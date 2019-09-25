The Regal Find turns a new corner with an upgraded corner space in Middleton

Timothy Hughes

When Bloom Bindery (formerly Bloom Bake Shop) in Middleton closed at the end of last year, The Regal Find owner Jessica Regele saw it as an opportunity to expand her adjoining shop.

The Regal Find, which has called Middleton home for the past six years, took over the former corner shop space to give its customers and products more room.

"I think we were as vertical as we could possibly go with displays in that space," Regele says.

Since opening the new addition in April, Regele says people spend more time in the store and new customers are discovering The Regal Find on a daily basis. The extra space allowed for the addition of 20 artists to the 130 whose work is sold there.

Regele says she first opened The Regal Find to support artists while providing affordable prices to those looking to support the arts.

She says she wanted to create a space where people could purchase smaller, practical pieces of art instead of large pieces.

The Regal Find is primarily a go-to destination for gift shopping — with in-store wrapping — but a lot of people come in to find things for themselves, Regele says.

As the shop continues to evolve in its expanded space, expect to see new window displays, more artists and different fun, whimsical products. Regele is especially excited about having the new corner entrance on Parmenter Street and Elwood Avenue.

"We just feel really fortunate to be down here," Regele says. "To have that corner, it's been incredible."

Must-Haves

What's Your Sign?: Hygge Jewelry in Waunakee creates simple necklaces with the12 astrological signs. $30

Color My World: Unleash your child's inner artist with Mama Jean's crayon apron. $26.50

Lumos: Bring some magical scents into your home with a JKM soy-based, Harry Potter-themed candle. $17.50

Pizza My Heart: Treat your cat to a pizza-shaped catnip toy. $18

Paper Thin: Using origami paper on wood with resin, Sweet Space Studio designs vibrantly colored earrings. $13.50-$16.50

Goodnight Moon: Light up a room with Rusty Canvas' patterned night lights. $24.50

Wisco Pride: Jeremiah Logemann of Flags Over Wisconsin creates Old-Fashioned Wisconsin supper club glasses. $12.50

The Regal Find

1834 Parmenter St.

theregalfind.com, 833-1633

Maija Inveiss is digital content editor of Madison Magazine.