accessory from the children's market (the conjoined shop at 1823 Parmenter St.). $16

Hunter Boots: For matching fun, Tradition Market has Hunter boots for kids and adults to twin in style. $55 for kids, $98 for adults

LAMARQUE Jackets: Slip into a leather jacket with ruched accents from a Montreal company started by third-generation leather tanners. $575

Find them: Tradition Market, 1821 and 1823 Parmenter St., Middleton, 841-2345, tradition.market

Maija Inveiss is digital content editor of Madison Magazine.