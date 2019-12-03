Pour your own candle at one of Hilldale's newest businesses

PHOTOS: Paddywax Candle Bar Maija Inveiss Paddywax Candle Bar opened in early November. [ + - ] Maija Inveiss Guests can book workshops where they pour their own candles. [ + - ] Maija Inveiss One of the first steps is to choose a vessel. All workshops are $40 regardless of the vessel and scent. [ + - ] Maija Inveiss All of the scents are created by Paddywax. There are more than 40 to choose from with the most popular being Tobacco & Patchouli. [ + - ] Maija Inveiss Each station has measuring equipment and a scale that are used in the candle-making process. [ + - ] Maija Inveiss It takes about three hours for the candles to set. [ + - ] Maija Inveiss The candle vessels are meant to be reused again after the candle is fully burned. [ + - ] Maija Inveiss There are three to five different pouring workshops daily. Reservations can be made online. [ + - ] Maija Inveiss The Madison location also has a retail area with stationary, home goods and candles. [ + - ] At the start of November, Hilldale Shopping Center welcomed Paddywax Candle Bar, where guests can create their own candles.

The Nashville-based company Paddywax is known for creating candles for large brands like Anthropologie and Paper Source, in addition to its own line of candles. Paddywax chandlers mix, pour and package all of their candles by hand in its Nashville factory.

The company wanted individuals to get a similar experience by launching candle bars that allow customers to pour their own candles with Paddywax scents and vessels. The Madison location is its first in the Midwest. Other Paddywax Candle Bar locations include Nashville, Charlotte, Dallas, Austin, Philadelphia and Reston, Virginia.

Emily Harvey, the public relations and events manager at Paddywax, says the candle bar can host up to 24 people at each workshop. There are three to five pouring sessions each day, and spaces can be reserved online.

As soon as you sit down at Paddywax Candle Bar, you put on an apron and everything you'll need is already laid out in front of you. After filling out the basics like the waiver and label, you can pick out your container and scent.

When it comes to choosing scents, guests pick from already created scents by Paddywax as opposed to creating a scent from scratch. There are more than 40 scents to choose from, the most popular being Tobacco & Patchouli.

There are also a variety of containers with three or two wicks in different colors and patterns. Harvey says the workshops are a flat fee, regardless of container or scent. She also says the company tries to have a huge variety and encourages reuse of the candle's vessels.

After bringing your container and scent bottle to your station, the measurement begins. To make each candle, you measure the amount of wax and scents on a scale and eventually mix the two together. After setting up the wicks and pouring in the mixture, your candle is basically done. It takes about three hours for the candle to set, so guests have to come back to pick it up.

Harvey says no one leaves with the exact same candle — each person will create something completely different.

There is no previous candle-making experience required, Harvey says. Everything is taught during the one-hour workshops.

Paddywax also offers wine and beer and a retail section with already made candles and home accessories. After the workshops, guests are given 20% off retail. Customers who aren't doing a workshop can shop during its daily hours.

Harvey says Paddywax tries to create a "more hands-on" and "fun, communal aspect" to candles.

Paddywax Candle Bar is open daily. Each candle pouring is $40, and reservations can be made here.