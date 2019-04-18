Sarah Van Dyke is colorful from head to toe

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Sarah Van Dyke is the personification of her business, Revel.
Her style and personality are as colorful and fun as the crafts she offers at her downtown workshop. She’s bright from head to toe, literally — she has pink hair and often rocks a pair of bright high heels.
“We all love to surround ourselves with things that bring us joy and make us feel comfortable and happy,” Van Dyke says.
For her, pink is often the color that sparks joy. After talking about doing it for 10 years, Van Dyke decided to dye her hair pink. “It’s been really fun,” she says.
We featured Van Dyke in the May cover story, "50 Things that Give Madison Color."
Katlynn Werner (above) is the hairdresser at Rejuvenation Spa in Sun Prairie who helped Sarah Van Dyke get the exact shade of pink she was looking for. “I knew she could pull off pink hair with her fun, bubbly personality,” Werner says. Bright hair colors are definitely trending this year, she says. “This season I’ve been seeing a lot of darker roots with a fun color on the ends, or pops of color for a more subtle look.” Another salon, THORPS Haircuts & Color, reports that pink and all of its shades are way “in” right now. Rose gold, coral, cotton candy, bold magenta — “we love it all!” reads a THORPS Instagram post.
This article is part of the April cover story "50 Things That Give Madison Color." Click here for the full story.
