Sarah Van Dyke is colorful from head to toe

Photo by Marla Bergh Sarah Van Dyke is the personification of her business, Revel. Her style and personality are as colorful and fun as the crafts she offers at her downtown workshop. She's bright from head to toe, literally — she has pink hair and often rocks a pair of bright high heels. "We all love to surround ourselves with things that bring us joy and make us feel comfortable and happy," Van Dyke says. For her, pink is often the color that sparks joy. After talking about doing it for 10 years, Van Dyke decided to dye her hair pink. "It's been really fun," she says.

Sarah Van Dyke is the personification of her business, Revel.

Her style and personality are as colorful and fun as the crafts she offers at her downtown workshop. She’s bright from head to toe, literally — she has pink hair and often rocks a pair of bright high heels.

“We all love to surround ourselves with things that bring us joy and make us feel comfortable and happy,” Van Dyke says.

For her, pink is often the color that sparks joy. After talking about doing it for 10 years, Van Dyke decided to dye her hair pink. “It’s been really fun,” she says.

We featured Van Dyke in the May cover story, "50 Things that Give Madison Color."

Photo by Marla Bergh (main); Courtesy of Katlynn Werner (inset) Sarah Van Dyke (main), Katlynn Werner (inset)

Katlynn Werner (above) is the hairdresser at Rejuvenation Spa in Sun Prairie who helped Sarah Van Dyke get the exact shade of pink she was looking for. “I knew she could pull off pink hair with her fun, bubbly personality,” Werner says. Bright hair colors are definitely trending this year, she says. “This season I’ve been seeing a lot of darker roots with a fun color on the ends, or pops of color for a more subtle look.” Another salon, THORPS Haircuts & Color, reports that pink and all of its shades are way “in” right now. Rose gold, coral, cotton candy, bold magenta — “we love it all!” reads a THORPS Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram Choosing my Oscars (viewing party) outfit like 👠👠👠 J/k - it’s been a long week and it’s freezing out...jammies and slippers all the way! 😂 But if I’m ever lucky enough to be invited to the red carpet for an awards show you’d better believe I’ll go all out! 🌟🌟🌟 Who are you rooting for to win an Academy Award tonight?! [just a small selection of my pink shoes captured by @a.follmann] A post shared by Sarah Van Dyke (@chiefconfettiofficer) on Feb 24, 2019 at 4:22pm PST

This article is part of the April cover story "50 Things That Give Madison Color." Click here for the full story.