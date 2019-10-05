Three businesses to open this fall at Hilldale

Hilldale Shopping Center/Rob-Harris Productions, Inc.

This fall, three businesses are moving into the Hilldale Shopping Center, a release says.

The first, which is expected to open in mid-October, is UNTUCKit, a men's clothing store specializing in men's shirts that are meant to be worn untucked. The shop will be between Macy's and Pier South.

Peloton, the stationary bike retailer, is opening a showroom between Madewell and Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics. The showroom will have stationary bikes and treadmills, along with information about fitness programs. Peloton is expected to open sometime this fall.

The last business is Paddywax Candle Bar, a Nashville-founded company that allows guests to pour their own candles. At Paddywax, you can choose your container and fragrance. There will also be beer and wine available. Paddywax is set to open around the holidays between Dumpling Haus and Muramoto Hilldale.